 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

University report highlights inequalities amongst UK faith schools

Details
Hits: 476
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

An independent report, conducted by the University of Wolverhampton (@wlv_uni), highlights serious concerns about potential inequality for minority faith schools in the UK and has concluded that Roman Catholic (RC) and Church of England (CofE) schools seem to enjoy additional protection via a Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) agreed with the Department for Education (DfE) and benefit from an extra level of support that is not available to other faith schools and academies.

Commissioned to independently and fairly investigate two Termination Notices delivered to Sikh faith schools from September 2017 to August 2020, the report raises concerns about the protection afforded to only RC and CofE schools by these MoU and the transparency of the rebrokerage process. Re-brokerage is a term used where an Academy Trust is asked by the Regional School Commissioners (RSC), who act on behalf of the DfE on a regional basis, to transfer one, some or all of its academies to a different Academy Trust.

The MoU, both agreed in 2016, requires a high level of cooperation between the DfE and RC Dioceses, and between the DfE and the CofE. The DfE is expected to share information with the Dioceses at the earliest opportunity about concerns regarding underperforming schools and seek consent from the Dioceses before taking action on converting to academy status, intervention, re-brokerage or issuing termination notices or warnings.

However, no such Memorandum of Understanding exists between the DfE and minority faith bodies, therefore there is no such expectation on the DfE to share information, nor to seek the consent of faith representatives before decisions to convert or re-broker schools rated as Inadequate through Ofsted.

Critically, the report raised a need both for greater clarity and an enhanced understanding of the seeming lack of equality for all schools whose Trusts do not have an MoU with the DfE.

The report examined the frequency of Termination Notices handed to Sikh schools in comparison to those schools with an MoU in place. Only two Termination Notices were issued to Inadequate rated faith academies (out of 135) in the period September 2017 – August 2020. These Termination Notices were both issued to Sikh schools. No other termination notices were sent to any other faith academies in this same period and of the 45 Catholic schools rated inadequate, none were re-brokered.

The report goes into significant detail comparing actions taken by the Regional School Commissioners between the treatment of a Sikh school (Khalsa Secondary Academy - KSA) and a similarly rated Roman Catholic school who were graded as inadequate by Ofsted within a six-week period.

Applications open for 2021â€“22 Mentoring programme cohorts with ETF
Sector News
Applications are now open for the 2021â€“22 cohorts of the Education a
Leeds City College delivers groundbreaking fast-track GP nursing programme
Sector News
Leeds City College (@leedscitycoll), part of Luminate Education Group
Access to Science holds the key to a bright future
Sector News
@CRC_College - While studying at Alec Hunter High School, Naomi Challi

The report examined a lack of consistency in the level of Notice sent to schools and academies following an Inadequate grading. It revealed that the Roman Catholic school was only given the lowest warning despite failing to make progress over 26 months. Whereas the Sikh school was given a Termination Notice less than 4 months after receiving a Termination Warning Notice, despite a remote Ofsted section 8 monitoring visit that found no significant concerns. 

Finally, the report raises concerns around the re-brokerage process. The report revealed that there is very little evidence to support the DfE’s assumption that re-brokerage is effective in raising standards, and what research exists appears inconclusive.

Non-Christian faith schools are increasing in the UK but at the moment remain very much in the minority; combined, they comprise less than 1% of all state-funded mainstream schools. The report looked in particular at a number of Sikh schools which are standing as examples of potentially unequal practice: they (like all minority faith schools) have no MoU to potentially support them in access to early interventions, communication and cooperation with the DfE. This report argues for greater clarity in the procedures of the Regional Schools Commissioners, particularly of the criteria used to re-broker schools. In the light of the discussion on the levels of security enjoyed by Church schools through their Memoranda of Understanding, the report also calls for greater understanding of the seeming lack of equality for all schools whose Trusts do not have such an MoU with the DfE, and whether these MoU affect decisions made in children’s interests. 

Dr Matt Smith, Senior Lecturer, University of Wolverhampton said: 

“Our report has highlighted a concerning level of potential inequality primarily caused by Memoranda of Understanding for faith schools without access to the protection offered by such an understanding. The discrepancies seen between the treatment of a Roman Catholic and Sikh faith school compared in the report provide a stark example of this and something we believe should be investigated further by the DfE.

“The process of rebrokerage itself seems ineffective, with little data to support claims to the contrary; however the lack of consideration for nuances of faith in this specific instance was more concerning. Likewise, we found minimal guidance for RSCs around how and when to action the different levels of warnings and sanctions that would lead to this situation, creating a lack of transparency. An additional review of this process and publication of information would help to negate accusations of discrimination.” 

Chair of Board of Trustees for the Khalsa Academies Trust, Shaminder Kaur Rayatt, commented:

“We welcome the findings of this report. We have requested an equivalent MoU for many years and this report formally recognises that there are clear disparities in how Sikh schools have been treated in comparison to schools protected by an MoU. We hope that this report will allow our Academy Trust, and other faith schools without the protection of an MoU, to open up a conversation with the DfE to improve inequalities within the system.

“Our priority is to ensure that we provide the very best education to our students, particularly during lockdown. With that in mind, it is greatly disappointing that time and energy are spent fighting for the same rights as RC and CoE faith schools.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Applications open for 2021–22 Mentoring programme cohorts with ETF
Sector News
Applications are now open for the 2021–22 cohorts of the Education a
Leeds City College delivers groundbreaking fast-track GP nursing programme
Sector News
Leeds City College (@leedscitycoll), part of Luminate Education Group
Access to Science holds the key to a bright future
Sector News
@CRC_College - While studying at Alec Hunter High School, Naomi Challi
Priti Patel launched Graduate route for best and brightest international Graduates
Sector News
@pritipatel LAUNCHES GRADUATE ROUTE FOR BEST AND BRIGHTEST INTERNATION
A spotlight on diversity in the fashion industry
Sector News
New Talent Fashion has announced the first event in its series: 'An Ev
Migration Working Group North West takes on students to help with vital research
Sector News
@edgehill’s Migration Work Group North West (MWG-NW) has taken on tw
Imperial teams win big at Mayor's Entrepreneur Competition
Sector News
Image credit: DyeRecycleTwo student teams from Imperial have scooped p
Eddisons confirms winning bids to upgrade schools and colleges across the UK as total funding secured tops £100m
Sector News
Leeds-headquartered property consultant Eddisons has secured building
Career College students shine in online final of annual Digital Project
Sector News
Students from four digital @CareerCollegesT across the UK put their cr
Another bumper year of Skills Competition Wales success for Cardiff and Vale College
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) students have won a magnificent 34 me
Plans to introduce contact groups in Welsh universities and colleges
Sector News
Jeremy Miles has today outlined further plans to introduce contact gro
Gavin Williamson: Restrictions in schools - including bubbles - to be removed
Sector News
Children shouldn't face greater Covid restrictions at school compared

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5836)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page