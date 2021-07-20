 
Wheely great competition success for Walsall College automotive students

Five automotive students at Walsall College (@Walsall_College) are celebrating both the end of their college year and success in a competition hosted by Autotech Academy.

The competition was exclusive to the college’s 84 automotive students participating in a bespoke virtual work experience programme developed by the College and supported by a range of employers including Autotech Academy.

The students were tasked with producing a presentation based around their research into tyre markings and the purpose of each mark. Level 3 automotive student, Leah Rollason was named competition winner.

The virtual work experience initiative that runs over five days, has given all students the opportunity to complete an employer-set project, relevant to their area of interest as well as attend guest lectures and sessions with different businesses.

Dave Walker, National Careers Manager at Autotech Academy said:

“We were pleased to run this competition with the college. By doing something knowledge-based rather than technical, the students demonstrated a different aspect of their training; something that will appeal to their future employers.

“We encouraged the students to be succinct and creative, while making sure the information they presented stood out in some way. They all made excellent use of IT, with Leah’s work being particularly outstanding.”

18-year-old Leah who is now seeking employment, received a Teng Tools toolkit as her prize.

“Having my own toolkit means I don’t have to keep borrowing my dad’s tools anymore. Now he might try and use some of mine!” said Leah.

“I’m happy I did so well in the competition,” Leah added. “I put a lot of effort in. It was a chance to be in a workplace situation where I could prove I can research and communicate well. When something like this comes up for me again professionally in future, I know I’ll be ready for it.”

Autotech Academy was established by Autotech Group to provide qualified college leavers with a gateway into the automotive aftermarket through a paid internship. The competition was held at the college during a Virtual Work Experience Week for automotive students. The initiative sees them completing an employer-set project as well as attending guest lectures and sessions with different businesses.

Jackie Bradnick, Work Experience Coordinator at the college said:

“We’re grateful to Autotech Academy for their generous support and encouragement.

“Meaningful engagement with employers is critical to our students’ overall professional development. The wider industry exposure our automotive students have received, including their time with Autotech Academy will impact positively as they start their careers.”

