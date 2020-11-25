 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Top academics unite for a virtual conference to help plan for a better future in times of crisis

Details
Hits: 243
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
EURAM 2020 conference

COVID-19 has proved that we are at a pivotal point in our history, we need to make urgent decisions to safeguard the environment. And in order to combat the imminent challenges of today, Trinity Business School is supporting EURAM, the European-based community of engaged management scholars, to disseminate and nurture research which addresses the current business environment.

The physical conference which was planned to be held at Trinity Business School in June is now taking place online between the 4th – 6th December 2020.

In the last century, business research has been very e­ffective in highlighting the issues that need to be addressed, ranging from disruptive technologies to potential environmental catastrophe. And many researchers feel that, in a post COVID-19 economy, business leaders have turned to them more than ever - for thought leadership and vital research findings. Trinity Business School is supporting EURAM to provide a conference which addresses the concerns of business in times of crisis. 

The EURAM 2020 conference is designed to help leaders make decisions so they will not just respond to market forces but shape them, so that they serve business and society in a more inclusive and sustaining manner. Ultimately, providing the template for business serving intergenerational stakeholders, where managers can create opportunities of future generations rather than destroy them.

The conference will help guide business leaders to address climate change, as well as to turn the futuristic visions of markets and new technologies into practical options. It will tackle the issues facing business, explore new technology and ultimately make things happen. The conference will discuss setting a well needed blueprint for business management that will enable society to benefit from technological progress and free markets.

The Conference Programme Committee includes; Conference Chair Andrew Burke from Trinity Business School at Trinity College Dublin, Vice President of Conferences Eythor Ivar Jonsson from Akademias & Copenhagen Business School, Denmark and Vice President Strategic Interest Groups Rémi Jardat from Université Evry-Val d’Essonne, France.  They will be joined by senior executives from industry including Danny McCoy CEO IBEC (Irish Business and Employers’ Confederation), Cathriona Hallahan, Managing Director, Microsoft Ireland, John Herlihy, Vice President and Managing Director for EMEA (Europe Middle East Africa) and LATAM (Latin America) at LinkedIn, Imelda Hurley, CEO at Coillte and a Non-Executive Director at both Total Produce Plc and IBEC. 

The Opening panel session discussing ‘How are business schools are going to address the new world of business’ will include Professor Andrew Burke (Chair), Dean of Trinity Business School, Trinity College Dublin, Professor Sara Carter OBE FRSE,  Vice-Principal and Head of the College of Social Sciences, University of Glasgow, Professor Kai Peters, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Business & Law, Coventry University, Professor Zoe Radnor, Vice President (Strategy and Planning) at City, University of London, Professor Vincenzo Esposito Vinzi, Dean and President of ESSEC Business School.

Lewisham College Production Arts students reimagine the Pantomime
Sector News
Production Arts students @LewishamCollege have been working behind the
Community spirit shining bright with Cambridge Regional College foodbank donations
Sector News
As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect people in all areas of
Creative team at Burton and South Derbyshire College raise funds for the Royal British Legion
Sector News
A team of staff from the Creative Department at Burton and South Derby

Professor Kathrin M. Moeslein, President of the European Academy of Management

FAU Erlangen-Nürnberg & HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management says:

 “I am impressed by the developments and maturity of EURAM. As a founding member I still remember its beginnings 20 years ago. As I now, in 2020, start my presidency, EURAM has well over 2,000 members – management scholars located in Europe and beyond. The 2020 EURAM Annual Conference will give us the opportunity to look inwardly and outwardly. Leading management academics will share their views on how they see the future of management research and education. Leading management practitioners will provide insight on prospects for the next decades. More than ever, there are opportunities to seize, the future is now. There is much to do to make our economies, public health structures, for and non-for-profit organisations thrive again. Let us jointly help our Academy to mature further, to grow in quality and quantity and to strengthen the commitment of all of us to jointly serve society!”

 Professor Andrew Burke, Dean of Trinity Business School says:

“We had been looking forward to hosting this conference in Dublin but the Covid-19 pandemic has forced us to innovate and so now EURAM will host its first ever online conference.  It is somewhat serendipitous that the 2020 EURAM conference which is focusing on ‘The Business of Now’ where business school research is used to provide guidance and solutions to immediate problems, should itself be catapulted into an innovative online conference as a result of the limitations imposed by Covid-19 social distancing requirement and travel restrictions.  I think this gets the theme of our conference off to a flying start.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Lewisham College Production Arts students reimagine the Pantomime
Sector News
Production Arts students @LewishamCollege have been working behind the
Community spirit shining bright with Cambridge Regional College foodbank donations
Sector News
As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect people in all areas of
Creative team at Burton and South Derbyshire College raise funds for the Royal British Legion
Sector News
A team of staff from the Creative Department at Burton and South Derby
The Spending Review’s commitment that the UK’s economic recovery ‘must be green’ sends a positive signal
Sector News
The Aldersgate Group is an alliance of leaders from business, politics
Education infrastructure is expected to feature heavily in this week's spending review
Sector News
#SpendingReview from @RishiSunak - The Government is expected to deliv
Work progresses on new Oaklands College Teaching Block
Sector News
Work is well underway on the second phase of redevelopment of @oakland
SPENDING REVIEW FACTSHEET – DELIVERING PUBLIC SERVICE PROMISES
Sector News
During these are difficult and uncertain economic times it is right th
Rishi Sunak's Spending Review 2020 Speech
Sector News
The Spending Review 2020 speech as delivered by Chancellor @RishiSunak
SERC Students Prepare Festive Meals for Community
Sector News
Hospitality and Catering students at @S_ERC’s (SERC) Bangor and Newt
How we’re supporting schools in the run up to Christmas and 2021 exams
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/11/25/how-were-supporting-schools-in
Grant Thornton and Babington extend partnership to deliver Accountancy Apprenticeships
Sector News
@GrantThorntonUK and @_Babington extend partnership to deliver Accoun
The show will go on! Birmingham Ormiston Academy gives the gift of theatre this Christmas
Sector News
#SnowQueenChristmas - Birmingham Ormiston Academy (@imagineBOA) has an

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5133)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page