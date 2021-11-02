 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

ERSA Awards 21 - Award finalists rise to ‘The Covid Employability Challenge’

Details
Hits: 230
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
clapping

The Employment Related Services Association (@ersa_news) has announced the finalists for the 2021 Employability Awards! 

Supported by lead sponsors Cognisoft and Clarion Futures, the awards highlight the unsung employability heroes of the past year.

Now in their ninth year, the ERSA awards celebrate best practice in the employment support sector and demonstrate the hard work and dedication of those working to improve the lives of jobseekers, communities, and the wider workforce. This year over 200 entries were received from private, voluntary, social enterprise and public sector organisations across the UK.

This year’s theme recognises ‘The Covid Employability Challenge’ and the shortlist includes a wide variety of organisations and individuals who have delivered exceptional service and support to disadvantaged groups during the pandemic.

The 11 award categories highlight the range of work being undertaken to help people gain employment, from stand-out advisers demonstrating extraordinary commitment in a frontline role to teams supporting individuals and communities hardest hit by the pandemic, as well as the exceptional jobseekers and learners they support.

Elizabeth Taylor, ERSA CEO says:

“We have been overwhelmed by the response to the ERSA Employability Awards and the truly inspiring work of all those who have gone above and beyond in what has been an incredibly challenging year.

“Thank you to all those who entered – you should be incredibly proud of your achievements – and a huge well done to all those who have made the shortlist. We can’t wait for the winners to be revealed at the end of November.”

Also open to non-ERSA members, the employability awards recognise any organisation involved in the sector. This year’s entries were judged by Associate Professor Jo Ingold, Department of Management, Deakin University; Sam Windett, Deputy Director, Learning and Work Institute; Jagdeep Soor, Programme Manager at the Centre for Ageing Better; and Gill Holmes, Director, Contract Management and Partner Delivery, Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). The winners will be announced during a hybrid networking event with live stream and viewing parties around the UK on Thursday 25 November.

The full list of finalists

Frontline Adviser of the Year -sponsored by the IEP: Employment advisers and job coaches demonstrating exceptional commitment in a frontline role.

  • Sandeep Koltharkar, Business 2 Business
  • Vikki Jackson, The Lennox Partnership – nominated by Capita Business Services
  • Morag Notman, Fedcap Employment
  • Vikki Foster, Money Sorted
  • Gaynor Wheeler, Recro Consulting
  • Jack, St Helens Chamber
  • Victoria Hague, The Growth Company

Frontline Manager of the Year -sponsored by Alderwood: Frontline managers or team leaders who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to leading their frontline team to excellent performance and customer achievements.

  • Sharyn Wall, Aspire Sussex
  • Darren Jones and Mairi Fraser, Blackpool Council
  • Julie Howells, Derventio Housing Trust
  • Steve Ricketts, Recro Consulting
  • Jack Cox, Sussex Community Development Association (SCDA)

Employer of the Year - sponsored by Arriva: Employers showing exceptional commitment by partnering with providers in their area, supporting disadvantaged and long-term unemployed jobseekers.

British and Irish Teaching Unions call for quality Climate Education
Sector News
Open Letter â€“ Tuesday, 2 November 2021 â€“ 15:00 The British and Iri
Comment on Student Satisfaction and Engagement Survey
Sector News
Commenting on the Scottish Funding Councilâ€™s Student Satisfaction an
Ground-breaking sports scheme for student athletes launched in partnership with world-leading Loughborough University
Sector News
The Laurus Trust (@LaurusTrust) is proud to announce a new partnership

  • Arcus FM - nominated by Catch22
  • Haven - nominated by Seetec Pluss
  • Marks and Spencer, nominated by The Prince's Trust
  • Borough Food Coop - nominated by Unity Works

Significant Achiever of the Year - sponsored by The Digital College: Organisations delivering employability programmes nominating exceptional jobseekers and learners they support.

  • Theo Thomas-Afonso, nominated by Fedcap Employment
  • Jolene Thompson-Carney, nominated by Offploy CIC
  • Gabriel, nominated by Recro Consulting
  • Bethany Carroll, nominated by Talent Finder
  • Joshua Wareham, nominated by Unity Works
  • Samantha Cuffy, nominated by Women's Work Lab

Team of the Year - Disability and health - sponsored by Triangle Consulting - creators of the outcomes star: Frontline teams providing disability and wellbeing services, including mental health support.

  • St. Joseph's Approved Premises Bike Project, nominated by Career Connect
  • The Case-UK Mental Health in-work Support team, Case-UK Limited
  • Gloucestershire County Council  
  • Papworth Trust     
  • South Yorkshire Housing Association       
  • Steps To Work       
  • The Action Group 
  • Twining Enterprise’s Employment Specialist Team – Disability and Health       

Team of the Year - Hardest hit - sponsored by NCFE: Frontline teams supporting individuals and communities hardest hit by the pandemic. 

  • 'All About Me' Team, Aspire Sussex
  • The Autism Project, CareTrade Charitable Trust
  • YES Project Team, YES Project

Team of the Year - Innovation - sponsored by Simpact CIC: Teams helping us remotely connect. 

  • The GRoW App Team, Belina Consulting
  •  The Disability Information Bureaux (DIB) - nominated by New Leaf Cheshire
  • Reaching People - Moneywise Plus Project
  • Saffron Interactive
  • Reducing Parental Conflict Team, Twin Group
  • Team Pie, Unity Works
  • West Lothian Council, Support Employment Service

Team of the Year - Crisis management - sponsored by Transform Lives Company: Frontline teams providing essential and or emergency pandemic support

  • Fedcap Scotland (East Ayrshire, South Ayrshire, Dumfries and Galloway)
  • Newground Together
  • Plus Dane Housing
  • Royal Borough of Greenwich - Greenwich Local Labour and Business

Team of the Year – Hidden heroes – sponsored by Care Plus Group: Working behind the scenes to enable services

  • Hertfordshire JETS, Catch22 and Jobs 22
  • Fedcap Employment
  • Recro Consulting

Community Partnership of the Year - sponsored by entitledto: Organisations working together to form partnerships that support local communities already furthest from the labour market. 

  • Belina Grow, Successful Mums and The Write Time - nominated by 3SC (3rd Sector Consortium)
  • MOU initiative: Trust for London, City Bridge Trust and the Black Training and Enterprise Group (BTEG) - nominated by Action West London
  • Kickstart Housing Partnership - nominated by Clarion Futures
  • SCDA and IT for You at Home - nominated by Sussex Community Development Association - SCDA
  • Essex Jobcentre Plus - nominated by Unity Works

Judged separately from the other categories, a truly inspiring individual who has made an Outstanding Contribution to the Sector will also be announced on Thursday 25 November. Sponsored by Recro Consulting

Dates for the diary

25 November                 Awards Ceremony – hybrid networking event with live stream and viewing parties around the UK

26 November                     Employability Day, Part 2 – social media campaign highlighting this year’s winners

 

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Business Boost For Employability Through Supported Internships
Sector News
Young people with special educational needs and disabilities are being
Four RAU agriculture students awarded Sustainable Agriculture Bursary
Sector News
Four RAU agriculture (@RoyalAgUni) students have been chosen as recipi
British and Irish Teaching Unions call for quality Climate Education
Sector News
Open Letter – Tuesday, 2 November 2021 – 15:00 The British and Iri
Comment on Student Satisfaction and Engagement Survey
Sector News
Commenting on the Scottish Funding Council’s Student Satisfaction an
Ground-breaking sports scheme for student athletes launched in partnership with world-leading Loughborough University
Sector News
The Laurus Trust (@LaurusTrust) is proud to announce a new partnership
Welsh language society celebrates first anniversary with growing numbers and live events
Sector News
A WELSH language partnership celebrating its first anniversary has gon
University Centre Sparsholt celebrates the class of 2020 and 2021 for Graduation at Winchester Cathedral
Sector News
University Centre Sparsholt (@UC_Sparsholt) has been delighted to cele
Welsh net-zero school pledge “worryingly limited” in its implementation
Sector News
Godfrey Ryan, CEO of school transport specialist Kura (@ridekura) comm
NAHT comments on latest pupil and school staff attendance data
Sector News
Commenting on the latest school attendance data published by the gover
NEU comment on latest Government school attendance data
Sector News
Latest pupil and school staff attendance data Commenting on the latest
“Deeply unfair” to blame climate crisis on India and China, campaigners say
Sector News
Climate justice campaigners have condemned attempts to “shift blame
English is among the top languages to dominate over the next 3 decades!
Sector News
Preply (@PreplyCom) has recently conducted research that reveals what

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (6236)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page