Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty to give evidence to Education Committee on Covid vaccination of children

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

England’s Chief Medical Officer (@CMO_England) Professor Chris Whitty is to face questions from the Education Committee (@CommonsEd) on the possible inclusion of children in the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) earlier this month concluded that the margin of benefit was too small to support universal vaccination of healthy 12 to 15 year olds. It is now up to the Chief Medical Officers of the four UK nations to advise the Government on the wider societal and educational impacts.

Rt Hon Robert Halfon MP, Chair of the Education Committee, said:

“Any decision by the Chief Medical Officer to recommend vaccination for schoolchildren needs to be properly explained if families are to maintain trust in the system.

"The session will be a chance for Professor Whitty to set out his thinking on the wider benefits and risks of vaccination of 12 to 15 year olds and reassure parents that any decision taken is in the best interests of their children’s welfare.

"He also must be clear that, as the Secretary of State said, parental consent will always be sought before vaccination.”

Commenting on the JVCI recommendation on Covid vaccination for younger teens, Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“Whether to vaccinate 12 to 15-year-olds is a decision for medical professionals to take. It is essential that school leaders and teachers can continue to focus on the important task of educating pupils and that they are not asked to become involved in what is ultimately a medical matter.

“With the recommendation from JVCI not to vaccinate all younger teens, ventilation continues to be a critical part of schools’ efforts to maintain a safe working and learning environment. The government must do more to ensure that any school looking to improve ventilation is given the financial support to make the necessary improvements or repairs immediately.”

CMO recommends a single Covid Vaccine dose for healthy 12-15 Year Olds - Sector Response

Dr Mary Bousted, Joint General Secretary of the National Education Union, said:

"The decision by the Chief Medical Officers to encourage the take up of vaccinations by 12-15 year olds will be another tool to help pupils sustain their access to education throughout the autumn and winter.

"While we recognise that a decision on vaccinating children needed careful evidential judgement, it would have been better if a decision could have been made earlier during the summer holidays. It will now be well into the autumn before the impact of the vaccination programme will be felt. Schools must be given timely and clear guidance for the next steps. It is an NHS responsibility to carry out vaccinations on school sites, though schools are used to being sites for the vaccination program. And it is incumbent on the Department for Education to make clear and usable procedures for the necessary parental consent. This is not the time for yet more incoherent guidance from Government.

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News @Catch22, The @PrincesTrust and Apprentice Nation (@AppNationUK) join Sector News The Financial Times 2021 Masters in Management (MiM) ranking publishe Sector News The Liberal Democrats are calling on Boris Johnson to give a â€œcast-i

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“Now that a decision has been made, it is essential that the government immediately confirms that the process surrounding vaccinations will be run and overseen entirely by the appropriate medical teams. Where parents have questions, including about important matters such as consent, these must be handled by those same medical teams.

“We are hearing reports of threatening letters being sent to school leaders urging them not to allow their school buildings to be used for vaccination, but these letters are misguided – it is not school leaders’ decision to make, it is the government’s and the NHS. School leaders are being put in an invidious position, stuck between parents, pupils and pressure groups, all while simply working to carry out their national duty.

"There must be no delay in confirming this otherwise school leaders will be put in an impossible position of facing questions to which they simply do not have the answers. School leaders and their teams need to be able to focus on their core task of providing education to pupils. We would expect detailed guidance to be published by government without delay.”

The Liberal Democrats are calling on Boris Johnson to give a “cast-iron guarantee” to parents that schools will not be shut again

The Liberal Democrats are also calling for more funding to ensure schools can stay open safely as Covid cases rise, including to improve ventilation and install an air purifier in every classroom. The Government still refuses to fund these vital safety measures, and instead suggested children learn outside in the cold during the winter months.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said:

“Our children have been failed by the Conservatives throughout this pandemic. Pupils have missed out on millions of days of vital teaching and their parents have been left to pick up the pieces.

“Boris Johnson must give a cast-iron guarantee to parents that schools will remain open this winter so that younger generations aren’t let down yet again.

“More funding and equipment is urgently needed to ensure schools can stay open safely, including providing an air purifier in every classroom.

“Instead, Gavin Williamson’s master plan so far seems to be forcing our children to learn out in the cold. Our children deserve better than this.”

Witness schedule

Wednesday 22nd September at 2pm

Witnesses:

Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England

Parliament is still closed to visitors and the session will be available to watch at parliamentlive.tv