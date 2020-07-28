 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Applications invited for third wave of Technical Teaching Fellowships

Details
Hits: 294
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Stephen Mariadas (Exeter College)

Applications are now open for the third wave of Technical Teaching Fellowships. The Fellowships are open to exceptional technical teachers in the FE and Training sector and are awarded by the Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) in partnership with the Royal Commission for the Exhibition of 1851 (@RoyalCom1851), following a rigorous selection process.

Fellows are recognised as outstanding practitioners, with high impact teaching practice, who deliver effective outcomes for their learners.

Early expressions of interest are welcomed and can be made using the expression of interest form by 14 October 2020. The deadline for final applications will be 24 November 2020. The application form is available here.

On being awarded a Fellowship, successful applicants will:

  • Receive an award of £5,000 – £15,000 to support activity and to ensure remission time is guaranteed
  • Develop “Pathways to Impact” knowledge transfer activity plans, to maximise the benefit of their Fellowships
  • Attend two one-day developmental workshops over the academic year 2021/2022
  • Be allocated a programme mentor to support them for the duration of the programme
  • Be expected to disseminate their work at national conferences and via regional networks
  • Contribute to the delivery of a final report, written to engage and motivate technical education in their area of practice.

The awardees will also be made Fellows of the Society for Education and Training (SET) and will be awarded a year’s free membership.

The Technical Teaching Fellowship programme, which was launched in June 2018, exists to celebrate, develop and disseminate exceptional practice in technical teaching. The scheme is designed to support and empower the industrial and technical expertise of individuals who support the progression of learners to higher levels of technical STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) study and employment.

The first three Fellowships were awarded in January 2019 to:

David Martin (City and Islington College)

James Maltby (Plumpton College)

Stephen Mariadas (Exeter College)

A further four were awarded in January 2020 to:

  • Dr Lynda Broomhead (Petroc College)
  • Chris Fairclough (Lakes College
  • National College for Nuclear)
  • Shell Fearn (North Hertfordshire College) and Nicholas Hart (Sheffield College.

Further details are available on the Technical Teaching Fellowships programme page of the ETF website.

Advertisement

Gavin Williamson set outs his bold plans on how Further Education will level up the nation
FE Video
Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson's #FEreform speech with @SMFthink
Gower College Swansea holds virtual Health and Wellbeing Day
FE Video
@GowerCollegeSwa recently held its third annual Health and Wellbeing D
Uxbridge Collegeâ€™s starring role in getting the UKâ€™s students back on site
FE Video
@UxbridgeCollege is playing a starring role in a Government campaign t

You may also be interested in these articles:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives an update on progress against each of the five tests
FE Video
@BorisJohnson's press conference statement on the five tests:https://w
Education Secretary's statement on the Government’s £1 billion Covid catch-up plan to tackle impact of lost teaching time
FE Video
Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson on the Government’s £1 billion
London School of Economics experts debate China’s withdrawal from global economy
FE Video
Experts from @LSEIDEAS The London School of Economics’ foreign polic
Claiming exceptional costs associated with coronavirus for schools, academies, local authorities and multi academy trusts
FE Video
Instructions on how to claim exceptional costs related to coronavirus
Gavin Williamson set outs his bold plans on how Further Education will level up the nation
FE Video
Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson's #FEreform speech with @SMFthink
South Devon College students, Jj Evans and Owen Price, become next pro players at Torquay United
FE Video
Two students from South Devon College (@SDCollege), Jj Evans and Owen
Gower College Swansea holds virtual Health and Wellbeing Day
FE Video
@GowerCollegeSwa recently held its third annual Health and Wellbeing D
APPRENTICES RETURN TO STUDIES AT BIRMINGHAM TECHNOLOGY HUB
FE Video
The @MakeUK_ Technology Hub, has today (15 June) re-opened its doors t
Employment Outlook 2020: Which countries, industries and workers will be hardest hit by the jobs crisis?
FE Video
Facing the jobs crisis - Just Launched: Employment Outlook 2020Unemplo
Bath Spa University students ‘pull the strings’ with lockdown laughter show
FE Video
Working virtually can be tricky during these testing times, but studen
Hugh Baird College Students’ film nominated for three awards
FE Video
@HughBaird College’s A-level Film Studies student, Conor O’Neil, a
Uxbridge College’s starring role in getting the UK’s students back on site
FE Video
@UxbridgeCollege is playing a starring role in a Government campaign t

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Anna Hennessy
Anna Hennessy has published a new article: Odilo provides the first unlimited learning ecosystem to the UK 4 hours 3 minutes ago
Adam Ogden
Adam Ogden has published a new article: Tell us your lockdown stories, says career group 5 hours 37 minutes ago
Caroline Saunders
Caroline Saunders has published a new article: Scheduling software enables training companies to adapt to online learning 5 hours 51 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4793)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page