 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Kirklees healthcare sector joins forces in new careers engagement initiative for young people

Details
Hits: 497
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Social enterprise Ahead Partnership and C&K Careers are collaborating to launch a new careers programme that provides secondary and post-16 school pupils with the opportunity to consider the diverse range of careers available within the Kirklees Health and Care System. Funded by Health Education England, the timely initiative will bring together a network of key health, care and education partners across the district, providing a holistic approach to strengthening the talent pipeline and addressing labour deficits.

Ahead Partnership will lead on the extensive employer activity programme and overall project management for the Health and Care Pathways Project from January 2021, connecting local health and care staff with young people and delivering a diverse calendar of exciting activities. The programme will be delivered safely through live events and pre-developed content via digital platforms that enable volunteers to support from home or their place of work, and will comprise careers panels; industry days; speed networking and curriculum-focused briefs.

Meanwhile, C&K Careers will provide students with targeted individual and group guidance on applications and pathways into the health and care sector, as well as providing careers leaders, teachers and parents with guidance and resources that promote high demand roles and a better understanding of the courses available.

Connecting young people and employers from across the district, the programme will be delivered with ambitions to engage every secondary school student in Kirklees within five years, starting with this two-year pilot.

Stephanie Burras CBE, Chief Executive at Ahead Partnership, said:

“We are delighted to be launching this timely initiative, which is set to provide a much-needed boost to the health and care sector at a time of increased need.

Having undertaken important work to connect young people with employers for over a decade, we know that this type of initiative is a key intervention to address workforce challenges and encourage young people to think about their careers. With the support of a broad network of reputable, committed healthcare and education partners from across the district, we are sure that this will be an engaging and effective programme for young people and the sector alike.”

Martin Green, CEO at C&K Careers, said:

“It’s even more important that we provide young people with the support they need to understand their options and pursue pathways at this time, so we’re really looking forward to playing a part in driving forward this programme.

The Sheffield College is shortlisted as a finalist in the AoC Beacon Awards
Sector News
@sheffcol has been shortlisted as a finalist for the @AoC_info Beacon
Enterprising Students Showcase Innovative Ideas
Sector News
Over 3000 students from South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) took p
Gower College Swansea joins forces with WorldSkills UK to demonstrate world-class skills
Sector News
Students at Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) demonstrated thei

Ensuring that young people are well-equipped with knowledge of the vast opportunities and routes into this sector will be crucial going forward, so we’ll be providing the necessary guidance, support and resources to students and those around them from an early point.”

Steve Brennan, Kirklees Place Programme Director for the Kirklees Health and Care System, said:

“The health and care system has experienced a number of challenges throughout this year, not least in Kirklees, so it’s fantastic that this really important initiative is being brought forward at such a key time.

“A fully-engaged and skillful talent pipeline will be crucial going forward, and this initiative will make clear headway in driving interest and awareness in the sector amongst young people, as well as making a clear intervention to help meet the regional skills need.”

With increasing pressures on the health and care system, and shortages for many of the 400 job roles in the NHS alone, the initiative will help make a key intervention to encourage a pipeline of local applicants for high demand areas. A recent survey reported that 24% of young people said they were more likely to choose a career in healthcare as a result of the pandemic, and this programme will also help tap into this interest and maximise opportunities for young people to pursue goals.

Current and anticipated gaps that have been identified in heatmaps - including midwifery, health psychology, doctors and general practice nursing - will be reflected in the design of the programme, and the initiative will also seek to promote important non-clinical roles in the sector.

All activities and advice will be tailored to support young people throughout their educational development right through to the application process for entry-level jobs, apprenticeships and graduate programmes, with a focus on awareness-building at Key Stage 3; specific roles and opportunities at Key Stage 4; and routes into the sector at post-16 level.

The Health and Care Pathways Project is Ahead Partnership’s latest initiative in the West Yorkshire and Harrogate region to be announced, following years of dedicated efforts to tackle skills deficits and raise career aspirations across the region and beyond.

The project partners involved are: Kirklees Metropolitan District Council; North Kirklees CCG, Greater Huddersfield CCG; The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust; Calderdale and Huddersfield Foundation Trust; SWYFT; Locala; University of Huddersfield; and Kirklees College.

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Sheffield College is shortlisted as a finalist in the AoC Beacon Awards
Sector News
@sheffcol has been shortlisted as a finalist for the @AoC_info Beacon
Enterprising Students Showcase Innovative Ideas
Sector News
Over 3000 students from South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) took p
Gower College Swansea joins forces with WorldSkills UK to demonstrate world-class skills
Sector News
Students at Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) demonstrated thei
Hugh Baird University Centre Students 'Meet the Professionals'
Sector News
The @HughBaird University Centre recently hosted a virtual ‘Meet the
ROSE BRUFORD COLLEGE - LAUNCHES NEW POSTGRADUATE TEACHING CENTRE AND OTHER UPDATES
Sector News
@RoseBruford College – London’s International Drama SchoolPractice
Major investment in apprenticeships needed if the UK is to deliver Green Plan
Sector News
“@BorisJohnson’s 10-point Green Plan will require major investment
COVID-19 technology wins E&T Innovation Award
Sector News
The University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) was recognised at the Institut
OfS commissions new study on support for care experienced students
Sector News
The Office for Students (@officestudents) has commissioned the Nationa
UCU: Government policy leads to staff sack threat at Covid hit Wiltshire College
Sector News
Wiltshire College has threatened to sack staff to meet government cond
NEU comment on ONS school infection rate figures
Sector News
Latest @ONS school infection rate figures Secondary school infection r
Active IQ meets demand to train EPA assessors
Sector News
This new qualification meets the increasing demands for skilled assess
Covid-related pay freezes are a kick in the teeth for public sector workers
Sector News
In remarks made today (20 Nov) about a possible public sector pay cap,

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Sheffield College
Sheffield College has published a new article: The Sheffield College is shortlisted as a finalist in the AoC Beacon Awards yesterday
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

ICYMI: #SkillsWorldLIVE Future of FE: What do ITP leaders think? @TomBewick with @SusannaOneFile @OneFileUK Mar… https://t.co/FcLcvVrVls
View Original Tweet

Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: T Level Professional Development pre-Christmas courses bookable now yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5125)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page