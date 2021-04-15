 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Survey: SMEs see steep increase in mental health concerns since the pandemic began, new data suggests

Details
Hits: 267
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Breathe, HR software provider for SMEs, is announcing the findings from a recent survey aiming to understand business attitudes and approaches to mental health in the workplace.

The pandemic has undoubtedly fuelled a mental health crisis which continues to impact mental and physical wellbeing of staff. As a result, employers are under pressure to introduce adequate safeguarding measures. Additionally, UK charities are observing that the lifting of lockdown restrictions and the subsequent return to workplaces could trigger heightened levels of stress and anxiety for many, so there is increased urgency for support to be available for staff.

A sample of 429 SME cross-sector decision makers were surveyed with questions around current and planned policy to tackle the surge in mental health problems.

Key stats:

  • Surge in reported incidents of mental health issues – 68% of SME business leaders say they have seen an increase in employees reporting mental health issues since the pandemic began
  • Lack of support during hard times – A quarter (25%) of those surveyed have not introduced additional mental health support measures during the pandemic
  • Open door policy – The overwhelming majority of those surveyed (79%) said people are encouraged to speak openly about their mental health, which is a positive response

Appetite for investment in additional support:

  • A large majority (65%) of respondents say their organisation has introduced additional mental health measures to support staff throughout the pandemic
  • 1 in 5 (a fifth) of those surveyed said they were not sure they would invest in additional mental health measures
  • Are employers viewing revenue streams as the priority for budget investment (as suggested in the latest edition of Breathe’s Culture Economy 2021 report)?
  • <This could suggest SME teams lack time and resource to invest in expanding support measures
  • The majority (77%) of SME decisionmakers would invest in additional health measures if government support was available which is great to see

Jonathan Richards, CEO & Founder at Breathe, commented:

It’s alarming but equally unsurprising to see the steep incline in mental health issues arising among SMEs since the pandemic began. However, what’s important is that leaders are displaying the right attitudes to supporting those who face mental illness, situational or pre-existing. The data does suggest these issues are being acknowledged, which is a good start, but of course without government funding and financial support in this area there must at least be recognition on a cultural level. Giving people some headspace over what has been a monumentally tough year should be a business priority.”

Sarah Murphy, Associate Director for Advice, Information & Training at Rethink Mental Illness, added:

“Removing the stigma around mental health problems as a collective organisation should take priority in the post-covid workplace and beyond. People living with and managing mental illness in all its variations should be entitled to a good quality of life, and as work has such a strong influence over people’s mental wellbeing especially during these times, it is only right that policies are updated to reflect employers’ duty of care. Investment in people and their wellbeing is always a sensible, and ethical, decision.”

Lions Pride for Tandy
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges alumnus Steve Tandy has been named by Warren Ga
The graduate jobs market risks becoming a closed shop following Covid-19
Sector News
Digital recruitment market opens doors â€“ but businesses must guard a
Diffusion champions neurodiversity with Cognassist
Sector News
@Diffusion has been appointed by @Cognassist, the leading platform for

You may also be interested in these articles:

Lions Pride for Tandy
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges alumnus Steve Tandy has been named by Warren Ga
The graduate jobs market risks becoming a closed shop following Covid-19
Sector News
Digital recruitment market opens doors – but businesses must guard a
Diffusion champions neurodiversity with Cognassist
Sector News
@Diffusion has been appointed by @Cognassist, the leading platform for
Bradford College receives £10,000 funding boost to help promote organ donation amongst Black and Asian communities
Sector News
Bradford College (@BradfordCollege) has received a share of £600,000
Bespoke transition for autistic students leads to numbers boost at Welsh college
Sector News
A MENTOR has helped to improve retention and the social and wellness j
THE NEXT GENERATION OF PASTRY CHEFS BEING NURTURED THROUGH THE CHEFS’ FORUM
Sector News
The Chefs’ Forum is proud to announce a brand-new pastry event for a
East Sussex College is helping staff and students during #StressAwarenessMonth
Sector News
April is Stress Awareness Month, and throughout the month, East Sussex
Coronavirus (COVID-19) mass testing funding for schools and colleges
Sector News
Information about the funding allocations associated with the coronavi
AEB reconciliation announcement: Clawback of funding will reduce the financial strength of colleges
Sector News
In a letter to the Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson, Chief Executi
High achieving Public Services student gains a place on the University of Portsmouth scholarship scheme
Sector News
A Level 3 Uniformed Public Services student from East Sussex College L
Skills Reform Agenda: Turning the tide after decades of neglect is not easy
Sector News
In a letter to the Prime Minister @BorisJohnson, Chief Executive of th
Hopwood Hall College and University Centre to benefit from £1.5 billion FE Capital Transformation Fund.
Sector News
@HopwoodHall College and University Centre is set to make huge changes

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 41 minutes ago

The graduate jobs market risks becoming a closed shop following Covid-19: Digital recruitment market opens doors –… https://t.co/bCCnm0RZzc
View Original Tweet

Hopwood Hall College
Hopwood Hall College has published a new article: Hopwood Hall College and University Centre to benefit from £1.5 billion FE Capital Transformation Fund. 53 minutes ago
Saj Mohammad MSET
Saj Mohammad MSET had a status update on Twitter 59 minutes ago

@NicolaBeldham Yes, I'm the same! It was a great conversation though, can't believe we covered so much ground in the time!
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5587)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page