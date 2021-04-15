 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

ETF Awards First EdTech Super Contributor Badge

Details
Hits: 279
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
engineer

Christopher Lindridge, Engineering Lecturer at Sunderland College (@sunderlandcol), is the first practitioner to be awarded the Education and Training Foundation’s (ETF) EdTech Super Contributor badge.

The new award was introduced in November 2020 to help foster a community of practice in use of educational technology (EdTech) on the ETF’s Enhance Digital Teaching Platform. To gain the award, practitioners post comments on reflections and resources posted by other practitioners on the platform, as well as contributing their own reflections.

The Super Contributor award is part of the digital badge recognition scheme on the platform, which has hosted over 200,000 training sessions since launch in 2019.

Practitioners seeking two-star badges have to submit a reflection on how they have applied the learning they have gained from the EdTech training on the platform. Those seeking three-star badges submit a resource they have created to support their updated teaching and learning practice, together with a reflection on the impact that the resource has had on the learning experience of their students. Over 150 two- and three-star badges have been awarded since the start of 2021.

Super Contributor award winner Christopher Lindridge has been working in Further Education for over 20 years and teaches Engineering to students aged 16–18, as well as adult learners and apprentices. He started using the EdTech training on the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform when looking for support for remote delivery during the Covid-19 pandemic. Initially his interest was in digital support for assessment:

“I was interested in using digital technology as a means for giving different types of feedback to learners. Once I started doing the EdTech modules on the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform, I found I enjoyed them and kept going, then I did the Essential Digital Skills training. You can dip in and out and do as much or as little as you like. The modules are very user-friendly and self-explanatory, and the content is good quality.”

Christopher feels the training has had an impact on his practice: “With one group of Foundation learners I used to have issues about their mobile phones in lessons. Some training on the Enhance platform gave me ideas for how to use these mobile devices for learning. I showed the learners how to download video demos on their phones via QR codes. It changed their mindset, got them on board and had a massive impact.”

Lions Pride for Tandy
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges alumnus Steve Tandy has been named by Warren Ga
The graduate jobs market risks becoming a closed shop following Covid-19
Sector News
Digital recruitment market opens doors â€“ but businesses must guard a
Diffusion champions neurodiversity with Cognassist
Sector News
@Diffusion has been appointed by @Cognassist, the leading platform for

Christopher has been sharing his experiences with colleagues in his department and also via his reflections on the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform, gaining two-star and three-star digital badges in the process. Now with 170 training modules under his belt and 78 digital badges earned, he is helping other practitioners to gain their digital badges and contributing to a growing dialogue between practitioners on the #EdTechSWAP wall on the EnhanceDTP. Commenting on this latest award, Christopher said:

“I am delighted to be the first teacher to gain an EdTech Super Contributor award on the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform. I have enjoyed learning about new approaches to using technology in my teaching and feel it’s had a real impact – now I want to share my experiences and help my colleagues. It’s by sharing our practices and ideas that we make the most of what we’ve all had to learn over this past year to support our students through the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Vikki Liogier, the ETF’s National Head of EdTech and Digital Skills, said:

“This first award of a Super Contributor badge marks an important milestone in the development of the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform. Our aim is to develop a practitioner-led, supportive community of practice on the platform and to stimulate pedagogic dialogue about use of EdTech. The Super Contributor role is pivotal to that aim. My congratulations and thanks to Christopher who has been a fantastic champion for use of the Enhance Digital Teaching Platform.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Lions Pride for Tandy
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges alumnus Steve Tandy has been named by Warren Ga
The graduate jobs market risks becoming a closed shop following Covid-19
Sector News
Digital recruitment market opens doors – but businesses must guard a
Diffusion champions neurodiversity with Cognassist
Sector News
@Diffusion has been appointed by @Cognassist, the leading platform for
Bradford College receives £10,000 funding boost to help promote organ donation amongst Black and Asian communities
Sector News
Bradford College (@BradfordCollege) has received a share of £600,000
Bespoke transition for autistic students leads to numbers boost at Welsh college
Sector News
A MENTOR has helped to improve retention and the social and wellness j
THE NEXT GENERATION OF PASTRY CHEFS BEING NURTURED THROUGH THE CHEFS’ FORUM
Sector News
The Chefs’ Forum is proud to announce a brand-new pastry event for a
East Sussex College is helping staff and students during #StressAwarenessMonth
Sector News
April is Stress Awareness Month, and throughout the month, East Sussex
Coronavirus (COVID-19) mass testing funding for schools and colleges
Sector News
Information about the funding allocations associated with the coronavi
AEB reconciliation announcement: Clawback of funding will reduce the financial strength of colleges
Sector News
In a letter to the Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson, Chief Executi
High achieving Public Services student gains a place on the University of Portsmouth scholarship scheme
Sector News
A Level 3 Uniformed Public Services student from East Sussex College L
Skills Reform Agenda: Turning the tide after decades of neglect is not easy
Sector News
In a letter to the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson, Chief Executive of th
Hopwood Hall College and University Centre to benefit from £1.5 billion FE Capital Transformation Fund.
Sector News
@HopwoodHall College and University Centre is set to make huge changes

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 40 minutes ago

The graduate jobs market risks becoming a closed shop following Covid-19: Digital recruitment market opens doors –… https://t.co/bCCnm0RZzc
View Original Tweet

Hopwood Hall College
Hopwood Hall College has published a new article: Hopwood Hall College and University Centre to benefit from £1.5 billion FE Capital Transformation Fund. 53 minutes ago
Saj Mohammad MSET
Saj Mohammad MSET had a status update on Twitter 58 minutes ago

@NicolaBeldham Yes, I'm the same! It was a great conversation though, can't believe we covered so much ground in the time!
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5587)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page