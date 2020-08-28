Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE to Give Keynote Speech at European Tech Women Awards

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE (@aimafidon) to Give Keynote Speech at European #TechWomen Awards @LDNTechWeek
Outstanding Women in Tech From All Over Europe Recognised At Awards Ceremony at The Opening Of London Tech Week
The Department for International Trade (DIT) will be hosting the first edition of the European Tech Women Awards online during London Tech Week on the 2, 4 and 8 September 2020.
The event will promote UK’s diversity, openness and willingness to champion female leaders. It will celebrate the winners’ accomplishments in delivering revolutionary projects in the UK and Europe, supporting women’s rights and enhancing young talent to become the next generation of Tech Women.
The awards ceremony will take place on 2 September from 5:00 to 6.20 pm BST and will recognise the excellence of 24 women from the 12 countries through their outstanding and exceptional achievements in the technology field. Winners come from the UK, Germany, Slovakia, Switzerland, Spain, Hungary, Denmark, Italy, Austria, the Czech Republic, Ireland and Israel.
Fields of expertise range from Mathematics and Computer Science, IT, Artificial Intelligence, tech apps, Internet of Things, Engineering, Sustainability, through to Energy, Telecommunications, Legal Tech, Science and Research, Mobility, 3D technologies and specialised talent placement.
The event will also feature two keynote speakers, Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon, Co-Founder of STEMettes and Sheila Flavell CBE, Chief Operating Officer of FDM Group, and will be the springboard to the launch of the ambitious DIT Europe Technology Campaign that will showcase the UK expertise across many sub-sectors.
Over the next 3 years, the Tech Campaign will deliver an innovative programme of landmark Ministerial led events, expanding the impact of the UK presence at major exhibitions and focusing on core UK strengths such as big data and Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security, Smart Cities and the Internet of Things.
It will represent an innovative and exciting platform for the UK to deliver confident, consistent messaging on technologies where the UK is a global leader and supporting UK priorities in exports, investment and trade policy.
Ahead of the ceremony, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Europe Richard Burn said: “The European Tech Women Awards is hugely important to DIT as a demonstration both of our support for female business leaders, and of technology as a critical engine of growth for the UK economy. Over 40% of our tech services exports are to the EU and we are creating valuable tech partnerships across the DIT’s Europe region. These awards showcase 24 remarkable success stories from women entrepreneurs in 12 European countries, including the UK, and provide a launch pad for DIT’s own pan-European Tech campaign, designed to showcase the UK’s tech expertise across multiple sub-sectors. Please join us as we hear the inspiring stories of their success!”
The Awards ceremony will be followed by 6 inspirational panel discussions with the winners and keynote speakers taking place on:
4th September – 11:00 - 11:45 (BST)
Moderator: Vinous Ali, Associate Director of Policy, techUK
Panel 1: Championing Diversity in Tech through role models and women empowerment: are we doing enough?
Panel 2: When will the world be ready for new female leaders?
Panel 3: A cure to overcoming the impostor syndrome
8th September – 14:00 - 14:45 (BST)
Moderator: Vinous Ali, Associate Director of Policy, techUK
Panel 1: Women and Sustainability: a win-win strategy
Panel 2: The Tech Journey: Hard vs Soft skills for the jobs of the future
Panel 3: How can Tech Communities be the inspiration for the future of the next generation?
This is a free to attend event.