 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Another bumper year of Skills Competition Wales success for Cardiff and Vale College

Details
Hits: 437
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
students outside the college

Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) students have won a magnificent 34 medals in this year Skills Competition Wales Inspiring Skills contest, despite the pressures of lockdown.

CAVC learners brought home 14 gold, seven silver and nine bronze medals – a record year for gold medals for the College. The contests they took part in ranged from Enterprise, Photography, 3D Game Art, Coding through to Hairdressing, Culinary Arts, Heavy Vehicle, Vehicle Refinishing and Vehicle Body Repair.

The Inclusive Skills contest for people with additional learning needs also saw winners with golds, a silver and a bronze in Inclusive Hairdressing, silver in Inclusive Horticulture and bronze in Inclusive Motor Vehicle. ACT won a further four medals in Inclusive Skills, taking the Cardiff and Vale College Group total to 34.

Rather than travel from college to college to compete, this year all the contests took place in-house and were judged remotely. CAVC took part in some of the competitions, such as Inclusive Horticulture, Inclusive Motor Vehicle, Enterprise, Forensic Science, and Coding, for the very first time and still came away with winners.

Many of the winners will now go on to compete in the WorldSkills UK Finals, and could stand a chance of representing the UK at the international WorldSkills Finals in Shanghai later this year. At just under 150, CAVC has its highest ever number of entries in WorldSkills UK, one of the highest in the country.

Kain Swainston is on a BTEC Photography course at CAVC, which the College only started to offer this year. He won a gold in Photography.

“When they announced that I had won first place under the photography section I was literally over the moon,” he said. “It was a massive confidence booster and I really enjoyed the experience of it too.

 

“The competition provided workshops with professionals that work in the industry where they shared tips, tricks and advice to new photographers like myself!

Extended Diploma in 3D Design learner James Roberts won gold in 3D Game Design. He said: It's a great feeling having won a Gold Medal at CAVC’s first ever 3D Game Art competitor.

“I'm looking forward to progressing on to WorldSkills and challenging myself further.”

The Enterprise contest was another first for CAVC and A Levels student Ruby Nsubuga was part of the team that won gold.

“It was amazing to win it boosted my confidence not only in myself but in my ideas as a person,” Ruby said. “I most definitely learned that team work makes the dream work - my team was genuinely the best.”

Applications open for 2021â€“22 Mentoring programme cohorts with ETF
Sector News
Applications are now open for the 2021â€“22 cohorts of the Education a
Leeds City College delivers groundbreaking fast-track GP nursing programme
Sector News
Leeds City College (@leedscitycoll), part of Luminate Education Group
Access to Science holds the key to a bright future
Sector News
@CRC_College - While studying at Alec Hunter High School, Naomi Challi

Level 3 Hairdressing student Elaine Green won gold in Hairdressing.

“When I was asked by my tutor Nicola Hamonda to enter the Skills Competition Wales I was extremely flattered that Nicola thought I was good enough so went ahead,” she said. “I had to complete three styles which needed to be absolutely perfect, this took a lot of time and patience, I also had self-doubt issues along the way but continued on and put forward my entries.

“On the day of the awards I was watching with my daughter when my category came up, as they got to the silver medal my daughter said ‘Never mind mum maybe next time’. Then they announced the gold winner ‘ME’ we both screamed. I really could not believe that I had come first!

“It was such a great achievement of which I am super proud and still in shock to this day. Thanks so much to Nicola for entering me and letting me be part of such a wonderful experience. If anybody was to ask me should they enter I would say ‘Yes!’ - it is so worth it!”

Ruby Hurley is studying Level 2 Bakery, Patisserie and Confectionery, and won bronze in the Patisserie and Confectionery contest.

When I found out that I got third place in the competition I couldn’t believe it and just to think I got third place in my first ever competition,” she said. “The experience I gained from this will now follow me everywhere especially into my next competition for WorldSkills.”

CAVC Principal Kay Martin said: “A massive and heartfelt congratulations to all of our winners across the CAVC Group. To bring home so many medals under such challenging circumstances is an amazing achievement.

 

“I’d also like to thank all of the staff across the College and CAVC Group who work dedicatedly and tirelessly to ensure their learners can reach such high standards – this result is a testament to you all.”

 

Welsh WorldSkills UK Delegate and Cardiff and Vale College Group Chief Executive Mike James said: “Congratulations to all of our Group students on another year of excellent results. The CAVC Group is a firm believer in the importance of skills competitions and the role they play in developing strong skills sets and creating a source of future talent who will be able to add instant value to any employer.

“It is my goal to get as many Welsh members of Team UK as possible in WorldSkills Shanghai 2021 and the wide range talent seen across Skills Competition Wales is hugely promising. Well done to everybody, staff and students, who has taken part.”

 

The CAVC Group family is made up of Cardiff and Vale College, ACT Training and ALS.

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Applications open for 2021–22 Mentoring programme cohorts with ETF
Sector News
Applications are now open for the 2021–22 cohorts of the Education a
Leeds City College delivers groundbreaking fast-track GP nursing programme
Sector News
Leeds City College (@leedscitycoll), part of Luminate Education Group
Access to Science holds the key to a bright future
Sector News
@CRC_College - While studying at Alec Hunter High School, Naomi Challi
Priti Patel launched Graduate route for best and brightest international Graduates
Sector News
@pritipatel LAUNCHES GRADUATE ROUTE FOR BEST AND BRIGHTEST INTERNATION
A spotlight on diversity in the fashion industry
Sector News
New Talent Fashion has announced the first event in its series: 'An Ev
Migration Working Group North West takes on students to help with vital research
Sector News
@edgehill’s Migration Work Group North West (MWG-NW) has taken on tw
Imperial teams win big at Mayor's Entrepreneur Competition
Sector News
Image credit: DyeRecycleTwo student teams from Imperial have scooped p
Eddisons confirms winning bids to upgrade schools and colleges across the UK as total funding secured tops £100m
Sector News
Leeds-headquartered property consultant Eddisons has secured building
Career College students shine in online final of annual Digital Project
Sector News
Students from four digital @CareerCollegesT across the UK put their cr
Lochmaben Businesses Come Together to Support Local School
Sector News
A Lochmaben roofing manufacturer, contractor and builders’ merchant
Plans to introduce contact groups in Welsh universities and colleges
Sector News
Jeremy Miles has today outlined further plans to introduce contact gro
Gavin Williamson: Restrictions in schools - including bubbles - to be removed
Sector News
Children shouldn't face greater Covid restrictions at school compared

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5836)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page