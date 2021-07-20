 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Office for Students confirms how it will distribute funding to universities and colleges

Details
Hits: 427
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Office for Students (@OfficeStudents) has today (20 Jul) confirmed changes to how it will distribute funding to universities and colleges for 2021-22. OfS funding supplements course fees which pay for the bulk of higher education course costs.

In total, the OfS will distribute £1.4 billion to universities and colleges, with funding used to support high-cost subjects, student access and success, increased support for students transitioning into higher education, and mental health.

This follows consultation and new terms and conditions received from the Secretary of State for Education, published today, which confirm that:

  • the OfS may not vary the level of grants awarded universities and colleges based on their geographic location, meaning the removal of subsidies for universities and colleges operating in London
  • high-cost subjects not related to medicine or healthcare, STEM or those supporting specific labour market needs, will be subject to reductions in funding from next year.

High-cost subject funding relates to a specific area of OfS funding which is provided directly to universities to supplement student course fees.

For subjects where reductions are to be applied, this subsidy will be reduced from £243 per full-time student per year (in 2020-21) to £121.50. This reduction is equivalent to around 1 per cent of the combined course fee and OfS funding.

There is no change to how these subjects are treated for other OfS funding streams, such as the additional premiums awarded to universities and colleges to support disadvantaged students.

Funding for specialist institutions will increase by £10 million to £53 million – including additional grants for a number of world-leading institutions delivering courses in the performing and creative arts.

Finally, the OfS will distribute £131 million in capital funding for providers through a small formula allocation of £7.4 million and a bidding exercise for the remaining £123.6 million. The deadline for submission of bids is 10 September 2021.

The total OfS funding budget is limited and set by government. Today’s changes to the funding method come in the context of significant growth in student numbers – particularly in courses that are more expensive to teach. This means that OfS funding will need to stretch further to cover more students.

Nolan Smith, director of resources and finance at the OfS, said:

‘Distributing funding is an important part of our regulatory work. The strategic priorities grant for universities and colleges plays an important role in supporting high-cost subjects and boosting student access across the country. We will continue to work with government and others to ensure our funding continues to make a positive impact across the higher education sector’.

The OfS has today published analysis of the consultation responses it received relating to both recurrent and capital funding.

KNOWLEDGEPOINT EXPANDS INTO THE AMERICAS
Sector News
KnowledgePoint (@KPointHQ) today announced the expansion of its delive
Businesses must be ready to collaborate to unlock true potential of Freeports - survey report reveals
Sector News
Businesses are positive as they await the arrival of Freeports in Engl
Unique engineering pre-apprenticeship welcomes new educational partner
Sector News
A leading engineering firm is set to the launch the next phase of its

It has also published new bidding guidance for universities and colleges applying for capital grants for financial year 2021-22.

The total funding to be distributed by the OfS for academic year 2021-22 is £1,437 million, comprising £1,287 million in recurrent grants and £150 million in capital grants. The recurrent total is an increase of a little under 1 per cent and the capital total is unchanged compared with 2020-21. There is an increase of 7 per cent in the total student numbers counting towards OfS funding for 2021-22. This means there is a reduction in the overall amount of funding per student that we are able to provide to universities and colleges. In 2019-20, higher education providers reported income of approximately £8,861 million from Student Loan Company loans to students/Local Education Authority in relation to UK students.

According to terms and conditions applied by the Secretary of State, when determining the amount that the OfS allocates to universities and colleges for the specific recurrent High-Cost Subject Funding grant in academic year 2021-22, the OfS must ensure that any subject not specified below is funded at half the rate at which it was funded during the academic year 2020/2021. This applies only to the additional High-Cost Subject funding subsidy, not income received through course fees. Subjects currently funded which will not have reductions applied are:

  1. Anatomy and Physiology, Pharmacy and Pharmacology
  2. Archaeology
  3. Clinical Dentistry, Dental Hygiene and Therapy
  4. Clinical Medicine
  5. Engineering subjects
  6. Information Technology
  7. Nursing and allied health professions (pre-registration courses)
  8. Sciences (Agriculture; Forestry and Food Science; Earth, Marine and Environmental Sciences; Biosciences, Chemistry, Physics)
  9. Veterinary Science

Archaeology will no longer receive a reduction in funding as outlined in the Terms and Conditions received from the Secretary of State yesterday.

The subjects with reductions to be applied are those in music/dance/performing arts, art and design, and media studies, which fall into the new price group C1.2.

Some subjects, those described by the OfS as being in price groups C2 (intermediate-cost subjects with a laboratory, studio or fieldwork element, such as geography, mathematics, languages or psychology), or D (classroom based subjects such as humanities, business or social sciences) already attract no high-cost subject funding.

The OfS will fund an additional £5 million to help address student hardship, and a further £15 million to support student mental health and transitioning into higher education.

Read the statutory guidance issued by the Secretary of State.

You may also be interested in these articles:

KNOWLEDGEPOINT EXPANDS INTO THE AMERICAS
Sector News
KnowledgePoint (@KPointHQ) today announced the expansion of its delive
Hiring on the up as Covid-19 restrictions end: Totaljobs Q2 Hiring Trends Index
Sector News
The Totaljobs Hiring Trends Index (@TotaljobsUK) gives an up-to-date v
Businesses must be ready to collaborate to unlock true potential of Freeports - survey report reveals
Sector News
Businesses are positive as they await the arrival of Freeports in Engl
Unique engineering pre-apprenticeship welcomes new educational partner
Sector News
A leading engineering firm is set to the launch the next phase of its
College group's green efforts get the silver stamp of approval
Sector News
From cutting down on waste to monitoring their energy use, when it com
Experts reveal five digital skills business owners need to succeed in 2021
Sector News
@UniversityofLaw - The five digital skills business owners need to suc
Digital innovation award for College staff
Sector News
Rob Lea, eSystems Technologist at Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege),
Are law degrees the saviour of UK Universities?
Sector News
Law: Saving universities from the brink? A new report by LexisNexis (@
A Guide To Overcoming And Controlling Teacher Guilt From Leadership Expert
Sector News
MORE teachers and senior leaders in education could be suffering from
Social media (un)safety: how ASKfm helps teenagers on the edge
Sector News
Social media has become an irreplaceable part of our lives for more th
SAS STEP: SAS expands free data skills training programme with data science pathway, providing crucial upskilling for the digital economy
Sector News
Global analytics leader SAS, which supplies advanced data analytics to
Leeds City College tackles gender imbalance for Health and Social Care courses
Sector News
The School of Health Science and Social Care at Leeds City College (@l

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Sally Evans
Sally Evans has published a new article: KNOWLEDGEPOINT EXPANDS INTO THE AMERICAS 16 hours 40 minutes ago
ASKfm
ASKfm has published a new article: Social media (un)safety: how ASKfm helps teenagers on the edge 16 hours 49 minutes ago
Totaljobs
Totaljobs has published a new article: Hiring on the up as Covid-19 restrictions end: Totaljobs Q2 Hiring Trends Index 17 hours 28 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5900)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page