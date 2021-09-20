 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How to find your socialising sweet spot - tips for students post Covid.

Details
Hits: 421
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
mental health counsellor Sheila McMahon, Reg. BACP, FSP, Comedienne and CEO of Mind Management For You, Staffordshire.

With everyone now back in the swing of being back at school, college or university, here’s some tips from Mental Health Counsellor Sheila McMahon (@SheilaMcMahon) on finding your “socialising sweet spot” post Covid.

“Tough times will highlight if a friendship can handle the down side as well as the good,” - mental health counsellor Sheila McMahon, Reg. BACP, FSP, Comedienne and CEO of Mind Management For You, Staffordshire.

After a year and a half of lockdowns, isolations and social distancing it can be difficult to know where the social sweet spot is.

When you have spent a long period of time being used to not being social, that after this time it can become overwhelming for people. Some people are trying to make up for the last 18 months and that can be exhausting.

Even before the pandemic people were alive, but they weren’t really living. Some people were living their lives through ‘shoulds’, going out of their way to please people and finding it very hard to say no, then getting very little thanks for it. As I’ve highlighted previously in my mental health theatre shows: “Some people go out of their way - for people they don’t even like!’

Reflecting

I would encourage you to think about your social life before the pandemic. Were you happy with it then? Ask yourself: ‘How do you want your social life to be. How often do you want to go out during the week? Who do you want to see and how often do you want to see then? Notice I use the words ‘want to see’ and not ‘should I see’.

Perspective

There has been a positive side for some from this pandemic. It has made some people analyse their life and ask questions about if they were happy with it. It has highlighted how life isn’t a dress rehearsal and that it can be gone very quickly. Sometimes it can be useful to ask yourself: ‘Why am I doing that’, ‘Do I really want to be doing that?’ and ‘Do I have to do that?’. There was a scenario where a friend had forced herself to go somewhere because she didn’t want to let her relative down. During that time, she was yawning all the time because she was so tired. I asked her would her relative want what’s best for her, and she said yes. I encouraged her to be honest.

The flip technique

There is a technique I use in my private practice that I call the flip technique. If someone has an issue, I might encourage them to imagine it from a friends point of view. So, with the example of the relative, I asked her what if it was the other way round? If she wanted to see her relative, and her relative was yawning all the time and obviously very tired, what would she want? Most times people just want honesty and want what is best for you. Sometimes we need to listen to our own needs and if we are not ‘feeling it’, to be able to say no.

State-of-the-art digital facilities unveiled at Cannock College
Sector News
During an exciting event today, Amanda Milling MP visited Cannock Coll
Life-saving defib training offered to College students as part of health campaign
Sector News
All students at Loughborough College (@Lborocollege) will be offered a
London universities showcase top entrepreneurial talent at Demo Day
Sector News
Imperialâ€™s (@imperialcollege) most promising student innovators pitc

Friendships

I have noticed that a lot of people have reflected on the friendships they had before the pandemic and are unsure if they want to continue them after the pandemic. For some friendships everything can seem fine and look fine until something happens - like the pandemic. When people go through tough times it can highlight other sides of friendships that might be missing, that people now want more of. This could be understanding, not having to play happy friendships all the time and friends that can be emotionally available. This can be very difficult if someone is not in a good place to begin with. If both friends are not in a good place, they can both feel resentful and feel let down by the other friend. It is so important that within our friendships we can openly communicate and talk about when things are not going right or don’t feel right. Tough times will highlight if a friendship can handle the down side as well as the good. Some people are friends with someone just because they have known them for so long but might actually have anything in common now – they may not even like each other! As we get older, we change, some friends change with us and some don’t, it’s nobody’s fault – it’s just different. Sometimes we have to let friendships go for the sake of both people in the friendship. There is a saying that some people find helpful. There are 3 types of friends - Friends there for a reason, Friends there for a season or Friends for a lifetime.

Keeping it real

Some people have loved not having to socialise over the last year and a half. This is about your life and whatever suits you. You can also manage other people expectations like what one business owner did by putting up a sign that reads…

‘Do not enter the office. Please respect my PERSONAL SPACE. Nothing to do with coronavirus – I am just a miserable b#@tard”

Balance

It is important to find balance of friendships, work and life, and being aware of doing too much. I would also encourage some social time just for you too. This could be going to café on your own and having some time out in a social environment. It could be going to the gym or for a walk on your own too as sometimes we need to recharge our batteries and don’t have to fill up all our time with others. It really is trial and error till you find the balance of what feels right for you.

There are more tips in a radio interview I did for a Canadian radio station so feel free to have a listen here.

Upcoming live theatre show

I am delighted to reveal that I will be returning to the Lichfield Garrick on Saturday 9th Oct 2021 to perform a brand new Mental Health Show. This new show is themed ‘Covid-19’ and is based around the effects of the pandemic on our mental health.

Expect one big group therapy session with laughter and learning. You can book tickets here.

To find more out about Sheila visit here, find on Facebook @ MindManagementForYou, Twitter @SheilaMcMahon, Instagram @sheilamcmahon03 or visit her YouTube

You may also be interested in these articles:

State-of-the-art digital facilities unveiled at Cannock College
Sector News
During an exciting event today, Amanda Milling MP visited Cannock Coll
Life-saving defib training offered to College students as part of health campaign
Sector News
All students at Loughborough College (@Lborocollege) will be offered a
Academic partnership NIHR announces £25 million funding for the School for Public Health Research
Sector News
The next round of the school, which has been awarded £25 million from
London universities showcase top entrepreneurial talent at Demo Day
Sector News
Imperial’s (@imperialcollege) most promising student innovators pitc
National Collection of Training Venues Launches Apprenticeship Charter
Sector News
The Venues Collection (@TheVenuesCollec), a nationwide provider of tra
Smart Hub Lanarkshire to show engineering and fabrication businesses the benefits of ‘cobots’
Sector News
Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Scotland’s engineering
DCG Joins City Trial To Lead The Way In Green Travel
Sector News
Derby City Council has today formally announced a partnership with Kin
Education industry experts urge the new government Education Secretary to prioritise children’s mental health
Sector News
Nadhim Zahawi (@nadhimzahawi) has been appointed as the new Government
Teachers reap benefits of Oak National Academy in workload, wellbeing and improving lessons
Sector News
Almost two thirds of teachers said using Oak National Academy saved th
Fun-filled Welcome Village provides one-stop shop for Uni life
Sector News
Students can get glitzy at the glitter bar, watch graffiti artists and
Award-winning EdTech company welcomes Shadow Minister for Digital, Science & Tech to hear about their work
Sector News
Chi Onwurah MP (@ChiOnwurah) who represents the Newcastle Upon Tyne Ce
Hammersmith MP visits White City Campus to see leading research on air quality
Sector News
Andy Slaughter, MP for Hammersmith (@hammersmithandy), visited White C

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Floyd Woodrow
Floyd Woodrow has a new avatar. 6 hours 34 minutes ago
Floyd Woodrow
South Staffordshire College
South Staffordshire College has published a new article: State-of-the-art digital facilities unveiled at Cannock College 9 hours 41 minutes ago
The Hart School
The Hart School has published a new article: How to find your socialising sweet spot - tips for students post Covid. 10 hours 32 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6087)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page