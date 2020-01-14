Haringey Sixth Form College Students Help To Tackle Youth Violence in Haringey

Ambitious students from Haringey Sixth Form College have been supporting a 'Youth Violence' campaign in partnership with Haringey Council and Casual Films. The aim is to engage young people across the London Borough of Haringey, particularly in the Haringey Community Gold scheme; ensuring they are aware of the opportunities available in the London Borough of Haringey, and ultimately diverting them away from participating in potentially dangerous situations or activities.

Russ Lawrance, Principal & CEO of Haringey Sixth Form College mentioned "Knife crime is an ongoing, rising issue for the younger generation, not only locally but nationally. To ignore this is foolish. This is an extremely worrying issue, and at Haringey Sixth Form College, we prefer to try to assess and deal with issues to help prevent unnecessary incidents issues involving knives in the younger generation."

The Haringey Sixth Form College students who have been working on the project featured on BBC London News on Friday, 10th January 2020, to discuss the impact and aims of the projects, along with how they aim to have their project inspire youths in the borough and nationally, deterring them from violence by having them focus their energy into more positive and rewarding activities.

"We have amazing young people at Haringey Sixth Form College, as you can clearly see from the footage. We help them to understanding that good decisions and good behaviour have positive consequences and positive outcomes. Watch and listen to our students, you will be impressed and maybe even learn something." Russ Lawrance - Principal & CEO of Haringey Sixth Form College.

Throughout the whole project, the crew at Causal Films were so amazed by the enthusiasm, dedication and positivity shown by Haringey Sixth Form College students, that they mentioned "We were so impressed by the students who all contributed amazingly to our project; whether it was acting, capturing behind the scenes footage or photos or being a runner, as well as helping us in development and making sure the dialogue felt authentic.

Everyone was helpful, friendly, professional and show a huge amount of potential for a future career in media or acting, or anything else they choose to do!"

As a result of their involvement in the project, most of the students have successfully secured work experience and/or paid employment, ranging from creative directing to filming and marketing. Two of the students landed placement jobs with Casual Films, working alongside their studies, eventually leading into full time employment which will commence after they complete their studies at Haringey Sixth Form College. And a few others have been working alongside the Start a Heart charity at North Middlesex Hospital, by fulfilling filming and marketing duties.

"I am so, so proud of our students! They are always willing to support and they do it with no complaints. They have set a great example and model behaviour of what a great H6 person looks like. Hopefully this project will encourage other students to get involved in similar, positive activities to further enhance their career prospects and lifelong goals." - Florina Iosif - Director of A-Levels, Creative Industries & Young College at Haringey Sixth Form College.

"As a Media student at Haringey Sixth Form College, I've been exposed to so much and have got so much experience that I can put on my C.V. It has all helped me with my decision to go to university after my studies to continue Media & Communications. I've worked on so many community projects and with so many companies that I didn't think I'd work with before. I'm on BBC! It's not everyday you get a feature on BBC!" - Jordan Anaedozie - Creative Media Production at Haringey Sixth Form College.

Keep an eye out for the project launch date by following Haringey Sixth Form College's news feeds and social media pages.