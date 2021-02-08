 
Tommy Hilfiger teams up with Jameela Jamil + others to launch free social impact FutureLearn courses

FutureLearn Logo

@jameelajamil @TommyHilfiger and @FutureLearn partner for online courses around sustainability, LGBTQIA+ allyship, body confidence and community building

The portfolio of online courses covers sustainability, LGBTQIA+ allyship, body confidence and community building, hosted by Tommy Hilfiger brand ambassadors Jameela Jamil, Indya Moore, Mogli, Kiddy Smile and other social activists. 

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS (FEBRUARY 2021) – Tommy Hilfiger, which is owned by PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], announces that it has partnered with online learning platform, FutureLearn, to inspire change by designing and creating access to a unique portfolio of social impact educational courses. With the shared belief that creating a better future begins with creating the best versions of ourselves, Tommy Hilfiger’s meaningful, social and environmental sustainability courses are freely available on FutureLearn’s mobile-first platform. This partnership builds on the Spring 2021 TOMMY HILFIGER campaign, which centers around the theme of ‘Moving Forward Together.’ In this spirit, the diverse cast of activists fronting the campaign will each host one FutureLearn course. The first course will launch on FutureLearn.com beginning February 15, 2021.

“We want to not only inspire but enable our fans to make a positive difference in their own lives and the lives of others,” said Tommy Hilfiger. “Creating free, meaningful courses through the FutureLearn platform is one way we are equipping them to do so. These socially driven, online classes teach material that isn’t always covered in schools but is so important today. To move forward together, we all need to learn more about ourselves, our communities and the planet, and that’s exactly what our courses teach.”

FutureLearn is transforming education with its meaningful course material and making online learning enjoyable and accessible. To fully equip users with the tools and understanding needed to drive social change, the five FutureLearn courses designed by Tommy Hilfiger focus on sustainability, LGBTQIA+ allyship, body confidence and community building. Through the platform, users will have a safe space to explore diverse experiences, share their personal dreams and unique challenges. Each course aims to turn passion into action by investigating ways to effect positive change. 

“We’re delighted to announce our partnership with the iconic fashion powerhouse, Tommy Hilfiger,” said Justin Cooke, Chief Content and Partnerships Officer at FutureLearn. “At FutureLearn, our mission is to transform access to education, which is why we’re especially proud to work with Tommy Hilfiger to deliver on this through a new and free set of courses on increasingly important societal topics. From sustainability to body neutrality, building community, LGBTQIA+ allyship and activism, and more, we hope that the diverse and inspiring range of voices at the heart of these conversations will bring a variety of new perspectives to the platform for our millions of learners to engage meaningfully with.”

Driven by Tommy Hilfiger’s overarching sustainability mission to create fashion that Wastes Nothing and Welcome All, the new FutureLearn courses were designed to champion those often underrepresented in fashion. The short courses are a mixture of storytelling, engaging in dialogue, developing new social and environmental knowledge and celebrating progress. They are free of charge, each take four hours to complete and will be viewable indefinitely on FutureLearn.com across mobile, tablet and computer devices.  

From a DJ booth, to a horse ranch or a fashion runway, the impassioned, modern leaders hosting each course are dedicated to showing that a difference can be made in every environment and community. The five courses and their representative campaign advocates include: 

  1. February 15, 2021: Exploring body neutrality and challenging body image stereotypes with actress, podcaster, model, writer and body positivity activist, Jameela Jamil. 
  2. March 1, 2021: Exploring sustainable living and loving with multi-genre musician and sustainability activist, Mogli.
  3. March 15, 2021: Exploring intersectionality and what makes you unique with DJ, singer, songwriter, performer and activist Kiddy Smile.
  4. March 29, 2021: Exploring mentorship and community change with horse-riding healing community and mentorship collective, Compton Cowboys.
  5. Summer 2021: Exploring LGBTQIA+ activism, advocacy and allyship with Actor, model and activist, Indya Moore. 

Alongside the FutureLearn courses, Tommy Hilfiger will be giving a series of live talks on its global social channels to provide additional short form, snackable life hacks. Friends and followers of the brand are invited to join the conversation on social media using #TommyHilfiger, @TommyHilfiger and @FutureLearn. 

