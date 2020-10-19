Kickstart scheme off to a flying start in Charnwood

Nearly 150 potential job placements have been identified from around 50 local employers just three weeks after the launch of the government’s #Kickstart scheme in Charnwood.
Loughborough College was praised by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak for the key role it is playing in matching employers with young people as part of the scheme which went live on 28th September.
The £2billion Kickstart programme enables employers to offer six-month job placements for16-24-year-olds at risk of long-term unemployment.
So far, 48 Charnwood employers are on board with a total of 143 potential roles identified – including 63 at the College. The initial target was at least 100 job placements.
The College’s Ofsted ‘outstanding’-rated apprenticeships and employer engagement team is working closely with Loughborough MP Jane Hunt, Charnwood Borough Council, Loughborough BID and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to deliver the programme.
Jo Maher, Principal and CEO at Loughborough College, said:
“I am delighted that so many local businesses have seized this opportunity to support the recovery from Covid, boost the local economy and add much needed capacity to the local workforce.
“The response across the borough has been outstanding and it is a fantastic reflection of the passion within the Charnwood business community that we’ve smashed our initial target of 100 potential job placements.
“I’m also extremely proud that the College has identified more than 60 job placements on campus. I hope that even more employers can see the benefits of the scheme and sign up to support the community.”
Businesses who sign up through Loughborough College will be guided through the application process by the College’s expert team who will even make funding applications on their behalf.
The first intake of Kickstart Scheme employees is expected to start work in November 2020.
The government has committed to fully funding each “Kickstart” job - paying 100% of the age-relevant National Minimum Wage, National Insurance and pension contributions for 25 hours a week. Employers will be able to top up this wage, while the government will also pay employers £1,500 to set up support and training for people on a Kickstart placement.
Loughborough MP Jane Hunt said:
“This is incredible news and is testament to the hard work of everyone involved, including the amazing apprenticeship team at Loughborough College. Once again, Loughborough is leading the way; within such a short amount of time the team have helped to create a huger number of work placements which is great for both young people and businesses locally.”
Cllr Shona Rattray, lead member for business support for Charnwood Borough Council, said: “It’s brilliant to see there has been such a positive response to this fantastic opportunity from many firms in such a space of time.
“I’d like to congratulate everyone on their hard work in getting the Kickstart scheme off to a flying start. I’m looking forward to seeing even more businesses getting involved and offering placements to help our young people in Charnwood develop new skills and embark on new career paths.”
Lisa Brown, Love Loughborough BID Manager, said:
“Without the help of Loughborough College we wouldn’t have been able to help our SMEs access this scheme. Partnership working across Charnwood will enable small businesses to be able to offer fantastic job placement opportunities to more than 100 young people, with all the resources and support to make the recruitment process as seamless as possible.”