 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Northumbria staff on frontline supporting the Covid vaccination roll-out

Details
Hits: 387
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Northumbria staff

Nursing academics from Northumbria University (@NorthumbriaUni) have been delivering Covid-19 vaccinations to priority patients, as part of the University’s continued efforts to support the frontline response to the pandemic.

Five senior academics from the University’s Faculty of Health and Life Sciences worked as part of a team who vaccinated more than 300 people over the age of 80 for East Durham Primary Care Network, last weekend.

They were the first volunteers from Northumbria to begin working on the vaccination programme after the University pledged to provide staff and students to support the regional vaccination campaign.

As one of the largest providers of health education and training in the north of England, Northumbria University has been working closely with the local NHS Trusts, primary care partners and Health Education England to look at ways in which it can contribute to the vaccination programme.

It is providing up to 12 working days for staff to volunteer in a variety of roles and is delivering a learning package to upskill the vaccination workforce. Students have also been given the opportunity to sign up for bespoke placements to support the roll-out.

The academics worked at a GP-led vaccination centre in Durham which involved patients of Dr Caroline Jeffery, who is a managing partner at a local GP surgery and a senior lecturer in the University’s Department of Nursing, Midwifery and Health.

Although all have extensive nursing experience, they each undertook full Covid training before meeting patients. This included learning how to meticulously mix the vaccine under the supervision of qualified pharmacists and how to respond in case anyone had an anaphylactic reaction.

Dr Joanne Atkinson, Head of the Department of Social Work, Education and Community Wellbeing, is a registered nurse who specialised in cancer and palliative care. She described the experience of giving vaccines as “one of the greatest privileges of my life.”

She explained: “Having spoken with Caroline we were acutely aware of the issues that GP surgeries are facing in providing the staffing resource needed to deliver the vaccine to their patients. It is a massive logistical effort, and the most precious thing is getting staff who can vaccinate.

“As a registrant with experience of this, I felt it was my moral duty to contribute. This vaccine is our route out. I couldn’t sit and do nothing when I have skills that can help.

“It really was the best experience,” she said. “I can’t describe what it was like. The emotions shown by the patients receiving their vaccine moved me to tears.

INEOS DONATES Â£100 MILLION TO CREATE NEW OXFORD UNIVERSITY INSTITUTE TO FIGHT ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE
Sector News
The new Ineos Oxford Institute for Antimicrobial Resistance is establi
The trust in testing times: the role of multi-academy trusts during the pandemic
Sector News
Daniel Muijs, our Deputy Director for Research and Evaluation (@Ofsted
NEU comment as COVID rates of infection 1.9 times higher amongst teachers and school staff than for the general public
Sector News
@MaryBoustedNEU @NEUnion comments on data that finds COVID infection r

“They were all over 80; many of them had been shielding and hadn’t left their home since March. They were crying with joy and relief at finally receiving the vaccine and were so relieved and grateful at the prospect of finally being able to see their children, grandchildren and friends again once they are able to do so safely and within the restrictions.

“We are all looking forward to returning for our next shift.”

As a senior lecturer at Northumbria University, Dr Caroline Jeffery contributes to research and teaching on the Advanced Clinical Practice programme. She is also a managing partner at Cheveley Park Medical Centre in Durham. She said that the roll-out of the vaccine campaign is unlike anything her practice has had to do before.

“We are working in partnership with four other surgeries to deliver the vaccine to those most at risk in our community. Because the Pfizer vaccine is quite fragile and needs to be carefully stored and handled, we have had to find a centre we can all work from to keep the vaccine stable and deliver it to our patients.

“The logistical challenge has been enormous as we have to coordinate running and staffing the centre as well as the daily operations of our own practices. In addition, we can only administer the vaccine when we have stocks so there is a huge amount of juggling to make sure we can get our patients in quickly when deliveries are confirmed.”

Dr Jeffery praised the support that the University had provided by allowing staff time to volunteer to support the Covid response.

“Each GP surgery is responsible for running the centre on different days and so, for us, the support from the University to provide staff on a volunteering basis has been an absolute godsend.

“As the academics are all trained nurses it means they are more than qualified to look after the vaccination sessions and we can keep most of our clinicians in the practice and continue to run a fairly normal service for our patients.”

Dr Jeffery encouraged as many people as possible to register to support the vaccine roll-out.

“There would literally be a job for anybody, no matter how much or little time they can spare,” she said. “There are so many roles, such as people to man the car parks, ensure the queues are managed, sit with the patients for fifteen minutes after they have received their vaccine to look after them and coordinate appointment slots and so on.

“It is hugely worth it. Everyone wants to get out of this and see their loved ones and get back to doing the things they enjoy. We really need to get everyone vaccinated as quickly as we can.”

Professor Debbie Porteous, Head of the Department of Nursing, Midwifery and Health, was also a member of the team delivering the vaccines. She said: “The University has been working in partnership with our regional and national health organisations on the frontline response to the pandemic. Since day one, our staff and students have played essential roles supporting the NHS and other partners, and we have offered our equipment, expertise and facilities for use wherever possible.

“Now that vaccines are available and being rolled out, we knew we had to do our utmost to help in this massive national challenge. We put out a call to action to all staff within the Faculty to support the regional vaccination workforce team and I am honoured to say that the response was overwhelming.

“We are delighted to be able to contribute to the effort in a way which is so significant and which makes such a difference, not only at a national level, but as we saw first-hand, it also makes a huge difference at the individual patient level too.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Addressing the Attainment Gap in Schools
Sector News
With many children struggling to adjust to a constantly changing educa
Derby Company’s Expertise Helps Students Become Work Ready
Sector News
IT students at @DerbyCollege Group’s Joseph Wright Centre are workin
Military schoolboy nominated for top award
Sector News
A pupil at a Midlands Military Preparation School has been nominated f
BT removes mobile data charges for Oak National Academy
Sector News
@bt_uk adds to ‘Lockdown Learning’ support scheme by removing mobi
Flagship SENCO report reveals the impact of Covid-19 on pupils with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities
Sector News
@BathSpaUni - Flagship SENCO report reveals the impact of Covid-19 on
REVEALED: Five Ways to Ensure Cyber Security this 2021
Sector News
Web hosting experts @Fasthosts give their top five tips for keeping cu
New website to help inspire the next generation of diverse engineers
Sector News
Accessing some of the latest thinking and evidence of what works to en
The impact of working from home on mental health: what do employers need to know?
Sector News
Top employment lawyers have come together with mental health charity,
INEOS DONATES £100 MILLION TO CREATE NEW OXFORD UNIVERSITY INSTITUTE TO FIGHT ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE
Sector News
The new Ineos Oxford Institute for Antimicrobial Resistance is establi
The trust in testing times: the role of multi-academy trusts during the pandemic
Sector News
Daniel Muijs, our Deputy Director for Research and Evaluation (@Ofsted
NEU comment as COVID rates of infection 1.9 times higher amongst teachers and school staff than for the general public
Sector News
@MaryBoustedNEU @NEUnion comments on data that finds COVID infection r
Thomas launches its industry-leading Aptitude assessment on the new Thomas Talent Assessment Platform
Sector News
Thomas International (@ThomasInt_UK), the global talent assessment pla

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Dave Eversden
Dave Eversden 9 hours

Including Microsoft Teams Phone System:
www.forever-group.co.uk/microsoft/microsoft-teams-…

thumbnail

Microsoft Teams Phone System - Microsoft Teams Direct Routing

Microsoft Teams Phone System. Microsoft Teams Direct Routing allows Microsoft Teams to function as your office telephone system. UK Provider.

Dave Eversden
Dave Eversden 9 hours

School Telephone Systems available here:
www.forever-group.co.uk/telephone-systems/school-t…

thumbnail

School Telephone Systems - VoIP Phone Systems For Education

School Telephone Systems from Forever Group, a Telecom Education specialist. Phone Systems for Education including Cisco and Microsoft Teams

London College of Creative Media (LCCM)
London College of Creative Media (LCCM) has published a new article: LCCM launches full scholarship for Masters degrees 9 hours 14 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5249)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page