 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New study demonstrates huge local economic impact of universities amid bankruptcy fears

Details
Hits: 707
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Analysis, by Hatch Regeneris for the University and College Union (@UCU), shows universities are often among the largest local employers. 

Universities typically support up to one additional job in the immediate local economy for every person they directly employ, according to a new analysis released today (Friday).

  • Analysis finds universities support around one additional job for every person they employ
  • Review highlights universities’ crucial role in areas at heart of the Government’s levelling up agenda
  • Report details billions universities generate for local economies

It found that 19 UK institutions directly employ more than 5,000 people, with 10 of these individually accounting for at least 5% of all jobs in their local authority area. 

The positive effects of universities on local employment are compounded where cities host more than one institution. The review modelled universities in 25 cities and looked at the number of jobs they support and how they bolster local economies*.

It estimates that 22,000 jobs in Manchester, 150,000 in London, 18,000 in Birmingham, 22,000 in Glasgow, 29,000 in Edinburgh and 15,000 in Cardiff are dependent directly or indirectly on their universities.

The study also showed the critical importance of single institutions to smaller towns and cities. The researchers cite St Andrews where students make up a third of the local population and the university supports over 4,000 jobs.

Universities bring relatively high wages to these areas as well as associated skilled jobs across a range of occupations including construction, engineering and entertainment. This includes places such as Plymouth, Middlesbrough, Stoke and Swansea where at least 5% of local jobs are linked in one way or another to the local institution.

In the North-East, there are more people directly employed in higher education (20,000) than there are in car manufacturing (9,000). These jobs are at a range of skill levels, but, on average, they are high-quality and well-paid. The average salary at the University of Sunderland, for example, is more than a third higher than the average for all jobs in the city. 

The review analysed 74 existing studies of institutions’ impact and modelled a further 90 in order to produce the comprehensive picture of UK universities’ role in their local economy. It produced detailed analysis of 25 cities highlighting the number of jobs universities support and measuring their economic contribution.

The analysis looks at goods and services produced locally through universities’ supply chains and the money spent by employees and students. The figures show how universities are often among the single largest contributors to the local economy.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said:

‘This review shows that universities are a very significant factor in many local economies. Allowing universities to fail because of the health crisis will mean the economies of many of our towns and cities will also fail. Universities are vital in providing educational opportunities, but they also have a huge impact in creating local jobs, supporting local businesses, and attracting business to the area.

Advertisement

UPS student adds Assistant to the High Sheriff to his impressive portfolio of achievements
Sector News
@CRC_College Uniformed Public Services student, Dwight Bruno, is appoi
Embrace data to deliver for the public, Chief Secretary tells Whitehall
Sector News
The government must overhaul its use of data to deliver for the public
Chief Secretary to the Treasury delivers his first speech in the role to thinktank Onward
Sector News
Steve Barclay brands Treasury as â€˜the new radicalsâ€™ in government,

‘With every university job leading to another job in the local area, it is now vital that instead of talking our universities down the government protects them. The Welsh government has led the way and the Westminster government now needs to come up with a comprehensive financial support package to ensure that no institution will fail.’

Hatch Regeneris director Tim Fanning said:

‘The evidence from this review implies that areas hosting institutions that are vulnerable to contraction could be exposed to a wider economic shock - even before we consider the effect on access to university, local labour markets, and research and innovation.

‘From the point of view of the government’s levelling up agenda, the data also shows that places that are lagging behind economically are sometimes especially dependent on their local university.’

Recent YouGov polling for UCU highlighted how people recognised the importance of their local university on jobs and the economy. Two-thirds (66%) said they feared that there would be a negative impact on the local economy if student numbers dropped as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. While three-quarters (75%) feared a negative impact should a local university go bust. 

A third of those in work (33%) said the local university was important to their own job. While over two-fifths (42%) said they knew someone who studied or worked at a local university, or whose employment depended at least in part on the university.

A report from UCU in April warned of a £2.5bn loss in income for universities from a drop in student numbers, which would result in a £6bn hit for the economy. While a report from the Institute for Fiscal Studies earlier this month predicted that the pandemic would leave some universities struggling to survive

Last month UCU launched its Fund The Future campaign, which calls on the government to provide emergency support for universities to cover income lost due to the pandemic.

City

Institution

Direct jobs within the uni (FTE)

All jobs (including supply chain, induced, student and visitor spend)

indirect, induced, student and visitor related jobs

Multiplier (=ratio between direct jobs and all jobs)

Total local GVA, £m (including multipliers)

Birmingham

Aston University

1,790

3,050

1,260

1.71

160

Birmingham City University

2,520

4,600

2,080

1.82

280

Newman University

310

550

240

1.75

30

The University of Birmingham

7,450

8,700

1,250

1.17

530

University College Birmingham

580

1,000

420

1.74

60

All Birmingham

12,640

17,910

5,270

1.42

1,050

Bradford

The University of Bradford

1,260

2,100

840

1.67

120

All Bradford

1,260

2,100

840

1.67

120

Brighton

The University of Brighton

2,410

4,900

2,490

2.04

480

The University of Sussex

2,570

5,180

2,610

2.02

340

All Brighton

4,970

10,080

5,110

2.03

820

Bristol

The University of Bristol

6,580

16,030

9,450

2.44

920

University of the West of England, Bristol

3,220

7,830

4,610

2.44

400

All Bristol

9,800

23,860

14,060

2.44

1,320

Cambridge

Anglia Ruskin University

1,960

3,770

1,810

1.92

240

The University of Cambridge

11,310

24,700

13,390

2.18

1,800

All Cambridge

13,260

28,460

15,200

2.15

2,040

Cardiff

Cardiff Metropolitan University

1,140

2,310

1,170

2.03

140

Cardiff University

6,040

9,360

3,320

1.55

500

University of South Wales

1,980

3,070

1,090

1.55

260

All Cardiff

9,160

14,740

5,580

1.61

900

Coventry

Coventry University

4,020

6,130

2,110

1.53

390

The University of Warwick

6,230

7,560

1,330

1.21

530

All Coventry

10,240

12,400

2,160

1.34

920

Edinburgh

Edinburgh Napier University

1,430

2,900

1,470

2.03

350

Heriot-Watt University

1,800

3,830

2,030

2.13

180

Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh

420

840

420

2.03

50

The University of Edinburgh

10,480

21,310

10,830

2.03

1,420

All Edinburgh

14,120

28,880

14,760

2.05

2,000

Glasgow

Glasgow Caledonian University

1,400

5,920

4,520

4.24

480

Glasgow School of Art

450

700

250

1.55

40

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland

290

430

140

1.5

30

The University of Glasgow

6,340

9,000

2,660

1.42

500

The University of Strathclyde

3,580

5,530

1,950

1.55

350

All Glasgow

12,050

21,570

9,520

1.79

1,400

Hull

The University of Hull

2,300

4,100

1,800

1.78

370

All Hull

2,300

4,100

1,800

1.78

370

Leeds

Leeds Arts University

240

410

170

1.73

20

Leeds Beckett University

2,340

4,180

1,840

1.79

250

Leeds Trinity University

380

670

290

1.79

40

The University of Leeds

7,710

11,680

3,970

1.52

730

All Leeds

10,650

16,930

6,280

1.59

1,040

Leicester

De Montfort University

2,340

4,400

2,060

1.88

250

The University of Leicester

3,460

5,190

1,730

1.5

310

All Leicester

5,800

9,590

3,790

1.65

560

Liverpool

Liverpool Hope University

630

1,080

450

1.71

60

Liverpool John Moores University

2,470

4,900

2,430

1.98

260

Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine

520

640

120

1.23

50

The Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts

140

220

80

1.62

10

The University of Liverpool

5,600

10,790

5,190

1.93

650

All Liverpool

9,360

17,620

8,260

1.88

1,030

Lincoln

Bishop Grosseteste University

320

480

160

1.54

20

The University of Lincoln

1,770

2,350

580

1.33

180

All Lincoln

2,080

2,830

750

1.36

200

Manchester

Royal Northern College of Music

240

390

150

1.67

20

The Manchester Metropolitan University

3,940

7,630

3,690

1.94

400

The University of Manchester

10,250

13,970

3,720

1.36

830

All Manchester

14,420

21,990

7,570

1.53

1,250

Middlesbrough

Teesside University

1,670

2,980

1,310

1.79

170

All Middlesbrough

1,670

2,980

1,310

1.79

170

Newcastle

Newcastle University

5,680

8,850

3,170

1.56

490

University of Northumbria at Newcastle

2,720

4,670

1,950

1.72

280

All Newcastle

8,400

13,520

5,120

1.61

770

Nottingham

The Nottingham Trent University

3,800

7,340

3,540

1.93

580

University of Nottingham

7,110

8,750

1,640

1.23

720

All Nottingham

10,910

16,090

5,180

1.48

1,300

Oxford

Oxford Brookes University

2,000

4,370

170

2.19

170

The University of Oxford

13,180

28,790

2,000

2.18

2,000

All Oxford

15,180

33,160

2,160

2.18

2,160

Plymouth

Plymouth College of Art

230

360

130

1.6

20

University of Plymouth

2,530

4,780

2,250

1.89

270

University of St Mark and St John

270

490

220

1.86

30

All Plymouth

3,020

5,630

2,610

1.87

320

Sheffield

Sheffield Hallam University

3,670

9,340

5,670

2.54

420

The University of Sheffield

6,850

10,180

3,330

1.49

670

All Sheffield

10,520

19,520

9,000

1.86

1,090

Southampton

Solent University

1,130

3,730

2,600

3.3

190

The University of Southampton

5,670

14,020

8,350

2.47

900

All Southampton

6,800

17,750

10,950

2.61

1,090

Stoke-on-Trent

Keele University

1,810

3,420

1,610

1.89

160

Staffordshire University

1,150

2,750

1,600

2.39

120

All Stoke-on-Trent

2,960

6,170

3,210

2.09

280

Wolverhampton

The University of Wolverhampton

2,200

3,730

1,530

1.7

220

All Wolverhampton

2,200

3,730

1,530

1.7

220

London

Birkbeck College

1,130

2,810

1,680

2.49

170

Brunel University London

1,940

7,560

5,620

3.9

510

City, University of London

2,120

5,810

3,690

2.74

400

Conservatoire for Dance and Drama

400

770

370

1.93

10

Courtauld Institute of Art

140

310

170

2.21

40

Goldsmiths College

1,360

3,700

2,340

2.72

230

Guildhall School of Music and Drama

320

700

380

2.19

40

Imperial College of Science, Technology and Medicine

7,840

16,330

8,490

2.08

1,310

King's College London

7,420

17,100

9,680

2.3

1,220

Kingston University

1,670

3,850

2,180

2.31

220

London Business School

810

1,680

870

2.07

190

London Metropolitan University

880

2,620

1,740

2.98

150

London School of Economics and Political Science

2,930

6,720

3,790

2.29

590

London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine

1,420

2,180

760

1.54

190

London South Bank University

1,400

4,180

2,780

2.99

310

Middlesex University

1,730

5,310

3,580

3.07

370

Queen Mary University of London

4,380

7,780

3,400

1.78

560

Ravensbourne University London

230

740

510

3.22

50

Roehampton University

980

3,280

2,300

3.35

220

Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance

70

210

140

3

20

Royal Academy of Music

220

500

280

2.27

30

Royal College of Art

390

990

600

2.54

100

Royal College of Music

230

510

280

2.22

40

SOAS University of London

940

2,020

1,080

2.15

140

St George's, University of London

770

1,850

1,080

2.4

130

St Mary's University, Twickenham

620

1,740

1,120

2.81

100

The Institute of Cancer Research

1,030

1,840

810

1.79

210

The Royal Central School of Speech and Drama

200

420

220

2.1

30

The Royal Veterinary College

910

1,630

720

1.79

120

The University College of Osteopathy

80

190

110

2.38

10

The University of East London

1,250

3,770

2,520

3.02

240

The University of Greenwich

1,680

5,210

3,530

3.1

340

The University of West London

950

1,850

900

1.95

90

The University of Westminster

1,600

5,120

3,520

3.2

410

Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance

280

650

370

2.32

40

University College London

11,980

22,410

10,430

1.87

1,760

University of London (Institutes and activities)

930

1,370

440

1.47

120

University of the Arts, London

2,720

6,790

4,070

2.5

540

All London

65,950

152,500

86,550

2.31

11,250

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

UPS student adds Assistant to the High Sheriff to his impressive portfolio of achievements
Sector News
@CRC_College Uniformed Public Services student, Dwight Bruno, is appoi
Increase in parents feeling confident about sending children back to school
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/07/31/increase-in-parents-feeling-co
Race Equality Charter: Imperial College launches initial report
Sector News
A report sharing findings and recommendations from staff and students
AI can amplify but also overcome bias, says Imperial College Vice Provost
Sector News
Well-designed #AI can help overcome bias said AI expert Professor Nick
Embrace data to deliver for the public, Chief Secretary tells Whitehall
Sector News
The government must overhaul its use of data to deliver for the public
Chief Secretary to the Treasury delivers his first speech in the role to thinktank Onward
Sector News
Steve Barclay brands Treasury as ‘the new radicals’ in government,
Brunel launches new Advanced Manufacturing Systems MSc online programme with Interactive Pro
Sector News
@Bruneluni London has launched the Advanced Manufacturing Systems MSc
Lecturer’s BBC Experience Benefits SERC Students
Sector News
A @S_ERC (SERC) art and design lecturer who has been working on an ani
IBAT College Dublin appoints new Principal
Sector News
@IBATcollege, Ireland’s leading enterprise-focused third level insti
College student dreams big with new beauty business
Sector News
A Level 2 Hair and Beauty student at @barnsleycollege has set her sigh
NFTS To Launch Pioneering New Post Production Course In Partnership With WarnerMedia/HBOAccess and Netflix
Sector News
@NFTSFilmTVTO MEET INDUSTRY DEMAND FOR POST PRODUCTION SUPERVISION TRA
Top chefs team up to get young people cooking this summer & inspire future talent
Sector News
@Springboard_UK is inspiring young people with #fcsummerkitchen. Celeb

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: UPS student adds Assistant to the High Sheriff to his impressive portfolio of achievements 10 hours 59 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 11 hours 15 minutes ago

AI can amplify but also overcome bias, says Imperial College Vice Provost: Well-designed #AI can help overcome bias… https://t.co/AfwT5C5dpF
View Original Tweet

Global University Systems
Global University Systems has published a new article: Brunel launches new Advanced Manufacturing Systems MSc online programme with Interactive Pro 11 hours 52 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4799)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page