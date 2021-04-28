 
Education Secretary and Skills Minister mark launch of new cross-party group for T Levels set up by former Education Secretary

Former Education Secretary and MP for East Hampshire, @DamianHinds MP, has formally launched the new #TLevels All Party Parliamentary Group (@EdTechAPPG). 

The launch of the new APPG has been welcomed by the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson and Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan, who both addressed the Group’s inaugural meeting, which took place virtually on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Group, Gavin Williamson said that the Government is aiming to fully embed the new T Level qualification into colleges and workplaces across the country. During the meeting, which was attended by MPs, Peers and some of the country’s leading businesses and education providers, the Education Secretary emphasised the importance of working alongside businesses to ensure the effective rollout of the new qualification.

As the Government continues to roll-out T Levels across the country, the APPG has said it aims to support the future of technical education across the UK and explore the skills needed to provide jobs and industries for the future. The Group will focus on support for employers, students and training providers, raising awareness of the qualification and the benefits of technical education for social mobility and improving the future for young people across our country.

The APPG will work directly with industry professionals, with several major UK employers expressing keen interest to work with this agenda-setting group. The APPG is working with flagship UK employers, such as AECOM, and leading education charities, the Gatsby Foundation and the Education and Training Foundation, to advocate for the effective rollout of T Levels.

Commenting on the launch of the APPG, newly elected Chair, Damian Hinds MP said:

“It's great that we have this new All-Party Parliamentary Group on T Levels - a qualification I am really passionate about, which will deliver for British business, educators, and, most importantly, young people across our country.

"The group draws membership from MPs and Peers across the political spectrum, including former Education Secretaries and Ministers, and business and skills policy specialists.  We look forward to working constructively with industry, colleges and schools, and the Department for Education, on the visibility and accessibility of this vital qualification to help equip Britain’s future workforce.”

The APPG had its inaugural meeting and AGM on Tuesday (27.04.21) where Mr Hinds and other Parliamentarians were formally elected to their roles. The following MPs and Peers were elected as officers of the group:

  • The Rt. Hon. Damian Hinds MP (Chair)
  • The Rt. Hon. Lord Blunkett (Vice Chair)
  • The Rt. Hon. Baroness Morris
  • James Daly, Conservative MP for Bury North
  • Jonathan Gullis, Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent North
  • Jane Hunt, Conservative MP for Loughborough
  • Lia Nici, Conservative MP for Great Grimsby
  • Ian Mearns, Labour MP for Gateshead
  • Christina Rees, Labour/Co-op MP for Neath
  • Jane Stevenson, Conservative MP for Wolverhampton North East
  • Christian Wakeford, Conservative MP for Bury South
  • Lord Aberdare
  • Baroness Garden
  • Baroness Hooper
  • Lord Lucas

 

