 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Failing young people’s futures “not an option” Labour Leader warns as he sets out three tests Conservatives must meet by 31 August

Details
Hits: 216
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

On Sunday, Labour (@UKLabour) Leader Keir Starmer has warned the Conservatives that a second year of results chaos which fails to protect young people’s futures is “not an option”, as he sets out tests the Government must meet by 31 August.

Ahead of a crunch week for young people all over the country, the Labour leader is pressing the Prime Minister to “show some leadership, step-in and ensure his inept government does not cost young people their future opportunities.”

Recalling his own experience of getting A-level results, Starmer is calling for a ‘next step guarantee’ so no young person is denied education, training or employment opportunities due to the Conservatives’ failures.

Leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer said:

“I have a very vivid memory of the day I got my A level results – of the pressure, nerves and worry that my entire path could be determined by what was on that sheet of paper. It frustrates me immensely that this week’s big moment in so many young people’s lives is being risked by the chaos and incompetence at the top of this government.

“This abject refusal of Boris Johnson to get a grip has created huge extra stress for students and baked unfairness into the assessment process. Young people and our dedicated education staff have worked incredibly hard, but they have been let down time and time again by Boris Johnson’s failure to stand-up for their futures.

“No young person should lose out because of Conservative chaos which is why we are calling on the Prime Minister to fix this mess his Education Secretary has created and deliver on our three tests so all young people can move onto the next stage of their lives.”

Last summer’s results fiasco saw students’ future plans plunged into chaos by the Government’s algorithm which downgraded thousands of students, penalising high achieving students from disadvantaged areas most, with hundreds changing plans or being forced to defer.

Despite this chaos, the Conservatives have failed to learn from their mistakes and get plans in place early this year. In the Autumn term, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson dismissed calls from Labour, teachers, parents and pupils for a Plan B on exams, telling Parliament that he was “absolutely certain” exams would happen this year, before cancelling them due to the Government failing to halt the spread of Covid infections.

Success of the Professional Graduate Certificate in Education â€“ (PGCE)
Sector News
Students studying the Professional Graduate Certificate in Education (
NetSupport further enhances classroom.cloud's online safety provision by including integration with Microsoft Teams
Sector News
NetSupport (@NetSupport_Corp) today announced that its newest solution
Exam Results 2021: Data predicts how well language students will perform in 2021
Sector News
With A-Level and GCSE results day on the horizon, the online language

The Conservatives’ dither and delay has put huge pressure on pupils and teachers, who have stepped into the void and acted as exam boards alongside teaching and supporting their pupils. The teachers and schools have done a remarkable job considering the circumstances, but the government’s system and its refusal to address inevitable inequalities has opened the door to unfairness. While flexibility to account for disruption was necessary, the accompanying lack of almost any central standardisation has seen some students taking over 20 exams while others have done just a couple. Research suggests this is advantaging private school pupils, while teachers in deprived areas were most likely to report the support received to award grades is insufficient.

The Education Secretary has been unable to allay students’ concerns about unfairness. Williamson has lost the trust of pupils, parents and teachers who have seen him bounce from one crisis to another, clearly not up to the job.

Labour has set out three tests the Government must meet before 31 August:

  • A ‘next step guarantee’ for pupils – the government must work with universities, colleges, training providers and employers to ensure that all young people can move on to the next stage of their lives. With private schools reportedly already lobbying for their students, Universities must give additional consideration to state school pupils without these advantages.
  • An appeals system that works – the government must ensure all schools and exams boards are equipped to swiftly process appeals so no young person misses out on their place at university, college, in an apprenticeship, or in work, because of a slow appeals system. Students who meet the conditions of an offer on appeal should be accepted to start this year;
  • Support for education professionals – All results being awarded in the same week will put huge pressure on stretched school and college leaders and teachers, who have worked tirelessly this year. The Government must set out the support which will be available to staff so they are equipped to advise and support pupils need urgent clarity on the support available to them throughout results week

You may also be interested in these articles:

Success of the Professional Graduate Certificate in Education – (PGCE)
Sector News
Students studying the Professional Graduate Certificate in Education (
NetSupport further enhances classroom.cloud's online safety provision by including integration with Microsoft Teams
Sector News
NetSupport (@NetSupport_Corp) today announced that its newest solution
Exam Results 2021: Data predicts how well language students will perform in 2021
Sector News
With A-Level and GCSE results day on the horizon, the online language
New social care talent and leadership development programme ‘Now Care’ would be strongly welcomed by social care sector, study finds
Sector News
A new feasibility study commissioned by the CareTech Foundation has sh
Inside the Clearing operation: Coventry’s team opens up on busiest time of year for student recruitment
Sector News
Coventry University’s (@covcampus) Clearing team has opened its door
Results Days: What to expect and everything pupils and students need to know
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/08/06/results-days-what-to-expec
How does the 1-9 GCSE grading system work?
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/08/06/how-does-the-1-9-gcse-grad
I didn’t get the grades I need – what do I do now?
Sector News
https://educationhub.blog.gov.uk/2021/08/06/i-didnt-get-the-grades-i-n
UK’s future music ‘talent pipeline’ at risk from A-level music decline
Sector News
A-level music education provided by state schools could completely dis
Number of pupils in super-sized school classes increased by over 20% under the Tories
Sector News
Number of pupils in super-sized school classes increased by over 20% u
56% of school leavers admit to turning a hobby into a side hustle, finds survey from The Open University
Sector News
‘Generation Hustle’: The Open University (@OpenUniversity) discov
7 Ways To Improve Your Business’s Digital Productivity
Sector News
The modern business world is centered on technology and digital commun

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Approach PR
Approach PR had a status update on Twitter 48 minutes ago

We love this picture of the Bradford & the @WNYChamber team enjoying their @HotelChocolat gift from @Suzanne_APR.… https://t.co/2nLV4yGiiD
View Original Tweet

NPTC Group of Colleges
NPTC Group of Colleges has published a new article: Success of the Professional Graduate Certificate in Education – (PGCE) 1 hour 6 minutes ago
NetSupport
NetSupport has published a new article: NetSupport further enhances classroom.cloud's online safety provision by including integration with Microsoft Teams 2 hours 11 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5948)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page