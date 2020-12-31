New Year’s Honours acknowledge outstanding contributions to education, apprenticeships and skills

2021 New Year’s Honours List continues to acknowledge outstanding contribution to education and children services during the Covid 19 pandemic

Teachers, leaders and carers across the country continue to be recognised for their work during the Covid 19 pandemic in the 2021 New Year’s Honours.

119 people have been recognised in this year’s New Year Honours List for their outstanding contributions to the education and children’s services sectors.

The list includes headteachers, teachers, social workers, foster carers and many more who work with the most disadvantaged in society as well as those selected for their efforts during the pandemic.

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson said:

"The work that went in to making sure pupils could continue their vital education during national restrictions has been phenomenal. It is fantastic to see so many people being recognised with some of the highest honours this country can award.

"I would like to congratulate all the recipients on the New Year’s List because their work is so inspiring and deserving of recognition.

"I would also like to offer a special thank you to those who continue to dedicate their time and support during this national effort to combat Covid 19. This list highlights the many committed professionals who are working tirelessly across education and children’s services to deliver better outcomes for young people and students across the country during this challenging period."

Among those honoured are foster carers Nigel and Rachel Poulton who took in 11 children during the pandemic.

The couple planned each child’s time carefully, making time to home school each child based on their individual needs, drawing on their own skills but also accessing online tutors to ensure no child is disadvantaged due to the exceptional situation.

Professor Edward Peck CBE, Vice chancellor at Nottingham Trent University (NTU), has received a CBE for ensuring NTU’s commitment to furthering social mobility through education by supporting students from less privileged backgrounds.

A notable example of Peck’s efforts was during the coronavirus lockdown when he waived accommodation fees for law students who had left the city so the financial burden of Coronavirus was not passed on to students.

Similarly Mark Siswick MBE, headteacher at Chesterton Primary School, located in a highly deprived area of South West London, has received an MBE for his efforts during the pandemic.

When the Prime Minister announced that all schools would be closed from 23 March 2020 except for vulnerable children and the children of key workers, Siswick was at the forefront of an effort to make over 140 films that teach the Government’s Letters and Sounds programme available to children remotely.

A number of non-Covid 19 related nominees also feature on the list.

New Year’s Honours have been awarded for services to apprenticeships and skills to:

Dipa Ganguli, Principal and Head of Service of Sutton Adult Education College which is the main community education provider in the London Borough of Sutton, has been honoured in the Queen’s New Year Honours list.

Dipa and her staff have had a big impact on their community, under her leadership the college now offers over 1000 courses to the residents of Sutton and is one of the largest providers of adult education in South London with 9000 students annually.

The service concentrates on learners that are furthest away from the workforce to support them into work, support those residents who have learning difficulties and disabilities, and provides English language courses and courses in an array of work-related vocational subjects.

Throughout the pandemic, adult community education has showed how vital it is to community engagement and supporting learners. The work that Dipa does in Sutton is an exemplar of this type of provision.

Nicki Hay MBE, Chief Operating Officer at Estio Training Ltd, AELP Board Vice-Chair and member of Skills for Londoners Board said:

“I am so thrilled and proud to have been included in Her Majesty’s New Year’s Honours list. I feel very humbled, particularly at this time during a pandemic when so many other people deserve such a prestigious award.

“I could not however receive such an honour without all the help and support of my colleagues, past, and present and partner organisations who help improve the lives and career prospects of young people to build better futures. There is still so much more we need to do and I am proud to be part of that driving force.”

Sharron Robbie MBE, Managing Director of Devon & Cornwall Training Providers Network said:

"I am absolutely thrilled to have been recognised in the New Year’s Honours list - I still cannot quite believe it. However I could not do what I do without the support of a huge amount of people - their encouragement and endorsement are critical to the successes we have achieved - collaboration, partnership and teamwork are key elements of my work.

"Therefore, I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supports me and the work I do in the post-16 education, skills & training sector.

Sue Tipton MBE, Owner and Managing Director of Protocol Consultancy Services, Birmingham said:

“I am delighted to receive such an esteemed honour particularly as I am celebrating 25 years as MD at Protocol Consultancy Services in 2021. I would like to acknowledge and express my thanks to my excellent, professional and skilled team, who share my values, goals, vision and aspirations; our learners and employers who have shown great loyalty and achievements; the support received from my fellow Directors of the Birmingham and Solihull Network of Training Providers; colleagues from WMCA and of course my grateful and heartfelt thanks to AELP who nominated me.

“This award is testimony to the significance of working with apprentices and traineeships in our sector and the West Midlands in particular. It is so important, helping them get on the career ladder and then see them develop into successful employees with responsible positions gives great satisfaction. Their success is Protocol’s success and now more than ever in these challenging times, we need to support each other and help in making the lives and career prospects of local young people better. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported me with the charity work both locally and nationally that we have undertaken over the years.”

Carolyn Savage OBE, Head of NEET and Youth Engagement, Apprenticeships Directorate, Education & Skills Funding Agency said:

“I am absolutely thrilled, amazed and humbled to be receiving this honour for my services to Apprenticeships and Skills. I keep having to pinch myself to make sure that it is really happening.

"Apprenticeships and particularly supporting apprentices and improving their experience has always very dear to my heart and I have really enjoyed my varied work in this sector and being able to make a difference.”

Irene Lucas-Hayes, Chair of the Hays Travel Group has received a DBE for her passion, drive and determination to create opportunities for communities and individuals within them.

She has focused consistently on creating an environment in which employment opportunities are supported by the acquisition of skills, whether it be in promoting apprenticeships in local authorities and the travel industry, or through her work on encouraging advanced manufacturing investments in the North East.