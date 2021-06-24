 
Emma Wins Bronze at Skills Competition Wales

Emma Bennett

Students from across NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) continued to impress at this year’s Skills Competition Wales (@WorldSkillsUKW) as further winners were announced in the second of the two online award ceremonies.  This time it was the turn of Vocational Preparation and Gateway to Further Education student Emma Bennett, who won a Bronze medal in the ‘Food Preparations’ competition.  This win follows on from the success of Beauty students Lucy Lewis and Ariyarnna Tidbury who also recently won Bronze medals announced in the first virtual online event.

There were a total of 13 students across the College that won medals. The competitions were held online or at a host college as things changed week on week as the lockdown continued. The skills on show came from competitors in Forensic Science, Computing and IT, Beauty Therapy, Hairdressing and Accountancy.

Skills Competition Wales, funded by the Welsh Government, is designed to raise the profile of skills in Wales. Focussing on growth areas and the needs of the economy, the competition helps boost the skillsets of the future workforce. Skills Competition Wales is aligned to WorldSkills, with many competitors going on to compete in WorldSkills UK competitions.

Catering Lecturer Erika Jones said ‘We are really proud of all our students that participated in the Hospitability Skills Competitions, Conor Lewis with ‘Table Laying’ and both Emma Bennett and Emma Louise-Jones in ‘Food Preparation’.  The students worked hard to prepare for the assessment.  Emma Bennett admitted that she hadn’t felt nervous and this showed on the day as she took it all in her stride, working efficiently to prepare a delicious lunch with dessert.’

Course Tutor Fleur Grigg said ‘The students have had less time to familiarise themselves with procedures this year. We were delighted to hear that Emma Bennett received a Bronze medal. Emma has a great positive attitude and demonstrated she can work well under competition pressure.’

The Progress Group
The Progress Group has published a new article: The Progress Group welcome Sumita Chopra as Head of Strategic Projects 59 minutes ago
Adam Ogden
Adam Ogden has published a new article: Diane’s lockdown learning worthy of the big screen 1 hour 1 minute ago
SERC
SERC has published a new article: Online project to enhance apprenticeships goes live 1 hour 1 minute ago

