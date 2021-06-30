 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Leeds City College delivers groundbreaking fast-track GP nursing programme

Details
Hits: 353
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Leeds City College delivers groundbreaking fast-track GP nursing programme

Leeds City College (@leedscitycoll), part of Luminate Education Group (@LuminateEdGroup), is delivering the first ever fast-track course for aspiring GP nurses, in partnership with the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges (@WYCColleges) and Practicum, a specialist healthcare training company.

Delivered at the college’s Park Lane Campus, the *Let’s Talk Real Skills six-month programme is aimed at equipping new and current nurses with the skills needed to transition from nursing practice to General Practice.

Michele Bryden, Management Lead at Practicum said: “Nurses have had a very challenging 12 months and the reality is that they need more help. The GP nursing programme is crucial for the long-term support we want to give both current and new nurses.

“We want to ensure that they are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed, so they can play an ever more important role in the health of their communities.

“We are continually looking at ways we can collaborate, share knowledge and contribute to the health of the wider region. By capitalising on a diversity of thinking, the healthcare sector can benefit and drive shared outcomes and ensure that the delivery of primary care is outstanding across the board.”

Lee Pryor, Director of Apprenticeships and Business Engagement at Luminate Education Group, said: In the last year, it has become clear that clinical practice development is vital to keeping employees’ knowledge and skills up-to-date, particularly in the current climate.

“Historically, nurses were required to be qualified for two years before moving into GP practice. As a result, this fast-track pilot has been introduced to meet skills demand and create opportunities for nurses. Not only will it deliver the essential practical skills required from the outset, but also support GP practices as they future plan their delivery of services.

“As the demand for skills increases, we are seeing many qualified nurses going straight into general practice where they are able to take advantage of increasing opportunities to specialise in a particular area.

“This partnership, working alongside Practicum, GPs and healthcare providers gives us the opportunity to put the right skills and knowledge in professionals’ hands, empowering them to treat and care for patients in the best way possible.”

Joanne Patrickson, Project Director at the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges, said: “Let’s Talk Real Skills aims to make significant improvements in skills provision through collaboration between businesses and education. We can learn from pilot projects like this one and use the intelligence to inform and develop further training programmes for SMEs and where appropriate, the pathways to higher apprenticeships."

Applications open for 2021â€“22 Mentoring programme cohorts with ETF
Sector News
Applications are now open for the 2021â€“22 cohorts of the Education a
Access to Science holds the key to a bright future
Sector News
@CRC_College - While studying at Alec Hunter High School, Naomi Challi
Priti Patel launched Graduate route for best and brightest international Graduates
Sector News
@pritipatel LAUNCHES GRADUATE ROUTE FOR BEST AND BRIGHTEST INTERNATION

Meanwhile, Michelle O’Brien, who is currently completing the Introduction to GP Nursing, has recently secured a job in a general practice as a result of the course.

“I have been an adult nurse since 2007 and worked in various hospitals, always in acute settings. I have always wanted to move into practice nursing but found it challenging as I had no primary care experience. I felt I needed help with the transition so when I came across this course it felt like the perfect opportunity to gain the knowledge and skills to allow me to move into primary care.

“I am getting a clear understanding of how different it is working in a hospital and the key elements to practice nursing. Also meeting other nurses new to general practice has been great, we have shared experiences and contacts for continued learning.”

To be eligible for this pilot, nurses must be employed by a General Practice which qualifies as a small/medium enterprise in the Leeds City Region.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Applications open for 2021–22 Mentoring programme cohorts with ETF
Sector News
Applications are now open for the 2021–22 cohorts of the Education a
Access to Science holds the key to a bright future
Sector News
@CRC_College - While studying at Alec Hunter High School, Naomi Challi
Priti Patel launched Graduate route for best and brightest international Graduates
Sector News
@pritipatel LAUNCHES GRADUATE ROUTE FOR BEST AND BRIGHTEST INTERNATION
A spotlight on diversity in the fashion industry
Sector News
New Talent Fashion has announced the first event in its series: 'An Ev
Migration Working Group North West takes on students to help with vital research
Sector News
@edgehill’s Migration Work Group North West (MWG-NW) has taken on tw
Imperial teams win big at Mayor's Entrepreneur Competition
Sector News
Image credit: DyeRecycleTwo student teams from Imperial have scooped p
Eddisons confirms winning bids to upgrade schools and colleges across the UK as total funding secured tops £100m
Sector News
Leeds-headquartered property consultant Eddisons has secured building
Career College students shine in online final of annual Digital Project
Sector News
Students from four digital @CareerCollegesT across the UK put their cr
Another bumper year of Skills Competition Wales success for Cardiff and Vale College
Sector News
Cardiff and Vale College (@CAVC) students have won a magnificent 34 me
Lochmaben Businesses Come Together to Support Local School
Sector News
A Lochmaben roofing manufacturer, contractor and builders’ merchant
Plans to introduce contact groups in Welsh universities and colleges
Sector News
Jeremy Miles has today outlined further plans to introduce contact gro
Gavin Williamson: Restrictions in schools - including bubbles - to be removed
Sector News
Children shouldn't face greater Covid restrictions at school compared

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5836)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page