 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

BibliU uses Gardners fulfilment service to enhance accessibility of print books for university students

Details
Hits: 602
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
young lady carrying a pile of books

Learning Enablement technology provider,@BibliUSocial, is set to work with leading book, film and music wholesaler Gardners to enhance the accessibility of print learning materials for university students.

BibliU, who will be using Gardners renowned fulfilment service, will empower universities to provide print textbook options for students alongside BibliU’s Learning Enablement platform, which provides digital textbooks and monographs. The new relationship means Gardners fulfilment services will allow BibliU to supply print-based learning resources to its clients as required. BibliU’s innovative Learning Enablement platform leverages digital content management, automation, and analytics to deliver millions of digital learning resources, from thousands of publishers to students in a way that enables more efficient, effective, and equitable learning. 

The pandemic has accelerated a shift towards digitisation across the higher education sector. However, there still remains a need for print books at universities and ensuring both forms of learning resources are available is crucial in meeting students’ differing learning needs. University budgets have been squeezed in recent times, and such print materials are often allocated from student support funds, which are already limited.

Learning materials remain a significant barrier to accessibility for many in higher education; students are typically expected to fund their own textbooks, which have risen in price by a staggering 1,041% since 1977, and the average student is expected to budget between £450 and £1070 for books and equipment per year.

BibliU’s Learning Enablement platform tackles this issue by modernising the procurement, distribution, and experience of digital textbooks and learning materials in the university market, with its new relationship with Gardners set to further bolster this offering. BibliU’s technology integrates with university libraries to automate content workflows and improve student outcomes by making learning resources more affordable and accessible. E-books, for example, can be provided at a price point that works for publishers, institutions, and students. BibliU currently serves more than 140 universities globally, including 50 in the UK.

Gardners has grown over 35 years to become a leading wholesaler of books, E-books, music and film to retailers and suppliers around the world. Its stock represents the largest range of physical English language media products in Europe, offering around 500,000 titles in stock and more than 2.8 million E-books.

Giovanni Russillo, Director of EMEA Sales at BibliU, commented: “At BibliU, we are driven to create a more efficient and effective learning experience which benefits everyone, from students and academics to institutions and publishers. By working with Gardners, we hope to be able to further improve the accessibility of learning resources for students. No student should find their educational needs are not being met because of their finances or their individual learning requirements.”

Sakura celebration for Burton and South Derbyshire College and Toyota City bond
Sector News
The Japanese Society UK has gifted a Sakura cherry tree to Burton and
Statement on police presence at Tycoch Campus (14 April)
Sector News
On the evening of 13 April, the College was made aware of a number of
From COVID-19 to the future of Brexit: ACS Cobham students take part in debate with Dominic Raab
Sector News
ACS International School Cobham students had an unmissable opportunity

Nigel Wyman, Sales & Marketing Director at Gardners said: “We are excited to be able to offer our services to BibliU with their new venture. We look forward to supplying our wide range of products to BibliU and getting educational books into the hand of those who need them.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Sakura celebration for Burton and South Derbyshire College and Toyota City bond
Sector News
The Japanese Society UK has gifted a Sakura cherry tree to Burton and
Statement on police presence at Tycoch Campus (14 April)
Sector News
On the evening of 13 April, the College was made aware of a number of
UK’s first MA programme specialising in Radical Right Extremism launched as joint initiative By Richmond and CARR
Sector News
An innovative Masters programme is being launched today to reflect the
Kent Law School’s top mooters to be judged by Supreme Court President
Sector News
An innovative and comprehensive programme of lawyering skills at Kent
From COVID-19 to the future of Brexit: ACS Cobham students take part in debate with Dominic Raab
Sector News
ACS International School Cobham students had an unmissable opportunity
North East Employers work together to give careers in roofing a kickstart
Sector News
Redcar and Cleveland College (@RedcarCollege) has joined forces with t
Young people are turning to social media apps in bed to avoid emotions, new research suggests.
Sector News
Young people are using social media apps in bed before they go to slee
NUS Scotland responds to Green Party Manifesto ‘Our Common Future’
Sector News
Responding to the Scottish Green Party's manifesto ‘Our Common Futur
Lack of Global Talent Strategy Will Suffocate Business Growth
Sector News
In a recent global survey by CFO Research and Globalization Partners,
Catch-up classes shouldn’t be punitive experiences for pupils and teachers
Sector News
Summer schools: government must heed concerns of both teachers and par
Tilbury Douglas Construction Secures Two New Education Contracts in the West Midlands
Sector News
@Tilbury_douglas Construction has won two new education contracts in t
Screen Yorkshire aims to boost diversity behind the scenes in TV and film as recruitment opens for Beyond Brontës 2021 training programme
Sector News
@screenyorkshire opens applications for the third year of its Beyond B

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Burton and South Derbyshire College
Burton and South Derbyshire College has published a new article: Sakura celebration for Burton and South Derbyshire College and Toyota City bond 14 hours 47 minutes ago
Ceri Schooling
Ceri Schooling has published a new article: UK’s first MA programme specialising in Radical Right Extremism launched as joint initiative By Richmond and CARR 15 hours 12 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 15 hours 29 minutes ago

Opening of the 11Onze Academy, a historic moment @11ONZEbanc

Opening of the 11Onze Academy, a historic moment...

"Avui és el día que comença el banc" Natàlia, Directora General d'11Onze Banc el dilluns 15 de Març 2021, en l'apertura d'11Onze Academy. Moment...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5583)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page