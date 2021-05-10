 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Embracing the possibilities of our green future

Details
Hits: 295
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Alok Sharma, COP26 President

COP26 President-Designate addresses CEOs at Business 7 Summit, welcoming new sign-ups to Race to Zero campaign and urging others to follow their lead:

Ladies and gentlemen, it is a pleasure to speak at this Business Climate Leaders Summit.

In the fight against climate change, it is vital that we have the innovation, the influence and the energy of the private sector on our side.

And so I am really pleased to say that business has been stepping up to the plate.

Through investments and innovations, companies are developing the solutions we need to make the transition to a low-carbon future.

And momentum for real, meaningful climate action is growing across the corporate world.

In 2015, the countries of the world signed the Paris Agreement, and established a framework to tackle the climate crisis.

That included a commitment to limit global average temperature rises to well below two degrees celsius, whilst pursuing efforts to limit the rise to 1.5 degrees.

Back then, in 2015, a movement was just beginning for businesses to set emission reductions targets.

Today we have over 2000 companies and 130 investors signed up to the Race to Zero.

It’s the gold standard of climate action.

It’s a rigorous and robust commitment to help to keep the 1.5 degree target within reach.

By reaching net zero by 2050 at the latest.

And by setting short term targets, based on science, to get there.

A third of the UK’s largest firms have joined. Including Sainsbury’s, Natwest, and National Grid.

Race to Zero membership spans the globe, and indeed the economy.

Firms from every sector are on board – from transport to retail, from finance to construction.

Including of course those industries where the move to net zero poses the greatest challenges, like, for instance, cement.

And momentum continues to grow. We have more than twice as many company members today than we did last September.

Such action from business is vital for two key reasons:

  1. Firstly, meeting the goal of the Paris Agreement, and limiting global temperature rises, depends on changes across the real economy.
  2. Secondly, action from companies encourages action from countries.

To make bold commitments, governments need to know that they will be welcomed, not resisted by business.

That firms are indeed clamouring for climate action.

Joining Race to Zero sends just this message.

So the increase in membership of course is absolutely fantastic.

But, we need it to move faster. Much faster.

Because to keep the 1.5 degree goal within reach, we must halve our emissions over the next decade.

Queen's speech outlines legislative programme for 2006-2007 session
Sector News
The Queen yesterday (Nov 2006) announced a new further education bill
Yorkshire Dales youth hostel to pioneer work placements for youngsters with learning difficulties
Sector News
The youth hostel at Hawes in Wensleydale has been sold for Â£100,000 t
StuDocu Closes $50M (Â£36M) Series B Round to Accelerate Global Roll-Out
Sector News
@StuDocu, an EdTech scale-up that offers students a platform to exchan

So I am urging all companies to get on board and join the Race to Zero ahead of the UN Climate Conference COP26, this November.

Not only for the sake of the planet, but for the sake of your bottom line.

Today, we will hear from leading CEOs about how their companies have benefited from shifting their business model to align with net zero.

And it is clear that the world is moving towards a clean, green future.

When the UK was announced as the host of COP26, less than 30 percent of the world economy was covered by a net zero emissions target. Today, it is 70 percent of the global economy.

Every country in the G7 now has a short-term emissions reduction target that puts them on a path to net zero emissions.

Wind and solar power is now cheaper than new coal and gas across most of the world.

And the green economy presents huge commercial opportunities. While those that do not move now risk being left behind.

Analysis suggests that, together, 215 of the world’s biggest companies have almost $1 trillion at risk from climate impacts.

Yet, those same companies have the potential to gain double that amount from the move to green economies.

Joining Race to Zero is a clear statement that you can see the possibilities our green future presents. And that you are determined to take them.

It also tells your customers that you are serious about genuine climate action.

So, to those companies that have joined the Race to Zero, I say: thank you

And, now, please encourage your peers to do the same. Get them to sign up.

And to those companies that have not yet signed up, I say: please, join us.

Take the opportunities presented by the low carbon economy.

And play your part in this momentous year for climate action, the year of COP26.

Thank you.

Alok Sharma, COP26 President

You may also be interested in these articles:

Queen's speech outlines legislative programme for 2006-2007 session
Sector News
The Queen yesterday (Nov 2006) announced a new further education bill
Yorkshire Dales youth hostel to pioneer work placements for youngsters with learning difficulties
Sector News
The youth hostel at Hawes in Wensleydale has been sold for £100,000 t
StuDocu Closes $50M (£36M) Series B Round to Accelerate Global Roll-Out
Sector News
@StuDocu, an EdTech scale-up that offers students a platform to exchan
£360K science labs upgrade project completed at Brockenhurst College
Sector News
Science students at Brockenhurst College (@brockcollege) can look forw
Cardiff and Vale College apprentice Kaiden has been crowned the best in the UK
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) Electrotechnical Installation apprent
82% of young UK females lack the confidence to work with data
Sector News
While half of young females (16- to 21-year-olds) in the UK believe wo
Digital Experts Inspire Students
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) students have been learning about
India is the top international source market for students attending university in Sheffield
Sector News
Recently, @casita_uni released an analytical report that showed that I
Rock Star Students Gain Success with International Music Lovers
Sector News
A quartet of young musicians who studied at EKC Group’s (@EKC__Group
GMLPN, NYLP and WYLP launch WellFest 2021
Sector News
@GM_LPN - The Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN), No
Tim Peake receives prestigious engineering accolade
Sector News
British astronaut Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) has been awarded with an
YoYo Games launches Little Town interactive game-making tutorial for GameMaker Studio 2
Sector News
YoYo Games launches Little Town, an interactive game-making tutorial,

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 4 hours 16 minutes ago

Untitled

Untitled

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 17 minutes ago

Embracing the possibilities of our green future: COP26 President-Designate addresses CEOs at Business 7 Summit, wel… https://t.co/LiqCKWpi6U
View Original Tweet

Megan Hughes-Evans
Megan Hughes-Evans has published a new article: StuDocu Closes $50M (£36M) Series B Round to Accelerate Global Roll-Out 9 hours 4 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5662)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page