5 Keys To Preparing For Competency-Based Interviews

We all are used to the term of the general interview, where the previous experience, qualifications, and certifications are discussed, as the interviewer goes through the resume. However, competency-based interviews are much different. They are focused on testing for specific skills and traits that might predict the candidate’s ability to be successful for a specific position.

What is a competency-based interview?

A competency-based interview allows the interviewer to find out if the candidate has the essential skills, expertise, and cultural-fit to meet up with the company’s requirement. Conversely, it allows the candidate to demonstrate their skills, intellect, and curiosity for the role.

If the candidate has no experience with a competency-based interview, preparation and training can be helpful.

Here are some ways to prepare for the competency-based interview:

Expect some common competency-based interview questions

First and foremost thing to keep in mind with a competency-based interview is that the questions are usually open-ended with the goal of having the interviewee describe a relevant situation or experience. A competency-based interview question will typically start with “tell me about a time when..” rather than “tell me something about yourself..”

For such questions, the candidate is expected to elaborate on a specific scenario and relate the answer to why he/she is a valuable and relevant candidate for that particular position.

Never ever fail to do the complete research

While this should go without saying for any interview. Once the interview is scheduled, the candidate should make sure to read and understand the entire job posting. Going for an interview without research can leave a very bad impact on the interviewer. Ideally, the recruiter will stipulate in the job advertisement or pre-interview posting pack exactly what competencies they are looking for and on what factors they will assess the interviewee.

Going through all the specifications, especially the highlighted will help in preparing for specific skills. Also developing such skills means we can demonstrate in a much better way that we match with the requirement.

Brainstorm Anecdote

Once you have a comprehensive understanding of the company, it's roles, requirement, and skills needed, it's time for preparation. The best way to prepare for the competency-based interview is to prepare 5 to 10 stories on the key types of questions that are expected to be asked.

There is nothing to be worried about answering such questions, whether you are a student with zero professional experience or have a minimum professional experience to discuss the role. All you need to take care of is to speak from our own experience, and do not exaggerate the answers.

Use the STAR method

The STAR method is the key to a competency-based interview. Practising STAR method will help a lot in successfully clearing such interviews. STAR stands for Situation, Task, Action, and Result. Here is how STAR should be implemented:

S- Set the situation for the interviewer

T- Describe the task/challenge of the situation

A- What actions were taken to overcome the said situation/challenge?

R- Highly positive results, drawing how our actions impacted the results.

Developing skills with the STAR technique through practice and coaching can be very beneficial for competency-based interviews.

Ask the questions

Another tried-and-true technique is to flip the table and ask the interviewer the question. You should never feel nervous when the interview finishes the interview saying “do you have any questions to ask”. Always say a solid ‘YES’ to this. You can ask anything, for example, the development opportunities, working day, about the team, or anything. You have to make sure you ask relevant questions.