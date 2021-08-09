 
7 Ways To Improve Your Business’s Digital Productivity

The modern business world is centered on technology and digital communication. More and more people are working remotely and collaborating around the globe. If you want your team to be as productive as possible, you need to make sure your technology is supporting your work properly. The following are seven tips to help you make this happen.

1. Audit Your Digital Workflows

Before you start any changes, you should audit your current workflow. Examine how your people are working and try to identify current bottlenecks. For a lot of teams, there may be certain tools, procedures or rules that make getting work done impractical. In many cases, this is caused by meetings or sign offs. While there are sometimes good reasons for meetings, you may find that you can eliminate or automate a lot of your workflows.

2. Set SMART Goals for Change

As with any project, improving your digital productivity should be based on solid goals. The SMART framework is one of the most favored ways of writing goals. This requires that all goals be written specifically, in a way that can be measured, with an action-oriented focus, be realistic and be time-bound. Using SMART goals will help you to plan out your next steps for your productivity improvements.

3. Automate Your Processes

Automation can help any team to get more done. There are more tools than ever for automating processes and workflows. This can be simple things such as automatically sending reports to managers for approvals. It can also be more complex processes that happen with almost no human involvement. A lot of teams can benefit from having workflow automation software that can be used throughout the organization to better manage data.

4. Enhance Your Connectivity

Staying connected is one of the most important parts of digital productivity. If your people can’t access the tools and information they need, they will be unable to get very much done. In the office, you may want to invest in network improvements that give your people faster speeds and more bandwidth. If you have people on the move, consider investing in a cloud-native 5G core network. This brings the scale, performance, security and economy of cloud computing to the world of 5G connectivity.

5. Identify and Remove Roadblocks

Explore some of the roadblocks that are getting in the way of your people. These may include some of the above-mentioned issues such as low automation or poor connectivity. However, it can also include other issues such as byzantine user interfaces or lack of training. Speaking with people on the “ground level” is one of the best ways to find such roadblocks. The more you can resolve, the better your productivity will be.

6. Use Technology To Streamline Communication

A common complaint about office environments is the excessive number of meetings. People feel like they need to convene to discuss a lot of topics that could be handled with other communication methods. Consider investing in more streamlined communication tools. Options such as instant messaging and conferencing can help people to meet less while having better communication.

7. Enable Remote Work

Finally, consider giving people more remote working freedom. A lot of professionals prefer to work remotely in order to have a less-distracted environment (no one pops into your office when you are at home). The flexibility to work from anywhere can be both a motivating perk and a great way to improve productivity. While this requires trust, many teams have realized that they can get a lot done remotely after being forced to work from home during 2020. This option is worth serious consideration.

Discover More

Explore ways to improve your team’s digital productivity. The above seven tips will help you to set your team up for success. However, every business is a little different. Thus, you will need to identify the unique requirements and challenges of your organization. Get started today. The benefits are worth the time and effort.

