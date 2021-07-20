 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Redcar and Cleveland College celebrates students’ achievements

Details
Hits: 341
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

From starting a new career at 50 to studying and retraining at the height of a global pandemic, standout students are being recognised at Redcar and Cleveland College (@RedcarCollege).

The college’s annual Celebration of Achievement Awards shine a spotlight on learners, of all ages, who have shown remarkable efforts during the last year.

College Principal Jason Faulkner said:

“A highlight of the college calendar, this is an opportunity for us all to reflect on the last year and recognise those learners who go above and beyond in their efforts.”

Among the award winners, public services student, Liv Gladders, is Redcar and Cleveland College’s Student of the Year.

The 19-year-old from Liverton Mines explained how she has surprised even herself with her achievements.

With ambitions to become a criminal psychologist, Liv, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, has overcome multiple personal challenges to get to where she is today.

Finding it difficult to be in social situations and communicate with her peers, as well as struggling with hearing sensitivity, she said:

“There were so many times I didn’t think that I was going to be able to keep going or even finish college,” she said. “I can’t believe I have done it.”

Now a distinction student with an offer to study psychology with criminology at Teesside University and also named the college’s Public Services Student of the Year, she said:

“I feel proud and surprised. My career goal is everything to me and I know that the only way of getting there is to keep going and get the grades and qualifications that I need.”

Redcar granddad-of-four, Simon Wood, is winner of the Vicki Lawrence Memorial Award. Sponsored by the Sir William Turner Foundation, the prestigious trophy goes to a promising college learner who is following a health-related study pathway.

Working at the frontline of the battle against the pandemic as a health care assistant in critical care, he said:

“I have never won anything like this in my life. As a child, I used to run away from school so to win this for my college work is just incredible.”

Simon, 51, braved a return to the classroom to fulfil his ambition of working in a hospital setting.

Studying an Access to Higher Education course and level 4 qualification in social care, he volunteered his time to work as an assistant at the door of the covid ward at The James Cook University Hospital, and quickly went on to be offered a job.

KNOWLEDGEPOINT EXPANDS INTO THE AMERICAS
Sector News
KnowledgePoint (@KPointHQ) today announced the expansion of its delive
Businesses must be ready to collaborate to unlock true potential of Freeports - survey report reveals
Sector News
Businesses are positive as they await the arrival of Freeports in Engl
Unique engineering pre-apprenticeship welcomes new educational partner
Sector News
A leading engineering firm is set to the launch the next phase of its

While it hasn’t been easy, he said:

“I don’t have one single regret, I wouldn’t change my job for the world. I love it.”

With just 21 awards up for grabs, including 16 to 18 FE student of the year, apprentice of the year, adult student of the year and HE student of the year, college principal Jason said:

“In what has been a particularly challenging year, we are so proud of all our award winners and all our learners across the college who have shown remarkable commitment and resilience.”

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

KNOWLEDGEPOINT EXPANDS INTO THE AMERICAS
Sector News
KnowledgePoint (@KPointHQ) today announced the expansion of its delive
Hiring on the up as Covid-19 restrictions end: Totaljobs Q2 Hiring Trends Index
Sector News
The Totaljobs Hiring Trends Index (@TotaljobsUK) gives an up-to-date v
Businesses must be ready to collaborate to unlock true potential of Freeports - survey report reveals
Sector News
Businesses are positive as they await the arrival of Freeports in Engl
Unique engineering pre-apprenticeship welcomes new educational partner
Sector News
A leading engineering firm is set to the launch the next phase of its
College group's green efforts get the silver stamp of approval
Sector News
From cutting down on waste to monitoring their energy use, when it com
Experts reveal five digital skills business owners need to succeed in 2021
Sector News
@UniversityofLaw - The five digital skills business owners need to suc
Digital innovation award for College staff
Sector News
Rob Lea, eSystems Technologist at Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege),
Are law degrees the saviour of UK Universities?
Sector News
Law: Saving universities from the brink? A new report by LexisNexis (@
A Guide To Overcoming And Controlling Teacher Guilt From Leadership Expert
Sector News
MORE teachers and senior leaders in education could be suffering from
Office for Students confirms how it will distribute funding to universities and colleges
Sector News
The Office for Students (@OfficeStudents) has today (20 Jul) confirmed
Social media (un)safety: how ASKfm helps teenagers on the edge
Sector News
Social media has become an irreplaceable part of our lives for more th
SAS STEP: SAS expands free data skills training programme with data science pathway, providing crucial upskilling for the digital economy
Sector News
Global analytics leader SAS, which supplies advanced data analytics to

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Sally Evans
Sally Evans has published a new article: KNOWLEDGEPOINT EXPANDS INTO THE AMERICAS 16 hours 38 minutes ago
ASKfm
ASKfm has published a new article: Social media (un)safety: how ASKfm helps teenagers on the edge 16 hours 47 minutes ago
Totaljobs
Totaljobs has published a new article: Hiring on the up as Covid-19 restrictions end: Totaljobs Q2 Hiring Trends Index 17 hours 26 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5900)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page