Amazon Career Day: 78% of professionals in the UK say they would like more job training

Tomorrow, 16th September 2021, Amazon (@AmazonNewsUK) is holding one of the largest free virtual training and recruiting events in the UK as it marks #AmazonCareerDay, which launches together with a drive to fill 2,500 open corporate, tech and operations roles across the country.

The event is designed to support all job seekers, whether they are looking for a new job or hoping to transition to a different career altogether – at Amazon or at another company. Thousands are expected to attend the event, and 3,000 job seekers have signed up to free one-on-one career coaching sessions.

This is in the context of new research from Amazon, surveying 1,000 professional (employed and unemployed) adults in the UK in August 2021, highlighting:

21% of UK professionals are actively searching for a new job

A further 38% of UK professionals are interested in finding a new job, but not actively looking

Among employed adults in the UK, 29% say the COVID-19 pandemic has caused them to reconsider their career path

42% of active UK job-seeking adults are interested in pursuing opportunities in industries they do not currently have experience in

78% of professionals in the UK say they would like more job training or resources

Attendees at the Amazon Career Day will have the opportunity to participate in one of the 3,000 free one-to-one career coaching sessions with Amazon recruiters to help participants land their next job, with have the opportunity to hear from Amazon employees including gaming, robotics, AI and sustainability experts, as well as colleagues who have joined Amazon on fully-funded apprenticeships.

Each will reveal what they do, what their career path was, and what it’s like working at Amazon. Shevaun Haviland, Director General of the British Chambers of Commerce will also be hosting a panel about apprenticeships at Amazon and opportunities for people of all ages and skill levels to diversify and progress their careers.

This year, Amazon in the UK has created 10,000 new permanent jobs and 1,000 new fully-funded apprenticeship roles, as well as a £2.5m Apprenticeship Fund to help small businesses across England upskill their workforces.

For employees who see Amazon as a stepping stone to a future career outside of Amazon, it has also created a pioneering Career Choice programme, through which Amazon pre-pays up to 95% of tuition fees for nationally recognised courses, ranging from accountancy to HGV driving and software development. Career Choice provides funding for skills development through nationally recognised courses of up to £8,000 over four years.

Career Day content will be available to view on demand for one month after the event.

“From entry level to expert, these 2,500 roles offer opportunity for jobseekers at any stage of their career.

"And spread across the UK, these vacancies add to what’s already on offer in our jobs market,” said UK Government Minister for Employment, Mims Davies MP.

“As we recover from the impact of the pandemic, our multi-billion Plan for Jobs is all about connecting jobseekers with the best opportunities out there and it’s encouraging to see big employers ramping up their recruitment as we start to see people return to work and progress.”

“We are working hard every day to be the best place for people to have satisfying and fulfilling long-term careers,” said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy.

“Amazon continues to grow quickly and relentlessly invent across many areas, and we’re hoping that Career Day gives job seekers the support they need to learn new skills or reimagine their careers at Amazon or elsewhere.”

“Whether you’re looking to start your first job, to gain new skills, or thinking of a completely fresh start in a new field, we have thousands of exciting opportunities available right across the UK,” said John Boumphrey, Amazon UK Country Manager.

“We created Career Day to provide free guidance, coaching, and inspiration to anyone who wants to develop their career, whether that’s with Amazon or somewhere else. Whether you see your long-term future at Amazon or elsewhere, we provide a wide range of training and development opportunities to take your career to the next level.”

Amazon announces Career Day 2021, one of the biggest free virtual recruiting events in the UK

2nd Sept 2021: Amazon today (2 Sep) announced that it is hiring for 2,500 open corporate, tech and operations roles across the UK, and is holding one of the biggest free virtual training and recruiting events in the UK. Amazon Career Day will take place on September 16th and job seekers are able to register at amazoncareerday.com

The event is designed to support all job seekers, whether they are looking for a new job or hoping to transition to a different career altogether – at Amazon or at another company. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in one of the 3,000 free one-to-one career coaching sessions with Amazon recruiters to help participants land their next job.

There are jobs available for people with all kinds of experience, education, background and skill levels – from entry-level to experts – from head offices in London and Manchester, tech hubs in Cambridge and Edinburgh, as well as data centres and fulfilment centres right across the UK. Amazon has roles available in fields such as applied sciences, engineering, finance, human resources, software development, product management and more.

Amazon now employs over 55,000 employees across the UK. All Amazon jobs come with competitive pay and benefits, whether they are based in a fulfilment centre or in a corporate office. For hourly workers, pay starts at a minimum of £11.10 p/h in the London area and £10.00 p/h in other parts of the UK. Amazon employees work in some of the most advanced workplaces of their kind in the world, with a comprehensive benefits package including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection and an employee discount, which combined are worth more than £700 annually, as well as a company pension plan.

Amazon provides competitive pay, excellent benefits and a modern and engaging work environment for its employees in some of the most advanced workplaces of their kind in the world, with processes and systems to ensure their wellbeing and safety. Pay starts at a minimum of £10 and £11.10 p/h depending on location. Employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package, including private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection and an employee discount – which combined are worth more than £700 annually – as well as a company pension plan.

Up to £8,000 of tuition fees over four years is available through the programme. Amazon is partnering with the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) and local businesses on the programme to identify regional skills shortages and focus training on local demand – this will help meet the UK’s future employment needs outside of Amazon.