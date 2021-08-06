https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/08/06/how-does-the-1-9-gcse-grading-system-work/

How does the 1-9 GCSE grading system work?

Posted by: , Posted on: - Categories: GCSE, GCSE results

GCSEs in England were reformed in 2018 to keep pace with universities’ and employers’ demands. They are based on new and more demanding subject content but are still suitable for the same wide range of abilities.

In recent years numbers from 1 up to 9 have been used in place of letters.

The 1-9 grading scale makes it clear to everyone that students have studied the new GCSEs. It also has higher grades compared to the old A* to G grades, to give sixth forms, colleges, universities and employers the opportunity to better distinguish between students of different abilities.

The diagram above shows how the new grades compare relative to the letters system they replaced. A 9 is a higher grade than the old A* while an 8 is higher than an old A but slightly lower than an A*.

Sharing and comments

Share this page

Related content and links

About the Education Hub

The Education Hub is a site for parents, pupils, education professionals and the media that captures all you need to know about the education system. You’ll find accessible, straightforward information on popular topics, Q&As, interviews, case studies, and more.

Please note that for media enquiries, journalists should call our central Newsdesk on 020 7783 8300. This media-only line operates from Monday to Friday, 8am to 7pm. Outside of these hours the number will divert to the duty media officer.

Members of the public should call our general enquiries line on 0370 000 2288.

Success of the Professional Graduate Certificate in Education â€“ (PGCE)
Sector News
Students studying the Professional Graduate Certificate in Education (
NetSupport further enhances classroom.cloud's online safety provision by including integration with Microsoft Teams
Sector News
NetSupport (@NetSupport_Corp) today announced that its newest solution
Exam Results 2021: Data predicts how well language students will perform in 2021
Sector News
With A-Level and GCSE results day on the horizon, the online language

Categories

Recent blog posts

Sign up and manage updates

Follow us on social media

Comments and moderation policy

Read our guidelines