Leeds Trinity University hosts Black Lives Matter event to listen to Black staff, student and alumni voices

#BlackLivesMatter - @LeedsTrinity University is hosting an online event to mark the anniversary of George Floyd’s death and provide a platform for Black staff, students and alumni to share their lived experiences.
Leeds Trinity will host Black Lives Matter: Accountability, Transparency, Action, with University staff, students and alumni coming together to share their lived experiences, commemorate George Floyd and other Black lives, and reflect on the resurgence of the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.
The event, which will be delivered remotely on Wednesday 26 May from 9.00am – 2.00pm, is free to attend and will be focused on accountability, transparency and action.
The event will include:
- An introduction to the event and Leeds Trinity’s Race Equality Charter Self-Assessment Team (RECSAT) from co-chairs Professor Malcolm Todd, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Dr Nadira Mirza
- A panel session with Black students and alumni speaking about their lived experiences
- A keynote interview with Vice-Chancellor Professor Charles Egbu and Dr Nadira Mirza on race inequality
- A practical workshop on tackling institutional racism using short film Re:Tension with Ricardo Barker and Syra Shakir
- A poem recital with student Macy Iwediebo
Professor Charles Egbu, Vice-Chancellor at Leeds Trinity University, said: “At Leeds Trinity University, we have taken positive steps forward towards race equality in higher education, but acknowledge the progress we still need to make. Following our achievement of the Race Equality Charter Bronze award last year, we are committed to holding ourselves accountable and continuing the conversation internally and across the sector in order to drive real change.
“I’m looking forward to sharing my thoughts on race inequality at this event, but more importantly hearing from Black students, alumni and colleagues about their lived experiences.”
Dr Nadira Mirza, co-chair of the Race Equality Charter Self-Assessment Team (RECSAT) at Leeds Trinity, said: “The RECSAT was established to develop a comprehensive action plan to promote inclusion and keep race equality high on the agenda at our University. Now more than ever before, higher education institutions are talking about race inequality and these conversations are so important.
“We are proud to be leading and encouraging this conversation within our University community and other institutions, maintaining accountability, promoting inclusion and also using this opportunity to commemorate George Floyd and other Black lives.”
Macy Iwediebo, Forensic Psychology student at Leeds Trinity University is supporting the delivery of the event, participating in the panel session and reciting a poem she has written about the BLM movement. She said: “This event is providing the opportunity for Black students such as myself to share their voice. I want to provide a voice for those students, and I am looking forward to sharing how I feel in the current climate of Black Lives Matter and also hearing what others have to say.”
Leeds Trinity received the Race Equality Charter Bronze award last year in recognition of its commitment to improving the representation, progression and success of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic students and staff.
As part of its ongoing action plan, the University’s focus over the next three years will be on eliminating the attainment gap for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic students, increasing the number of Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic academic staff and supporting their progression, especially to senior roles.