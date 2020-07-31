NFTS To Launch Pioneering New Post Production Course In Partnership With WarnerMedia/HBOAccess and Netflix

@NFTSFilmTVTO MEET INDUSTRY DEMAND FOR POST PRODUCTION SUPERVISION TRAINING WITH PIONEERING NEW COURSE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH @WarnerMedia / @HBO AND @netflix
The National Film and Television School (NFTS) is to launch a new part time blended learning course, for those looking to develop their career within Post Production Supervision. WarnerMedia/HBOAccess and Netflix have partnered with the School, helping it develop and launch the certificate course which has been specifically designed to meet the demand for more trained Post co-ordinators and supervisors working within the high end television and film industry.
From technical, scheduling and budgetary information to building relationships within the industry, the new Post Production Supervision Certificate offers insight and training into the practical elements of this highly specialised sector. The course will arm students with the skills and knowledge needed to hit the ground running as a Post Production Co-ordinator and provide them with a foundation to move swiftly up the career ladder.
As part of the NFTS’ commitment to furthering diversity and inclusion within the film and television industry, with support from WarnerMedia/HBOAccess and Netflix, the School will provide financial assistance to successful applicants from under-represented communities. This will include help with travel fees and costs, particularly for those students joining from outside London.
The first intake of the 24 week certificate will start in January 2021 with an application deadline of 3 October 2020. Made up of five modules, it will predominantly be delivered via a weekly Zoom webinar and through five face to face sessions taking place on a Saturday at the NFTS teaching space in Golden Square, London.
An advisory board will include senior members of the post production community including:
- Cynthia Kanner, Senior Vice President of Post Production at WarnerMedia/HBOAccess who as launch partner, played a pivotal role in developing the course.
- Alison Beckett, Director of Post Production at Netflix in the UK with 15 years of experience in the sector.
- Gemma Nicholson, who has 20 years of experience in different roles across film and television including post-production and who will lead the course.
Along the way, members of the board will deliver special Masterclasses as part of the course with insight from influential industry figures.
NFTS Director Jon Wardle commented: “The NFTS is continuously identifying training gaps in the creative industries and we are thrilled to launch this pioneering new course, in partnership with WarnerMedia/HBOAccess and Netflix. No other training provision currently exists to provide a pathway into post production, a vitally important and underserviced sector of high end TV and film production. As the screen industry recovers, a new wave of rigorously trained post production co-ordinators and supervisors entering the sector will be critical to propelling it forward into a new era.”
WarnerMedia/HBOAccess Senior Vice President of Post Production, Cynthia Kanner added:
“I am excited that Netflix is joining with us and NFTS to address two significant issues in post production: the need for diversity in staffing and an overall need for training in high end TV and film. The new certificate program will provide detailed post production instruction and a new path for bringing people from diverse backgrounds into the industry. WarnerMedia/ HBOAccess are thrilled to initiate this new project and to fulfill our goal of bringing some of its graduates onto our shows.”
Netflix Director of Post Production, Alison Beckett added: “This is an incredibly exciting time for UK film and television and we are proud to partner with the NFTS and WarnerMedia/HBO Access on this important new course, as we work to unlock and champion opportunities for everyone, across the industry.”