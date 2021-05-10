 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Two-day strike at 49 prisons begins tomorrow by UCU members over Covid health and safety concerns

Details
Hits: 794

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Prison door with key
@ucu - Two-day strike at 49 prisons begins tomorrow

 

Unprecedented strike action begins tomorrow (Tuesday) in prisons in England, the University and College Union (UCU) confirmed today.   

 

Around 600 UCU members working in prison education are set to walk out of 49 prison and young offender institutions* across England on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 May 2021. The walkouts have been called after over 68% of UCU members who voted in an industrial action ballot said they were prepared to take strike action over Covid health and safety concerns. 

 

The dispute centres around over Covid health and safety concerns and on-site provision. UCU is in discussions with Novus at ACAS, the government funded public body that tries to resolve workplace disputes. 

 

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said

‘Industrial action on this scale by prison educators is unprecedented, and is a reflection of the strength of feeling among our members both about their employer’s disregard of their health and safety, and repeated intimidation of our representatives by management. Novus needs to urgently listen to staff, stop intimidating our health and safety representatives, and withdraw the unfair complaints and investigations against them so that we can have meaningful health and safety discussions. 

 

‘Our members have a mandate for sustained industrial action. This begins tomorrow with a two-day walkout. Novus needs to stops its bullying behaviour if it wants to avoid any further escalations.’ 

 

* Full list of prisons and young offender institutes where staff are due to strike are: 

 

Her Majesty’s Prison (HMP) Altcourse 

HMP Birmingham 

HMP Brinsford 

HMP Brixton 

HMP Buckley Hall 

HMP Deerbolt Bowes 

HMP Doncaster 

HMP Durham 

HMP Featherstone 

HMP Hatfield/Lakes 

HMP Haverigg 

HMP Hewell 

HMP High Down 

HMP Holme House 

HMP Hull 

HMP Humber 

HMP Kirkham 

HMP Kirklevington 

HMP Lancaster Farms 

HMP Leeds 

HMP Lindholme 

HMP Liverpool 

HMP Northumberland 

HMP Oakwood 

HMP Onley 

HMP Pentonville 

HMP Preston 

HMP Risley 

HMP Rye Hill 

HMP Stafford 

HMP Swinfen Hall 

HMP Thameside 

HMP Wandsworth 

HMP Wealstun 

HMP Wormwood Scrubs 

HMP Wymott 

HMP/Young Offender Institution (YOI) Low Newton  

HMP/YOI Moorland/Lakes  

HMP/YOI Styal  

Her Majesty’s Young Offender Institution (HMYOI) Askham Grange  

HMYOI Cookham Wood  

HMYOI Feltham  

HMYOI Hindley  

HMYOI Isis  

HMYOI New Hall  

HMYOI Stoke Heath  

HMYOI Thorn Cross  

HMYOI Werrington  

HMYOI Wetherby  

Queen's speech outlines legislative programme for 2006-2007 session
Sector News
The Queen yesterday (Nov 2006) announced a new further education bill
Yorkshire Dales youth hostel to pioneer work placements for youngsters with learning difficulties
Sector News
The youth hostel at Hawes in Wensleydale has been sold for Â£100,000 t
Embracing the possibilities of our green future
Sector News
COP26 President-Designate addresses CEOs at Business 7 Summit, welcomi

You may also be interested in these articles:

Queen's speech outlines legislative programme for 2006-2007 session
Sector News
The Queen yesterday (Nov 2006) announced a new further education bill
Yorkshire Dales youth hostel to pioneer work placements for youngsters with learning difficulties
Sector News
The youth hostel at Hawes in Wensleydale has been sold for £100,000 t
Embracing the possibilities of our green future
Sector News
COP26 President-Designate addresses CEOs at Business 7 Summit, welcomi
StuDocu Closes $50M (£36M) Series B Round to Accelerate Global Roll-Out
Sector News
@StuDocu, an EdTech scale-up that offers students a platform to exchan
£360K science labs upgrade project completed at Brockenhurst College
Sector News
Science students at Brockenhurst College (@brockcollege) can look forw
Cardiff and Vale College apprentice Kaiden has been crowned the best in the UK
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) Electrotechnical Installation apprent
82% of young UK females lack the confidence to work with data
Sector News
While half of young females (16- to 21-year-olds) in the UK believe wo
Digital Experts Inspire Students
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) students have been learning about
India is the top international source market for students attending university in Sheffield
Sector News
Recently, @casita_uni released an analytical report that showed that I
Rock Star Students Gain Success with International Music Lovers
Sector News
A quartet of young musicians who studied at EKC Group’s (@EKC__Group
GMLPN, NYLP and WYLP launch WellFest 2021
Sector News
@GM_LPN - The Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN), No
YoYo Games launches Little Town interactive game-making tutorial for GameMaker Studio 2
Sector News
YoYo Games launches Little Town, an interactive game-making tutorial,

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 4 hours 14 minutes ago

Untitled

Untitled

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 15 minutes ago

Embracing the possibilities of our green future: COP26 President-Designate addresses CEOs at Business 7 Summit, wel… https://t.co/LiqCKWpi6U
View Original Tweet

Megan Hughes-Evans
Megan Hughes-Evans has published a new article: StuDocu Closes $50M (£36M) Series B Round to Accelerate Global Roll-Out 9 hours 2 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5662)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page