Brunel launches new Advanced Manufacturing Systems MSc online programme with Interactive Pro

student using manufacturing machinery

@Bruneluni London has launched the Advanced Manufacturing Systems MSc online programme in collaboration with Interactive Pro.

The two organisations first joined forces in 2019, when Brunel looked to further develop its portfolio by adapting some of its postgraduate programmes from on-campus to distance learning. Interactive Pro was chosen as the preferred partner to deliver on this transition, thanks to its expertise in providing distance learning solutions for higher education institutions.

Following the initial three programmes – MSc Public Health and Health Promotion, MSc Engineering Management, Psychological Sciences (Conversion) MSc online – Brunel and is now launching the Advanced Manufacturing Systems MSc online with the support of Interactive Pro.

During this course, students will master a wide range of manufacturing subjects such as advanced design, technologies including robotics and simulation, data analytics, sensors and measurements, and supply chain management. The programme is designed by Brunel to provide them with the skills to succeed professionally upon graduating.

Dr QingPing Yang, Programme Lead at Brunel University London, said: “The MSc Advanced Manufacturing Systems is one of our most forward-thinking master’s courses, and I’m excited that we are now offering the course in the online format so that students from across the globe can gain the skills they need to excel in this industry, without the need to relocate to the UK.”

The Brunel University London degrees have an active learning and research-led approach, developed with strong industry consultation and taught by a team of expert staff and industry collaborators.

Interactive Pro will be providing the technical know-how to deliver the programme anywhere in the world, bringing technical infrastructure as well as marketing and recruitment expertise. Peter Reed, Director of Product Strategy and Development at Interactive Pro, said: “We are honoured to work with Brunel and share our experience as they look to expand their academic resources for the benefit of their students.

“They are committed to making this learning opportunity available to students who don’t have the opportunity to travel to London. We will work with Brunel not only in the delivery of the programme, but also with the recruitment and support of students throughout their learning experience.

Brunel has a long and established tradition within engineering studies. The MSc Advanced Manufacturing Systems offered on campus is one of the most popular courses, and it was decided to make it available online to reach a bigger number of aspiring students.

The distance learning programme maintains all the education content whilst offering great flexibility with both part-time and full-time options. It can be completed in either 24 or 12 months and the first intake is set for September 2020.

