 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

NHS Leader Who Shares Edge Hill Passion For Improving Peoples Life Chances Joins Medical School

Details
Hits: 382
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Professor Sarah O’Brien, leader of St Helens Clinical Commissioning Group

An NHS leader who is passionate about raising ambitions and equal opportunities for young people to pursue a career in healthcare has been appointed an Honorary Professor for Edge Hill University. 

Professor Sarah O’Brien, leader of St Helens Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), has been appointed as an Honorary Professor for the University’s new Medical School in recognition of her expertise and the mutual values she shares with Edge Hill to improve people’s life chances. 

Sarah has been central to driving forward the North West’s health and social care strategy for 25 years, having acted in the dual role as Chief Accountable Officer of St Helens CCG and Executive Director of People’s Services at St Helens Council since 2018.  

Prior to this, Sarah was Deputy Director of Nursing and Quality at Whiston Hospital before joining St Helens CCG in 2014 as Chief Nurse. A former diabetes nurse consultant, her clinical expertise rapidly earned her a national reputation for her work and research, at which point she also secured her PGCert Teaching and Learning in Clinical Practice at Edge Hill.   

Sarah actively works to raise the aspirations of young people to pursue a career in healthcare and has been a strong supporter of Edge Hill’s Medical School since its launch in 2019. 

She said: “It is a real honour to receive this acknowledgement from Edge Hill in recognition of the collaborative relationship we have built as partners with mutual values. When I was first approached by the University to support the Medical School bid, it opened a fantastic opportunity for both St Helens and Edge Hill to join up our agendas to help improve life chances and aspirations for young people in the North West. 

“It’s crucial that we are recruiting doctors who come from a wide range of backgrounds and life experiences, to ensure that we are giving young people in our communities a fair chance to achieve their full potential. We need a diverse workforce that reflects the full spectrum of our society, who patients can relate to, and institutions like the Medical School will be instrumental in helping us to achieve this.” 

As of next year, Sarah will be taking up a new role as Executive Director of Strategy and System Development at Cheshire and Merseyside Health and Care Partnership. She hopes that this new position will open more opportunities for develop research collaborations with the Medical School.  

Sarah added: “In my new role, I will be focusing on tackling health inequalities in Cheshire and Merseyside and I’m looking forward to exploring how we can work together with Edge Hill to improve life chances and health equality across the region.” 

Clare Austin, Director of Medical Education at Edge Hill, said:

“Sarah has been a trusted partner and advocate of the Medical School since its inception and her passion for equality aligns with our aim to widen participation for young people, whose backgrounds might otherwise limit their life chances, the opportunity to study medicine. 

CAVC wins FE Awards for its focus on digital skills and its work with the local community
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) has been crowned as the best college
Horticulturists get a taste of plant growing â€˜Dutch-styleâ€™
Sector News
@BordersCollege prides itself on being a globally engaged institution
LCCMâ€™s â€˜Box Talksâ€™ returns with Mike Walsh chat
Sector News
@lccmlondon has announced the return of the â€˜Box Talksâ€™ series, ho

“Sarah’s appointment recognises her significant contribution to research and we hope will create more opportunities to exchange knowledge and collaborate on the strategic development of our teaching and research, as we strive to embed the Medical School in local communities.” 

Edge Hill’s Medical School is one of only three new freestanding medicine schools in the country and the only one in the North West of England. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

CAVC wins FE Awards for its focus on digital skills and its work with the local community
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) has been crowned as the best college
Horticulturists get a taste of plant growing ‘Dutch-style’
Sector News
@BordersCollege prides itself on being a globally engaged institution
LCCM’s ‘Box Talks’ returns with Mike Walsh chat
Sector News
@lccmlondon has announced the return of the ‘Box Talks’ series, ho
Flowerworld grows links with Derby College Group; Providing more jobs and paid work experience
Sector News
@DerbyCollege Group (DCG) is cultivating even stronger links with nati
Sporting students have their eyes on Olympic prize
Sector News
A TRIO of sporty students from Middlesbrough College (@mbrocollege) ha
Barnsley College student Layton sets the tone for his new business
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege student Layton Yates has turned his passion for drawi
Sandwell College provides free school meals for students this October half term
Sector News
Sandwell College, Cadbury College Sixth Form and Central Saint Michael
Women building new careers in construction during COVID-19 pandemic
Sector News
Women looking for work during the coronavirus pandemic have told how a
Student with ADHD praises City and Islington college’s support as he starts Master’s Degree
Sector News
A student diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (#AD
5 Tips for Reinvigorating Your Love of Learning
Sector News
Once your early education has ended, it's easy to believe that structu
Understanding the coronavirus helpline and online educational setting status form
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/10/23/understanding-the-coronavirus-
University of Plymouth takes Techstars Startup Weekend online
Sector News
A popular entrepreneurial event that challenges people to develop a pr

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 13 hours ago

Evaluation survey and what you need to know: Uni Connect

Evaluation survey and what you need to know: Uni...

This video provides more information for school and college learners who have been asked to complete an evaluation survey as part of the Uni Connect...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 13 hours ago

RT @FENews: Are we doing enough for disadvantaged learners? #SkillsWorldLive 2.7: On #SkillsWorldLive tonight, guests include: David Hughes…
View Original Tweet

Global University Systems
Global University Systems has published a new article: LCCM’s ‘Box Talks’ returns with Mike Walsh chat 17 hours 15 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5044)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page