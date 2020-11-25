 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Grant Thornton and Babington extend partnership to deliver Accountancy Apprenticeships

Details
Hits: 454
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Justin Rix, head of people advisory, Grant Thornton UK LLP

 @GrantThorntonUK and @_Babington extend partnership to deliver Accountancy Apprenticeships

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP and training provider Babington have signed a five-year contract to extend the delivery of the Accountancy Apprenticeships programme, which delivers AAT, CIMA and ACCA qualifications in England.  

The Accountancy Apprenticeships are open to new and existing employees of UK organisations at any stage in their career.  Since launching in 2017, more than 950 people have started these apprenticeship programmes.  

A wide range of employers have enrolled learners on the programme including: John Lewis Partnership, Ocado Group, Direct Line, Bellway Homes, Compass Group, ICBC Standard Bank, NHS and local authorities and central government departments. 

The co-designed programmes draw on Babington’s expertise as a highly rated training provider and Grant Thornton’s commercial knowledge and professional expertise. The partnership ensures the continued delivery and evolution of the programme until 2025. 

Accountancy apprenticeships are a cost-effective way for organisations to up-skill their people and develop the finance function. Large employers can use the Apprenticeship Levy to pay for training and smaller employers receive a 95% contribution towards the costs.  

Mike Mirlach, ICBC Standard Bank Plc, said: 

“We are collaborating with Babington and Grant Thornton to deliver the CIMA and ACCA qualifications for our finance graduates. We have found Babington to be a valuable partner that provides a great learning experience for the next generation of finance talent” 

Justin Rix, partner and head of talent solutions at Grant Thornton UK LLP, said: 

“Our partnership with Babington is an innovative and market leading approach to delivering first-class accountancy qualifications.  UK employers continue to point to concerns over skilled staff shortages as a major potential constraint for growth. Those using apprenticeships say they play an instrumental role in recruiting and retaining talented people.  

“For Grant Thornton, the delivery of accountancy apprenticeships also plays a key role in delivering our commitment to create more equal access to our profession.  Apprenticeships offer people from a wider range of backgrounds a chance to earn whilst learning, creating opportunity, and improving access to the accountancy profession.” 

David Marsh, CEO, Babington said

“Our partnership with Grant Thornton has enabled us to ensure that our Accountancy apprenticeships are market-leading with insight and support from the absolute experts. We have seen these programmes go from strength to strength and are really pleased to be re-launching this relationship for another five years. The feedback from our learners and customers has been fantastic and clearly articulates why our programmes are considered to be significantly better than others in the market. We look forward to the next five years and being able to continue to ‘Develop Better Futures’ in line with our core purpose.”

Lewisham College Production Arts students reimagine the Pantomime
Sector News
Production Arts students @LewishamCollege have been working behind the
Community spirit shining bright with Cambridge Regional College foodbank donations
Sector News
As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect people in all areas of
Creative team at Burton and South Derbyshire College raise funds for the Royal British Legion
Sector News
A team of staff from the Creative Department at Burton and South Derby

You may also be interested in these articles:

Lewisham College Production Arts students reimagine the Pantomime
Sector News
Production Arts students @LewishamCollege have been working behind the
Community spirit shining bright with Cambridge Regional College foodbank donations
Sector News
As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to affect people in all areas of
Creative team at Burton and South Derbyshire College raise funds for the Royal British Legion
Sector News
A team of staff from the Creative Department at Burton and South Derby
The Spending Review’s commitment that the UK’s economic recovery ‘must be green’ sends a positive signal
Sector News
The Aldersgate Group is an alliance of leaders from business, politics
Education infrastructure is expected to feature heavily in this week's spending review
Sector News
#SpendingReview from @RishiSunak - The Government is expected to deliv
Work progresses on new Oaklands College Teaching Block
Sector News
Work is well underway on the second phase of redevelopment of @oakland
SPENDING REVIEW FACTSHEET – DELIVERING PUBLIC SERVICE PROMISES
Sector News
During these are difficult and uncertain economic times it is right th
Rishi Sunak's Spending Review 2020 Speech
Sector News
The Spending Review 2020 speech as delivered by Chancellor @RishiSunak
SERC Students Prepare Festive Meals for Community
Sector News
Hospitality and Catering students at @S_ERC’s (SERC) Bangor and Newt
How we’re supporting schools in the run up to Christmas and 2021 exams
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/11/25/how-were-supporting-schools-in
Survey reveals a third of employees are worried about their mental health whilst working from home
Sector News
Latest research by @AetnaIntl - A third of employees are worried about
The show will go on! Birmingham Ormiston Academy gives the gift of theatre this Christmas
Sector News
#SnowQueenChristmas - Birmingham Ormiston Academy (@imagineBOA) has an

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5133)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page