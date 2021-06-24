Genius Group Launch Global Education Summit with keynote speakers including Seth Godin

Genius Group (@Geniususocial) have announced their upcoming 2-day Global Education Summit, taking place virtually on 8th and 9th July 2021. The Global Education Summit will offer educators, trainers, coaches, speakers, students, and industry leaders from all around the world insight into the global education revolution. This unique event, dedicated to the biggest industry disruption we have seen in decades, will feature Seth Godin, Salman Khan, Stephen M.R. Covey and Roger James Hamilton as keynote speakers along with a stellar line up of global educationalists and thought leaders.
Confirmed keynote speakers include:
- Seth Godin is the author of 20 books that have been bestsellers around the world and have been translated into more than 35 languages. He is also the Founder of the altMBA and The Akimbo Workshops, independent online seminars that have transformed the work of thousands of people. He writes about the post-industrial revolution, the way ideas spread, marketing, quitting, leadership and most of all, changing everything. You might be familiar with his books Linchpin, Tribes, The Dip and Purple Cow. His book, This Is Marketing, was an instant bestseller around the world. The newest book, The Practice, came out at the end of 2020 and is already a bestseller. In addition to his writing and speaking, Seth has founded several companies, including Yoyodyne and Squidoo. His blog (which you can find by typing “Seth” into Google) is one of the most popular in the world. His podcast is in the top 1% of all podcasts worldwide. In 2018, he was inducted into the Marketing Hall of Fame. More than 20,000 people have takenthe powerful Akimbo workshops he founded, including the altMBA and The Marketing Seminar.
- Salman Khan, educator and the founder of Khan Academy, a non-profit with the mission of providing free, world-class education for anyone, anywhere. He is also the founder of Khan Lab School, a brick-and-mortarschool associated with Khan Academy. Salman Khan is author of The One World School House: Education Reimagined, a pioneering book written in 2012, exploring the need for liberating teachers from lecturing and state-mandated calendars and opening up class time for truly human interaction. Schools seek his advice about connecting to students in a digital age, and people of all ages and backgrounds look to him for this fresh approach to learning.
- Stephen M. R. Covey is a New York Times and #1 Wall Street Journal best-selling author of The SPEED of Trust—The One Thing That Changes Everything. He is the former CEO of Covey Leadership Center, which, under his stewardship, became the largest leadership development company in the world. Stephen personally led the strategy that propelled his father’s book, Dr. Stephen R. Covey’s The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, to become one of the two most influential business books of the 20th Century, according to CEO Magazine.
- Roger James Hamilton is Founder and CEO of Genius Group, a multi-million-dollar group of companies including GeniusU, Genius Institute and Genius School. GeniusU is an Edtech platform providing over 1.8 million students with personalised learning paths and is currently seeing over 1000 new students join each day. Genius School provides education courses for young people from 0 to 25 years old, and Genius Institute provides training courses from 25 to 100 years old. Roger is a New York Times bestselling author and founder of Entrepreneur Resorts, a market leading group of entrepreneur focused luxury resorts and lodges, beach clubs and city co-working hubs, offering business leaders professional educational retreats in exotic destinations around the world, including Singapore, Bali, South Africa and the Czech Republic. He is the creator of Wealth Dynamics, Talent Dynamics and Impact Dynamics, used by over 2 million entrepreneurs to follow their flow.
All the speakers will discuss the recent education innovation boom and the need to equip children with the skills to be entrepreneurial self-starters. As we march towards a Society 5.0, the skills to create a job rather than get a job will become invaluable, and as a result education technology, remote mentoring, and personalised learning have seen an enormous uptake of investment and attention across the globe.
Despite the returning opportunity for in-person learning and working, many are choosing not to go back to their schools and offices, in favor of virtual capabilities. With this shift comes a huge opportunity for every student, every teacher, trainer, coach, consultant, educator and speaker to find out more about the pathways available for remote learning.
The Summit is being hosted digitally with 4000+ entrepreneurs and students expected to join.
Roger James Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Genius Group comments:
“The global training and education market will reach $10 trillion in size by 2030. It is the biggest industry in the world ready for disruption. As we go from industrial one-size-fits-all education and training to personalised mentorship and digital learning, we will see a huge shift in mindset across the globe. Over the course of the Global Education Summit, we will explore what the future of education will look like and how everyone can get involved.”
The Global Education Summit is part of a larger Education Festival organised by Genius Group, also including a 2-day Wealth Dynamics Workshop on the 15th and 16th July, and a 4-week interactive Microschool for educators and community builders from the 19th of July to the 13th of August.