 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Take the next step on your career ladder

Details
Hits: 364
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Take the next step on your career ladder

@BarnsleyCollege is now enrolling onto the work-based Level 3 and 5 Management courses, designed to help employees take the next step in their career by training towards team leader or management positions.

The qualifications are ideal for employees who have management responsibilities but no formal training and are serious about developing their abilities. The courses are particularly suited to practicing team leaders seeking to move up to the next level of management, and managers who need to lead people through organisational change, budget cuts or other pressures such as adapting to working from home or feeling disconnected from colleagues due to COVID-19.

Employees who enrol onto one of these courses will gain a range of key management skills and put them into practice in their own role, build leadership capabilities, motivate and engage teams, manage relationships confidently and develop leadership skills using their own knowledge, values and motivations.

Employers will also benefit from enrolling their team on the Management courses by developing effective and confident first-line managers and creating better relationships and improve communication. The courses can be tailored to each organisation’s learning and development needs to ensure new skills are effectively transferred to the business.

Abby Holmes, Programme Manager within the Business, Warehousing and Logistics department at Barnsley College, said:

“We are dedicated to developing our students and ensuring their learning can be practically applied within their job role. Training and developing employees can help build job security and satisfaction, leading to improved return on investment and productivity, creating a win-win situation for businesses.”

Current Level 5 Operations / Department Management Apprentice at Leeds Teaching Hospital Trust, Gemma Davis added:

“I completed the Level 3 CMI course last year and found the whole experience rewarding as my knowledge and practical skills of being a leader and manager excelled. Throughout the course I was able to utilise the skills I gained from taught sessions and further revision when completing my assignments to allow me to put that knowledge into practice.

“At the start of my level 3 I was working as a Band 3 Outpatient Supervisor and with the support of the course and opportunities given by the Trust and encouragement of my managers, I am now working as a Band 6 Outpatient Site Manager and my development continues as I’ve now enrolled on to the Level 5 Operations / Department Management Apprenticeship.”

INEOS DONATES Â£100 MILLION TO CREATE NEW OXFORD UNIVERSITY INSTITUTE TO FIGHT ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE
Sector News
The new Ineos Oxford Institute for Antimicrobial Resistance is establi
The trust in testing times: the role of multi-academy trusts during the pandemic
Sector News
Daniel Muijs, our Deputy Director for Research and Evaluation (@Ofsted
NEU comment as COVID rates of infection 1.9 times higher amongst teachers and school staff than for the general public
Sector News
@MaryBoustedNEU @NEUnion comments on data that finds COVID infection r

You may also be interested in these articles:

Addressing the Attainment Gap in Schools
Sector News
With many children struggling to adjust to a constantly changing educa
Derby Company’s Expertise Helps Students Become Work Ready
Sector News
IT students at @DerbyCollege Group’s Joseph Wright Centre are workin
Northumbria staff on frontline supporting the Covid vaccination roll-out
Sector News
Nursing academics from Northumbria University (@NorthumbriaUni) have b
Military schoolboy nominated for top award
Sector News
A pupil at a Midlands Military Preparation School has been nominated f
BT removes mobile data charges for Oak National Academy
Sector News
@bt_uk adds to ‘Lockdown Learning’ support scheme by removing mobi
Flagship SENCO report reveals the impact of Covid-19 on pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities
Sector News
@BathSpaUni - Flagship SENCO report reveals the impact of Covid-19 on
REVEALED: Five Ways to Ensure Cyber Security this 2021
Sector News
Web hosting experts @Fasthosts give their top five tips for keeping cu
New website to help inspire the next generation of diverse engineers
Sector News
Accessing some of the latest thinking and evidence of what works to en
The impact of working from home on mental health: what do employers need to know?
Sector News
Top employment lawyers have come together with mental health charity,
INEOS DONATES £100 MILLION TO CREATE NEW OXFORD UNIVERSITY INSTITUTE TO FIGHT ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE
Sector News
The new Ineos Oxford Institute for Antimicrobial Resistance is establi
The trust in testing times: the role of multi-academy trusts during the pandemic
Sector News
Daniel Muijs, our Deputy Director for Research and Evaluation (@Ofsted
NEU comment as COVID rates of infection 1.9 times higher amongst teachers and school staff than for the general public
Sector News
@MaryBoustedNEU @NEUnion comments on data that finds COVID infection r

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Dave Eversden
Dave Eversden 9 hours

Including Microsoft Teams Phone System:
www.forever-group.co.uk/microsoft/microsoft-teams-…

thumbnail

Microsoft Teams Phone System - Microsoft Teams Direct Routing

Microsoft Teams Phone System. Microsoft Teams Direct Routing allows Microsoft Teams to function as your office telephone system. UK Provider.

Dave Eversden
Dave Eversden 9 hours

School Telephone Systems available here:
www.forever-group.co.uk/telephone-systems/school-t…

thumbnail

School Telephone Systems - VoIP Phone Systems For Education

School Telephone Systems from Forever Group, a Telecom Education specialist. Phone Systems for Education including Cisco and Microsoft Teams

London College of Creative Media (LCCM)
London College of Creative Media (LCCM) has published a new article: LCCM launches full scholarship for Masters degrees 9 hours 12 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5249)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page