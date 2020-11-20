 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

ROSE BRUFORD COLLEGE - LAUNCHES NEW POSTGRADUATE TEACHING CENTRE AND OTHER UPDATES

Details
Hits: 602
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
ROSE BRUFORD COLLEGE

@RoseBruford College – London’s International Drama School

Practice Based Postgraduate Programmes

Innovative, Contemporary, And International In Focus

 

 

  • LAUNCH OF NEW POSTGRADUATE TEACHING CENTRE IN SOUTH EAST LONDON – PART OF NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH LEWISHAM COLLEGE
  • LAUNCH OF NEW MFA CONTEMPORARY DIRECTING PROGRAMME
  • TOPHER CAMPBELL JOINS AS NEW PROGRAMME DIRECTOR OF MA/MFA IN COLLABORATIVE THEATRE MAKING

Rose Bruford College, one of the UK’s premiere drama schools, will start a new year of Postgraduate teaching on 11 January 2021, after students’ arrivals were staggered to enable the 2019 intake to complete their final productions live for industry, which had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An internationally renowned series of practice-based courses are available to postgraduate students of all ages and stages of life from the UK and abroad, including MA and MFA courses (over one or two years respectively). October 2021 sees the launch of a unique new MFA Directing programme for both Stage and Screen which will be offered alongside existing disciplines:

  • Actor / Performer Training
  • Actor Musicianship
  • Collaborative Theatre Making
  • Devised Theatre and Performance (MA) / Advanced Devising Practice (MFA)
  • International Theatre Practice and Performance
  • Theatre For Young Audiences

In a new development for 2021, all Postgraduate teaching will now take place in a new and dedicated Postgraduate Centre, part of the Lewisham College campus in South East London, with multiple studio spaces and a 90 seat black box theatre as part of the resources available to a year group of approximately 50postgraduate students. This is part of the recently announced partnership between Rose Bruford and Lewisham College, with a new creative and performing arts provision including a range of courses for 16-19s, which are designed to nurture young creatives and performers to develop skills in performance, production, art and design.

Students on previous courses had been taught at the Rose Burford Lamorbey Park campus near Sidcup, and across the world in collaboration with a global network of institutions, theatre companies and practitioners, including London International School of Performing Arts (arthaus.berlin/Lispa) in Berlin, The Moscow Art Theatre School in Russia and the National Theater Institute in Connecticut, USA.

Topher Campbell has also been announced as the new Programme Director of the Collaborative Theatre Making MA / MFA. Campbell has over 20 years of outputs spanning broadcasting, theatre, performance, writing, experimental film and site-specific work. His focus has been on sexuality, masculinity, race, human rights, memoir and climate change. This course encourages students to think critically about the world they live in and asked to explore themes and ideas that question and provoke as much as they enlighten and entertain, and as such will develop theatre practitioners who are embarked on making new and challenging work through performance, directing and dramaturgical training in the collaborative theatre making process.

Topher Campbell said,

“I am very excited to be joining the team at Rose Bruford College. Being able to contribute to the evolution of education towards a more equitable environment that truly welcomes all is important to me.  I am very much looking forward to working with the college, and also with their highly motivated next generation of Theatremakers.”

The Sheffield College is shortlisted as a finalist in the AoC Beacon Awards
Sector News
@sheffcol has been shortlisted as a finalist for the @AoC_info Beacon
Enterprising Students Showcase Innovative Ideas
Sector News
Over 3000 students from South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) took p
Gower College Swansea joins forces with WorldSkills UK to demonstrate world-class skills
Sector News
Students at Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) demonstrated thei

Niamh Dowling, Head of the School of Performance, joined Rose Bruford College, in 2015 with a remit to develop a strong international programme of practice-based courses. With an MA from Goldsmiths College, Niamh trained as a teacher of The Alexander Technique and with Monika Pagneux in Paris, Nancy Topf and Eva Karczag in New York. She collaborated closely with Teatr Piesn Kozla in Poland for fifteen years and more recently she has been training in systemic approaches to leadership. Her specialism is in movement for actors and she has developed a unique approach to teaching movement to a range of performers including actors, dancers, singers and musicians. International work as a Movement Director has included leading workshops in the UK, Europe, USA, Asia, South and Central America and Russia working on projects and productions in New York, Hong Kong, Zambia, Tanzania, Kenya, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Singapore.

Niamh Dowling said,

You cannot do a postgraduate MA or MFA Programme without your life changing for ever! Programmes at Rose Bruford College are taught by working professionals in the industry and will give students intensive teaching, skills, practices and the opportunity to train and perform. Above all these programmes will inform, challenge and nourish them both personally and creatively within an open and talented community. Based now in London, with its combination of theatrical history and challenging, our courses enable the creation of contemporary creative work in theatre making, music, writing, directing, acting and art and design. Students will meet other peers and professionals who came to London to find an alive and vibrant place to be freed of constraints, to find their voice to represent themselves and others, to meet new collaborators and to come to understand their true identity as an artist. It is this opportunity we offer the new postgraduate students that will join us from October 2021, and in the years to come.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

The Sheffield College is shortlisted as a finalist in the AoC Beacon Awards
Sector News
@sheffcol has been shortlisted as a finalist for the @AoC_info Beacon
Enterprising Students Showcase Innovative Ideas
Sector News
Over 3000 students from South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) took p
Gower College Swansea joins forces with WorldSkills UK to demonstrate world-class skills
Sector News
Students at Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) demonstrated thei
Kingswood offering 100 apprentices the chance to become an adventurer
Sector News
The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the apprenticesh
Hugh Baird University Centre Students 'Meet the Professionals'
Sector News
The @HughBaird University Centre recently hosted a virtual ‘Meet the
Major investment in apprenticeships needed if the UK is to deliver Green Plan
Sector News
“@BorisJohnson’s 10-point Green Plan will require major investment
COVID-19 technology wins E&T Innovation Award
Sector News
The University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) was recognised at the Institut
OfS commissions new study on support for care experienced students
Sector News
The Office for Students (@officestudents) has commissioned the Nationa
UCU: Government policy leads to staff sack threat at Covid hit Wiltshire College
Sector News
Wiltshire College has threatened to sack staff to meet government cond
NEU comment on ONS school infection rate figures
Sector News
Latest @ONS school infection rate figures Secondary school infection r
Active IQ meets demand to train EPA assessors
Sector News
This new qualification meets the increasing demands for skilled assess
Covid-related pay freezes are a kick in the teeth for public sector workers
Sector News
In remarks made today (20 Nov) about a possible public sector pay cap,

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Sheffield College
Sheffield College has published a new article: The Sheffield College is shortlisted as a finalist in the AoC Beacon Awards yesterday
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

ICYMI: #SkillsWorldLIVE Future of FE: What do ITP leaders think? @TomBewick with @SusannaOneFile @OneFileUK Mar… https://t.co/FcLcvVrVls
View Original Tweet

Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has published a new article: T Level Professional Development pre-Christmas courses bookable now yesterday

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5125)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page