 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Back to school and college – what you need to know

Details
Hits: 341
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Students all over the country are beginning to return to schools and colleges after their summer breaks. For many pupils they will be returning with far fewer restrictions than when they left for the summer holidays.

Now that there are fewer restrictions, pupils will be able to experience a fuller education experience, including, access to more group activities, team sports, playing with friends, plays, and taking part in musical groups.

Here’s what you need to know on going back to school.

There are three key changes:

1. Mixing and ‘bubbles’

Keeping pupils or students in year group or classroom bubbles to reduce mixing is no longer a requirement.

2. Tracing close contacts

Close contacts will now be identified via NHS Test and Trace. Education settings are no longer expected to undertake contact tracing.

3. Face coverings

Face coverings are no longer advised for pupils, staff and visitors either in classrooms or in communal areas.

So, what will stay the same?

Coronavirus hasn’t gone away so there will still be a need for schools, pupils and students to follow basic measures to avoid the spread of the virus:

  1. Testing remains important in reducing the risk of transmission of infection within schools.
  2. Ensuring good hygiene including frequent and thorough hand cleaning and the ‘catch it, bin it, kill it’ approach.
  3. Maintaining appropriate cleaning regimes.
  4. Keeping occupied spaces well ventilated.
  5. Following public health advice on testing, self-isolation and managing confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Is it true that the start of term is being delayed?

No. We’re aware of misleading reports suggesting the start of term could be delayed by schools. This is not the case.

Our priority is to ensure settings are able to deliver high-quality, face-to-face education to all pupils.

As our guidance stated two months ago, and to ensure all pupils receive the education they deserve with minimal disruption, settings may commence testing from three working days before the start of term and can stagger the return of pupils across the first week to manage this process.

But what if there are a number of cases in one school or college?

If there are a number of cases in one school or college, there is advice in place so teachers and staff know what to do.

Schools and colleges will do everything they can to minimise the impact on education and attendance, so might decide to introduce measures like:

  • Increased testing
  • Temporarily reintroducing face coverings and;
  • Restricting attendance as a short-term measure and only as a last resort.

More information on the guidance we have issued to education settings is available on our website: Contingency framework: education and childcare settings.

What if someone tests positive or has symptoms? Do they need to isolate?

Self-isolate straight away and get a PCR test (a test that is sent to the lab) on GOV.UK as soon as possible if you have any of these 3 symptoms of COVID-19, even if they are mild:

  • a high temperature
  • a new, continuous cough
  • a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.

You should also self-isolate straight away if:

  • you've tested positive for COVID-19 either according to a PCR test or a lateral flow device test – this means you have the virus. If you get a positive LFD test you should book a PCR test. A negative PCR test will override a positive LFD test.
  • someone you live with has symptoms or tested positive (unless you are not required to self-isolate – see below if this applies to you)
  • you've been told to self-isolate following contact with someone who tested positive – find out what to do if you're told to self-isolate by NHS Test and Trace or the NHS COVID-19 app.

Pupils should only self-isolate if they have symptoms or if they get a positive PCR or Lateral Flow Device (LFD) test.

If they develop symptoms or get a positive LFD test they should book a PCR test. A positive PCR test cannot be overridden. If a pupil is asked to get a PCR test as a result of contact with a positive case they may continue to attend education until they get the result of their PCR back.

3 Ways to Make Graduates Notice Your Company
Sector News
When the final exams have been graded and the mortarboard hat has been
St Paul's School delivers complex transport plan for 500 students
Sector News
In August 2020 the world changed for the staff, parents and students o
What will Gower College Swansea be like in the new term? Â 
Sector News
Principal Mark Jones looks forward to the start of the autumn term, ex

And what will happen for people who have been in contact with positive cases?

Individuals are not required to self-isolate if they live in the same household as someone with COVID-19, or are a close contact of someone with COVID-19, and any of the following apply:

  • they are fully vaccinated
  • they are below the age of 18 years and 6 months
  • they have taken part in or are currently part of an approved COVID-19 vaccine trial
  • they are not able to get vaccinated for medical reasons.

Instead, they will be contacted by NHS Test and Trace, informed they have been in close contact with a positive case and advised to take a

PCR test. They do not need to isolate while awaiting the PCR test. We would encourage all individuals to take a PCR test if advised to do so.

Staff who do not need to isolate, and children and young people aged under 18 years 6 months who usually attend school, and have been identified as a close contact, should continue to attend school as normal.

If none of the above applies, people should self-isolate as per the instructions from NHS Test and Trace.

You may also be interested in these articles:

3 Ways to Make Graduates Notice Your Company
Sector News
When the final exams have been graded and the mortarboard hat has been
St Paul's School delivers complex transport plan for 500 students
Sector News
In August 2020 the world changed for the staff, parents and students o
What will Gower College Swansea be like in the new term?  
Sector News
Principal Mark Jones looks forward to the start of the autumn term, ex
Skills Gap Analysis on Irish Job Market Sees IBAT College Launch Four New Diplomas for Autumn Intake
Sector News
IBAT College Dublin (@IBATcollege), Ireland’s leading enterprise-foc
Grant call for six Essential Digital Skills Champions
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) is offering si
Plumbing and Electrical Installation students at Derby College Group have been recognised at an event
Sector News
Plumbing and Electrical Installation students at Derby College Group h
Sommet Education enters India with majority stake acquisition in Indian School of Hospitality
Sector News
In another step forward in the expansion of its leading network in hos
Partnership project enhances learning opportunities for young people in Fife
Sector News
A partnership between Children’s University (@ChildrenUniScot) Scotl
£50 million to deliver world-class facilities for T Level students
Sector News
£50 million will be invested in colleges, schools and sixth forms del
Art and design universities come together in new European partnership to fight issues around plastic pollution
Sector News
How can we better communicate pressing issues around plastic pollution
Bristol medic eyes gold after fulfilling sporting ambition to make Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Sector News
Michael Taylor will swim 750m, cycle 20km and tackle a 5km run at the
Learning management system for financial literacy - has been a big success with the FinTech community
Sector News
Fintech 11Onze’s Facebook-like 'La Placa' attracts over 10,000 membe

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Jen
Jen added a new event 9 hours

Skills City Roadshow at HOST Salford

Whether you are unemployed, a graduate, self-employed, or looking for a career change, then a Skills Bootcamp at Skills City could be for you. Our...

  • Thursday, 26 August 2021 06:00 PM
  • HOST Salford, MediaCityUK, Salford, M50 2ST
Jen
Jen added a new event 9 hours

Skills City Roadshow at Blackburn Rovers

Whether you are unemployed, a graduate, self-employed, or looking for a career change, then a Skills Bootcamp at Skills City could be for you. Our...

  • Tuesday, 24 August 2021 11:00 AM
  • Blackburn Rovers, Ewood Park, Blackburn, BB2 4JF
TechEd Marketing
TechEd Marketing added a new event 9 hours

TechEd Showcase AT Speed Date - Belfast

Following our hugely successful onsite AT Speed Date event in Birmingham the TechEd Showcase team are excited to continue with our programme of live...

  • Thursday, 16 September 2021 09:00 AM
  • Europa Hotel, Great Victoria Street, Belfast, Northern Ireland, BT2 7AP

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5990)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page