Swansea’s very own Dr Doolittle secures offer from Cambridge

A Gower College Swansea student is one step closer to achieving his dream of becoming a vet after accepting an offer to study at one of the most prestigious universities in the UK.

Having achieved three A* in Maths, Biology and Chemistry, 18 year old Edan Reid from Swansea has his sights set on becoming a specialist vet.

Like all A Level learners this year, Edan’s path to today’s success has been very different to years previous with the pandemic impacting traditional exam delivery. However, he was committed to preparing for his final exams to ensure he received the results he needed.

Thankfully, Edan’s hard work has seen him exceed the grades he needed to secure a place at Gonville and Caius College, Cambridge where he will study veterinary medicine – one of the university’s most competitive courses - in October.

Speaking about his A Level results, Edan said: “Ever since I was little, I’ve loved animals and dreamt of becoming a vet. I am thrilled, and really proud of myself, after achieving the A Level results I needed, but securing a place at the University of Cambridge - a pathway I had never considered before studying at Gower College Swansea - is the icing on the cake.”

When Edan initially enrolled at Gower College Swansea, he was introduced to the College’s Oxbridge programme pathway which provides dedicated support for students hoping to study at top UK universities.

Alongside weekly tutorials, aptitude tests and assessment preparation, Edan received tailored support through the Oxbridge programme with mock university entrance interviews with local vets coordinated by lecturers within the College. Edan also took part in a mentorship scheme that partnered him with a current Cambridge student who offered support and advice on his entrance interview and what to expect in his first years on the course.

Talking about his ambitions as a vet, Edan said: “My dream is to specialise in animal cardiology or open my own practice. But who knows, I might even practice my interest in genetics and save species around the world through conservation research. As for right now I can’t wait to enter the next chapter of my veterinary journey at Cambridge, beginning with a deep dive into pre-clinical practices.”

Edan’s impressive grades not only secured him offers from Cambridge, but also Liverpool University and Nottingham University and is testament to another successive record-breaking year of A Level and vocational results for Gower College Swansea learners.

Gower College Swansea is renowned for its support and teaching that has guaranteed learners success in achieving their goals.

Securing a place at a top university is one of the five pathways the College offers to students as part of its Gower College Swansea Guarantee – a dedication to prepare learners for the next steps in their future. Comprised of five progression pathways, from an offer at a top UK university, another suitable course within the College, a job, an apprenticeship, or personalised employability guidance, the Guarantee is set in motion to provide every learner with tailored support, helping them reach their maximum potential and progress them successfully into their futures.

Mark Jones, Principal of Gower College Swansea, said: “On behalf of the College I would like to congratulate Edan who has, without hesitation, adapted to the ever-changing demands of the past 18 months, and has been extremely dedicated to his studies, securing him at a place at Cambridge.

“Edan’s love and passion for animals will put him in good stead for learning from some of the best lecturers in the UK. He will be a fabulous vet in the future, and we are excited for his future and everything he will achieve. I’m so proud to see keen, bright young students like Edan forging ahead towards their respective futures with the support of our hard-working staff.”