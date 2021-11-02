 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

University Centre Sparsholt celebrates the class of 2020 and 2021 for Graduation at Winchester Cathedral

Details
Hits: 309
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

University Centre Sparsholt (@UC_Sparsholt) has been delighted to celebrate the class of 2020 and 2021 in a day of long-awaited Graduation Ceremonies in the awe-inspiring setting of Winchester Cathedral. Graduates, lecturers, family, friends and supporters were able to finally join together and celebrate after postponement due to Covid-19 restrictions. Students were presented with their well-earned degrees and prizes for individual endeavour and academic success as the class of 2020 and 2021 embark on the next stage of their lives. 

Principal Julie Milburn reviewed Sparsholt’s achievements through the year. She said: 

“The past two academic years have been very successful, despite the restrictions of Covid-19,  I'm delighted to see over 550 qualifications being presented at today’s two ceremonies. Many of our students are already in employment, often hundreds of miles from Winchester and overseas, already excelling in their chosen field of study.  

“I’d like to echo the thanks of the Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire, the College President, to all those who help and support our work, my wonderful colleagues, highly supportive employers and our prize donors and the University of Portsmouth. I would also like to thank the Governors, and especially our chairman for all the freely given time, effort and advice without which University Centre Sparsholt could not operate.”  

Joining Julie Milburn was Guest of Honour and speaker Dr Mike Short, CBE, Chief Scientific Advisor for International Trade. He commented: 

“After all the hard work and covid delays we’re finally here! Let me reassure you of the value of study and the studies you all follow, many of which are going to be helpful in saving the planet; there is nothing better than to celebrate your success in animal, environmental and biodiversity subjects. You are in a world now of record vacancies and more in the way of opportunities than ever before and in Sparsholt you have your very own guiding north star.”  

Matthew Rendle RVN, Chairman of the RCVS Veterinary Nursing Council was also present at the ceremony to lead the pledge for new classes of Veterinary Nursing Students, he declared

“The title of veterinary nurse is one to be extremely proud of – you will make a positive difference to an animal’s life in every shift you work. In this year celebrating the diamond jubilee of veterinary nursing be the catalyst of the change you want for your profession – anything is possible. Never say you are just a veterinary nurse – you have an incredibly high level of clinical skills. You’re a Registered Veterinary Nurse, be loud and be very proud!” 

Our 2020 Student Votes of Thanks 

After the presentation of awards, BSc (Hons) Aquaculture and Fishery Management graduate, Ben Leigh and MSc Equine Behaviour, Performance and Training graduates  

Ella Bartlett and Kate Fletcher gave their vote of thanks on behalf of the 2020 students. They used their speeches to thank everyone present for the fantastic support they had received over their time studying:  

British and Irish Teaching Unions call for quality Climate Education
Sector News
Open Letter â€“ Tuesday, 2 November 2021 â€“ 15:00 The British and Iri
Comment on Student Satisfaction and Engagement Survey
Sector News
Commenting on the Scottish Funding Councilâ€™s Student Satisfaction an
Ground-breaking sports scheme for student athletes launched in partnership with world-leading Loughborough University
Sector News
The Laurus Trust (@LaurusTrust) is proud to announce a new partnership

Ben Leigh, BSc (Hons) Aquaculture and Fishery Management graduate  

“I’m sure I can speak on behalf of everyone today to say that we will remember forever the opportunities we have been given to learn and go and become the people we are today. My personal highlights must be the study tours which took us to Scotland and Malta. The incredible experience of swimming with Blue Fin Tuna in Malta is one I'll never forget. Lecturers always go above and beyond to help us – it goes without saying we wouldn’t be here without you.” 

 Kate Fletcher, MSc Equine Behaviour, Performance and Training graduate 

“Thank you to my family for having faith in me and never giving up on me. My tutors at Sparsholt never doubted me – they inspired me with a love of learning, a hunger for knowledge and self-belief. I also want to thank my fellow graduates – guys we did it! But none of us would be here without our families – thank you!” 

Ella Bartlett, MSc Equine Behaviour, Performance and Training graduate 

“It’s an honour to be speaking today about the key role Sparsholt has played in my life. I never described myself as particularly academic and teachers would always say ‘she would do well if she only applied herself’ but when I finished school, I came to Sparsholt College to complete my Level 3, then progressed onto my undergraduate degree and then postgraduate and although I studied at Sparsholt for six years I would still be there today if I could. I’ve been given so many opportunities, too many to list, such as being one of the first to gather data in the Sir Mark Todd Rider Performance Studio and travelling to Rome to present my research at an international conference. If I told my 16-year-old self I would be doing this today and as a PhD student, I wouldn’t have believed it, but that’s what Sparsholt has done to make me the person I am today. Thank you to everyone here who has supported us along the way – lecturers, friends and family, we couldn’t have done this without you.” 

Our 2021 Student Votes of Thanks 

Representing the 2021 students for the vote of thanks, BSc (Hons) Zoo Biology Graduate, Zoe Phillips and MSc Equine Behaviour, Performance and Training graduate, Sarah Todd spoke regarding the fortitude of the Sparsholt students throughout their studies:  

Zoe Phillips, BSc (Hons) Zoo Biology Graduate 

“Few of us can have imagined, when we started this journey, that we would have the privilege of attending lectures from the comfort of our own bedrooms, in our PJs, thanks to a certain virus. Or that for some of us, the journey would be a little longer than planned. My own personal memory of fortitude was thoroughly enduring the world of research sitting in 4 degrees outside taking on a behavioural study for rhinoceros, instead of putting me off this career showed me the kinds of opportunities I would be able to achieve. 

“At Sparsholt, we have had the greatest privilege to study at an outstanding countryside campus with numerous practical industry level facilities and academic resources. We have been able to gain key skills: nutritional analysis, behavioural data collection, field surveys and much more. We have been able to understand the world of employment we are about to enter first-hand through guest speakers who have strengthened our desire for our various careers. And in years to come, future students will be able to enjoy and thrive in this ever-growing campus, just as we have.”   

Sarah Todd, MSc Equine Behaviour, Performance and Training graduate 

 “On behalf of our graduating cohort of 2021. Thank you to our families, friends and support networks, many keeping us supplied with tasty meals, proof-reading our work – thereby becoming by proxy experts in our subjects.  

“Thank you to the hardworking support staff, the wellbeing teams, the librarians, premises staff, IT, the administrators processing our admissions, funding requests, ID cards and much else besides. Those who kept us fed during the times we were able to be on campus. To all those who work behind the scenes and without whose tireless efforts, day in, day out, none of this would be possible. 

“Thank you too to the leadership team, steering the college through these difficult times. To the University of Portsmouth, our awarding body in collaboration with Sparsholt, for giving us access to many wonderful academic resources and facilities.” 

To close each of the ceremonies HM Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire and Sparsholt College President, Nigel Atkinson Esq spoke to the Graduates and Guests remarking

 “The students assembled in Winchester Cathedral today could never have predicted a global pandemic impacting our lives, and their university experience, in the way that it has. These students have demonstrated resilience and strength of character in continuing with their studies, and being highly successful in their degrees, and it is wonderful to be able to celebrate their success with them and their families.”  

You may also be interested in these articles:

Business Boost For Employability Through Supported Internships
Sector News
Young people with special educational needs and disabilities are being
Four RAU agriculture students awarded Sustainable Agriculture Bursary
Sector News
Four RAU agriculture (@RoyalAgUni) students have been chosen as recipi
British and Irish Teaching Unions call for quality Climate Education
Sector News
Open Letter – Tuesday, 2 November 2021 – 15:00 The British and Iri
Comment on Student Satisfaction and Engagement Survey
Sector News
Commenting on the Scottish Funding Council’s Student Satisfaction an
Ground-breaking sports scheme for student athletes launched in partnership with world-leading Loughborough University
Sector News
The Laurus Trust (@LaurusTrust) is proud to announce a new partnership
Welsh language society celebrates first anniversary with growing numbers and live events
Sector News
A WELSH language partnership celebrating its first anniversary has gon
Welsh net-zero school pledge “worryingly limited” in its implementation
Sector News
Godfrey Ryan, CEO of school transport specialist Kura (@ridekura) comm
NAHT comments on latest pupil and school staff attendance data
Sector News
Commenting on the latest school attendance data published by the gover
NEU comment on latest Government school attendance data
Sector News
Latest pupil and school staff attendance data Commenting on the latest
“Deeply unfair” to blame climate crisis on India and China, campaigners say
Sector News
Climate justice campaigners have condemned attempts to “shift blame
ERSA Awards 21 - Award finalists rise to ‘The Covid Employability Challenge’
Sector News
The Employment Related Services Association (@ersa_news) has announced
English is among the top languages to dominate over the next 3 decades!
Sector News
Preply (@PreplyCom) has recently conducted research that reveals what

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6236)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page