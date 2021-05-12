 
Barnsley College appoints first all-female student executive team

Photograph: Barnsley College's first all-female Students' Union Executive Committee

@BarnsleyCollege students have been voting for their Students’ Union Executive Committee and, for the very first time, an all-female team has been elected.

The new Students’ Union Executive Committee at Barnsley College was decided via an online election process over the course of seven days, voted for by their fellow students, and now consists of six team members:

  • President, Bethanie Jacobs
  • Vice President, Lucy Bartholomew
  • Activity and Welfare Officer, Seren Simmonite
  • Education and Apprenticeships Officer, Lilly Chadwick
  • LGBTQIA+ Officer, Emily Hodgkiss
  • Women’s Officer, Emily Chadburn.

Once they have completed their training, the committee members will begin their term in office. They will be responsible for planning College events, activities and awareness campaigns as well as supporting with student-led change by working with external organisations and internal stakeholders as a focus group to influence what other students would like to see both within College and the community.

Emily Hodgkiss, LGBTQIA+ Officer and Level 3 Business student, said:

“I applied to be part of the Students’ Union Executive Committee because I believe there's always an opportunity to improve student life even if it may seem like it doesn't need improving; there is always a way to make things better and more inclusive for everyone.

“I want to bring comfort and be able to fight for my fellow Barnsley College students and I believe being part of the Students’ Union Executive Committee is the way to do this. In my role as LGBTQIA+ Officer, I am most excited to communicate and build friendships with other students who I may not have met in other circumstances."

Jess Lovatt, Learner Voice Advisor at Barnsley College, added:

“I am absolutely thrilled that we have our first female Students’ Union President and our first all-female committee. The students nominated are all so passionate about student-led change and are keen to get started with planning their campaigns, activities and events for their peers next academic year. I am looking forward to seeing what incredible things they come up with!”

The Students’ Union at Barnsley College has strategic aims of representing students throughout all that it does. The Union aims to promote students’ rights and democracy and is committed to providing opportunities for students to develop their employability skills through relevant and appropriate opportunities from within the community.

