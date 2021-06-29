 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Nearly two-thirds want to work in an asynchronous environment post-pandemic

Details
Hits: 304
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

No return of the 9 to 5? 

With so-called Freedom Day drawing near, organisations are putting plans in place for reopening workspaces, primarily on a hybrid basis.

But on top of a newly distributed workforce, the traditional 9 to 5 could cease to exist once restrictions ease, according to new research of over 2,000 UK-based office workers from identity firm Okta and Censuswide.

Asynchronized working is described as an environment in which there are no fixed hours for employees and people can choose where and when they would like to work. Although 60% of office workers have not heard of this before, almost two-thirds (62%) would choose to work in an asynchronous environment if given the opportunity, rising to 67% of those aged 16-34.

The top reasons cited for this change include being able to fit work around personal life (54%) and spending more time with friends and family (42%). 37% also feel they are more productive outside of traditional working hours.

“Given a large proportion of younger generations are keen to make the switch to an asynchronous working environment, it’s not a case of if this will happen in the future, but when,” comments Samantha Fisher, Head of Dynamic Work at Okta.

“As millennials begin to move into decision-making roles, they will shape the working environment surrounding them. And it’s clear they want flexibility and the option to choose where, when and how they work.”

Despite this, 38% state they would prefer to work traditional hours. 44% say they are happy working during their usual time frame, and 33% prefer to work at the same time as their colleagues. Those aged over 55 most want to maintain traditional working hours, with over half (57%) saying they would not work in an asynchronous environment if given the choice.

A generational divide

The difference in workers’ preferences across generations goes beyond the concept of an asynchronized environment. When asked how they would choose to work in an ideal scenario when restrictions lift, almost a third (29%) of those aged over 55 want to work in the office full-time, compared to just 13% of those aged 16-34. Instead, nearly half (49%) of 16-34s would like a hybrid approach, spending some days in the office and others at home. This falls to 36% of those aged 45-54 and 35% of over 55s.

In returning to the office, almost a quarter (23%) of those aged over 55 say they would feel safe without any additional measures in place, for which the same is felt by only 8% of 16-34s.

Resilience of employee-owners supports service users through pandemic
Sector News
To mark Employee Ownership Day (25 June), the Seetec Group celebrated
Derbyshire youngsters strike lockdown friendships with care home residents
Sector News
Derbyshire youngsters have been battling loneliness caused by the pand
Brockenhurst College appoints Vice Principal for Curriculum and Quality
Sector News
Brockenhurst College chiefs have appointed a Vice Principal for Curric

The majority of those aged 45-54 (71%) and 55+ (86%) say they would not choose to move away from where they live currently should their employer decide to switch to a fully remote environment. In contrast, 47% of 16-34s would move elsewhere, whether in the UK or to a different country altogether.

“Older generations will generally be more settled in their home locations and more traditional working environments than their younger colleagues, many of whom will have just started out in their careers,” adds Fisher.

“This also indicates why they may be feeling reluctant to change; more of those aged over 45 would not consider relocating and want to work traditional hours while returning to the office full-time. But younger generations want more freedom, and having proven they can be productive working outside of the office, the pandemic has only accelerated these expectations. The onus now falls on businesses to find a way to keep workers of all ages satisfied and equipped with the right tools, no matter where or when they might be working.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Resilience of employee-owners supports service users through pandemic
Sector News
To mark Employee Ownership Day (25 June), the Seetec Group celebrated
Drop in school attendance due to Covid
Sector News
As the government releases its latest school attendance data which sho
Derbyshire youngsters strike lockdown friendships with care home residents
Sector News
Derbyshire youngsters have been battling loneliness caused by the pand
Brockenhurst College appoints Vice Principal for Curriculum and Quality
Sector News
Brockenhurst College chiefs have appointed a Vice Principal for Curric
The Sheffield College's Silver Plate Restaurant backs Know The Line campaign
Sector News
Students and staff at The Sheffield College’s (@sheffcol) Silver Pla
Civic participation platform wins Imperial's top prize for women entrepreneurs
Sector News
An Imperial student-founded startup has developed a social platform th
Barton Peveril’s Schools Art Competition Goes Global
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College’s annual Schools Art Competition r
Apprentice Ollie Leadbetter Part of Award-winning Compact Orbital Gears Company
Sector News
@NPTCGroup of Colleges were delighted to hear that Compact Orbital Gea
Apprentice of The Year sets her sights on nursing degree
Sector News
Care, Health and Early Years Apprentice, Hope Holliday has been named
Diversity Ambassadors Appointed to Improve Equality in Employment
Sector News
Ex England Rugby International Ugo Monye, and 2019 Apprentice Finalist
First Further Education College students selected to take part in the Washington Ireland Programme
Sector News
Belfast Met (@BfastMet) is delighted to be the first Further Education
What you need to know about behaviour and discipline in schools
Sector News
@EducationGovUK are asking teachers, parents and other school staff fo

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5830)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page